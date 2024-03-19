Tuesday's gossip: Guimaraes, Isak, Kimmich, Diaz, Branthwaite, Mainoo

Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United will consider selling Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26, to fund their summer spending spree. (Football Insider)

Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain were watching Guimaraes in Saturday's FA Cup defeat at Manchester City, while PSG are also keeping a close eye on one of his Newcastle team-mates - Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 24. (HITC)

Bayern Munich are open to selling Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer, but the 29-year-old is only interested in joining Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid or Barcelona. (Florian Plettenberg)

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Real Madrid's Morocco forward Brahim Diaz, 24. (HITC)

Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva says he is sure he will return to his first club Benfica, but the 29-year-old refused to say when. (SIC - in Portuguese)

Everton will demand a minimum of £80m for England defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, who is wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea. (Teamtalk)

England forward Raheem Sterling, 29, will snub interest from Saudi Arabia this summer as he bids to win silverware with Chelsea next season. (Standard)

Chelsea are set to reward England forward Cole Palmer, 21, a new contract with much-improved terms after a strong start to life at Stamford Bridge. (Football Insider)

Eddie Nketiah might leave Arsenal this summer and Wolves have joined the Premier League clubs chasing a potential deal for the England striker, 24. (Teamtalk)

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on West Ham's English full-back Ben Johnson, 24. (Football Transfers)

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen's left-sided defender Piero Hincapie, a 22-year-old Ecuador international. (HITC)

Manchester United are in advanced talks with English midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, 18, over a new contract. (Football Insider)

Chelsea have identified Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi as a potential replacement for their current boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Teamtalk)

Former Manchester United striker Eric Cantona has hinted he would be interested in a role at the club under new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. (Independent)