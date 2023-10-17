Tuesday's gossip: Mourinho, Conte, Hojbjerg, Guehi, Bailey, Maatsen

Roma manager Jose Mourinho

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is expected to leave the Italian club when his contract expires at the end of the season, with no talks lined up about extending his deal. (Sky Sports Italia, via Football Italia)

Former Juventus, Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he would one day be interested in managing Roma or Napoli, and that he turned down the Saudi Arabia national team. (Il Corriere della Sera, via Football Italia)

Juventus are continuing to monitor 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who Tottenham value at about £30m and is also wanted by Atletico Madrid. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester United are targeting a move for 23-year-old Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, who has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs. (Football Insider)

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani could turn his attentions to investing in Tottenham after withdrawing from the process to buy Manchester United. (Mirror)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plans to complete an overhaul of Manchester United's football department are set to be welcomed by manager Erik ten Hag as part of his desire to raise standards at the club. (Mail)

However, Ten Hag is unlikely to be given much money for the transfer market if Ratcliffe's proposed bid is accepted, as financial fair play restrictions make it difficult for any investor to provide extra resources for use on signings. (Guardian)

Aston Villa are considering offering Leon Bailey a new contract, with the 26-year-old Jamaica winger's current deal running out in June 2025. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are confident of agreeing a new deal with 26-year-old England defender Ben White, who is happy at the club. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City and West Ham are expected to try to sign Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen if the 21-year-old, who has also been linked with Barcelona, does not sign a new Chelsea contract beyond the end of the season. (Teamtalk)

Everton are interested in Corinthians' Brazilian winger Wesley Gassova, 18 - but they would face competition from teams in Spain and Portugal. (Teamtalk)

Germany centre-back Malick Thiaw, 22, wants to stay at AC Milan despite interest from Real Madrid and West Ham. (Calcio Mercato)

Borussia Monchengladbach will trigger a clause to extend 21-year-old French midfielder Manu Kone's contract by a year so it runs until 2026. (Rheinische Post, via Get German Football News)

Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, who has yet to make his Chelsea debut since joining from Southampton in the summer, is set to be sidelined until the end of November with an ankle injury sustained in training. (Mail)