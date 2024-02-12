Tuesday's gossip: Mbappe, Silva, Postecoglou, Moyes, De Ligt, Frimpong, Tapsoba, Neto

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, 25, and his camp are unconvinced by Real Madrid's latest offer to the France international, who can move on a free transfer this summer, as it is lower than a previous proposal from May 2022. (Athletic - subscription required)

Tottenham are confident manager Ange Postecoglou, 58, will stay at the club despite potential interest from Liverpool as the Reds look to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

West Ham have delayed contract talks with manager David Moyes, 60, as the club focuses on ending a seven-game winless streak in all competitions. (Mail)

Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, is a target for Paris St-Germain, with the French champions willing to pay his £51m release clause. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Manchester United are interested in Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, 24, with the Netherlands international unhappy with his role at the German champions. (Sun)

Arsenal also hold an interest in De Ligt but Manchester United are currently in pole position. (Football Transfers)

Two Bayer Leverkusen defenders are also being watched by Manchester United, with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag keen on Netherlands right-back Jeremie Frimpong, 23, and Burkino Faso centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, 25. (Manchester Evening News)

Ten Hag has also personally requested the signing of Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 26. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in signing Portugal winger Pedro Neto from Wolves, who are willing to sell the 23-year-old if their valuation is met because of ongoing financial pressures. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Chelsea are tracking Bournemouth and Hungary left-back Milos Kerkez, 20, alongside Bayern Munich and Canada full-back Alphonso Davies, 23. (Football Transfers)

Fulham failed in an attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller in January with the 29-year-old wanting to concentrate on the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast and unwilling to move mid-season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona have put Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 27, and Brazil winger Raphinha, 27, up for sale in an attempt to reduce their wage bill. (Mirror)

Bayern Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is now wanted by Barcelona as well as Real Madrid and Liverpool. (Sport - in Spanish)

Paris St-Germain have included AC Milan and Portugal winger Rafael Leao, 24, and Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 25, on their potential target list should Mbappe leave the club this summer. (La Repubblica - in Italian)

Porto and Iran striker Mehdi Taremi, 31, is set to have a medical at Inter Milan and join on a free transfer this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will accept any call-up by England but is planning to keep his international future open with the 18-year-old also able to represent Ghana. (Mail)

A blue card for a goalkeeper will force teams to choose between putting an outfield player in goal or making a permanent substitution under planned new sin-bin trials. (Telegraph - subscription required)