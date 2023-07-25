Tuesday's gossip: Hojlund, Mbappe, Kane, Gallagher, Caicedo, Colwill, Martinez

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are poised to make a formal bid to Atalanta for 20-year-old Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund this week. (Mail)

United are only willing to pay £60m for the player, which is short of the Italian club's 100m euro (£86.5m) asking price. (Times - subscription required)

The Red Devils are looking at Eintracht Frankfurt's 24-year-old France striker Randal Kolo Muani, and boss Erik ten Hag is interested in Ajax's Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, 22, who has also been linked with Chelsea. (Mirror)

Ten Hag is also looking reinforce his side's back-up goalkeeping options with the signing of Fenerbahce's 25-year-old Turkey international Altay Bayindir. (Goal)

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham will be part of a bidding frenzy for France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, after Paris St-Germain received a world record £259m bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for the player. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Al-Hilal plan to offer Mbappe a net salary worth 200m euros (£172m) a year while allowing him to keep 100% of his image rights (Fabrizio Romano).

If Mbappe does join Al-Hilal it could only be for a year, with PSG convinced that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and the player already have an agreement in place for him to move to La Liga next year. (Times - subscription required)

Barcelona have distanced themselves from a move for Mbappe despite claims they held talks with PSG. (Marca - in Spanish)

If Mbappe moves to Saudi Arabia then PSG will meet Tottenham's £100m valuation for 29-year-old striker Harry Kane, although Bayern Munich are still confident the England captain will choose them. (Independent)

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are close to striking an agreement with Fulham to sign 28-year-old Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (90min)

England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, has said his goodbyes to staff and team-mates at Liverpool ahead of his move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq being completed. (Mail)

Everton are closing in on Almeria striker El Bilal Toure, 21, despite competition from Atalanta for the Mali international. (Football Insider)

Tottenham and West Ham are leading the race for England midfielder Conor Gallagher, with the 23-year-old ready to leave Chelsea having been deemed surplus to requirements. (Standard)

Chelsea's attempts to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, from Brighton have stalled over the Seagulls' demand for 20-year-old defender Levi Colwill to be included in the deal. (Guardian)

Spurs and Nottingham Forest have both approached Juventus to register their interest in 23-year-old Italian full-back Andrea Cambiaso. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Inter Milan have offered Aston Villa 15m euros (£12.95m) for Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, following Andre Onana's move to Manchester United. (TyC Sports Argentina - in Spanish)

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 25, wants his long-term future settled by the start of the season amid interest from Southampton. (Mail)