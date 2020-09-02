Tuesday's Games

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Eastern Conference Semifinal at Toronto

Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

(Islanders lead series 3-2)

Western Conference Semifinal at Edmonton

Vancouver 2 Vegas 1

(Golden Knights lead series 3-2)

---

NBA

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Boston 102 Toronto 99

(Celtics lead series 2-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Denver 80 Utah 78

(Nuggets win series 4-3)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 10 Kansas City 1

Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 6 Houston 5 (10 innings)

National League

St. Louis 16 Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 6 Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 7 (11 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 6 Arizona 3

San Francisco 23 Colorado 5

Interleague

Miami 3 Toronto 2

Baltimore 9 N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 10 Boston 3

Detroit 12 Milwaukee 1

---

MLS

Montreal 1 Toronto FC 0

---

The Canadian Press