Tuesday's Premier League acca: Chelsea vs Liverpool looks low scoring

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest

Elland Road will host a blockbuster of a game on Tuesday night as Leeds take on Nottingham Forest.

The two teams are separated by a single point and with relegation a possibility for both, West Yorkshire will be no place for the faint hearted. Leeds were thumped at Arsenal last time out, but that was really a free hit for Javi Gracia's men and this time next week we will know whether Leeds can make a fist of their survival plan. Home games against Forest and Palace will be vital as the Whites look to avoid relegation. They have won five of their six games at home and more importantly for this bet, they have scored in six of their last eight at Elland Road. Even without a focal point, they have managed to get on the scoresheet. Forest do have a man to pin their hat on in attack and Brennan Johnson returned to action with a goal in the draw with Wolves. Forest have a poor away record but in recent months they have looked more like a side that can compete on the road. Three of their four away goals have come in their last five away days and Leeds have looked susceptible to pace this season.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

The last three meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool have been scoreless, so backing the under 2.5 goals line looks worth a punt.

Liverpool were smashed at Man City last time out and they will be keen to make sure they do not concede another four at Stamford Bridge. That may well see Jurgen Klopp overcompensate on the defensive side of their game, which had improved of late. Four of their last six have gone under under 2.5 goals and Chelsea, who are now Graham Potterless, cannot hit a cow's bottom with a banjo.

Bournemouth vs Brighton

Bournemouth somehow managed to come from behind to defeat Fulham at the weekend and that was the fifth straight game they have managed to net at home. Goals against Newcastle, Man City and Liverpool prove they can score against some of the Premier League's best and Brighton are one of those. The Seagulls are flying high and have scored in their last seven away from home - in fact their last seven away games have seen both teams score.

Brighton are exciting to watch and should make their class tell against the Cherries, but they do offer up chances and this game should offer up goals.

Suggested Acca: Leeds vs N Forest BTTS (17/20), Chelsea vs Liverpool under 2.5 goals (20/21), Bournemouth vs Brighton BTTS (17/20)

