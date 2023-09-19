Tuesday's gossip: Ramsdale, Gnabry, Paqueta, Alexander-Arnold, Silva, De Gea

Aaron Ramsdale in front of the gossip logo

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Aaron Ramsdale, 25, after the England and Arsenal goalkeeper was dropped for the Gunners' match against Everton on Sunday. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Bayern Munich and Germany forward Serge Gnabry with the club ready to offer around £52m for the 28-year-old. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Atletico Madrid and Uruguay centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez, 28, is also of interest to Manchester United. (FourFourTwo)

Newcastle are considering making a £52m bid for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The 26-year-old was linked with Manchester City in the summer but the move collapsed following an investigation into alleged betting breaches by the Brazilian. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United staff have expressed concerns about the growing involvement of manager Erik ten Hag's agent Kees Vos in the club's transfer activity. (Daily Mail)

The home nations and Republic of Ireland will have to play qualifying matches for Euro 2028 even if they are tournament hosts, under a plan being considered by Uefa. (Times - subscription required)

Everton's prospective new owners 777 Partners would have to pay back £140m in loans provided by two other lenders for the club's new stadium if their takeover of the Toffees goes through. (Times - subscription required)

West Ham have opened talks with 33-year-old Jamaica striker Michail Antonio over a new contract. (Football Insider)

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to agreeing a new deal with Liverpool despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid in the 24-year-old. (90min)

Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, will cost his next club just £50m thanks to his new contract including a release clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, is wanted by Real Betis after leaving Manchester United. (Fichajes, via Sun)

French defender Giulian Biancone, 23, has completed a permanent move from Nottingham Forest to Olympiacos. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Liverpool Montevideo's Fabricio Diaz, 20, is moving to Qatar club Al Gharafa with the Uruguay midfielder having attracted interest from Brighton and Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romano)

German midfielder Julian Draxler, 29, has joined Qatari side Al Ahli SC from Paris St-Germain on a permanent deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea's 19-year-old English defender Alfie Gilchrist has extended his contract by a further year until June 2025. (Standard)