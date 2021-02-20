Tuesdays & Fridays movie review: Anmol Dhillon, Jhataleka Malhotra's film is an Imtiaz Ali romance sans personality
There's a specific brand of millennial rom-com that has penetrated Bollywood of late. These are primed to be an update on the epic romances that Hindi cinema has been perpetuating for decades, involving mustard fields, Eurotrips, and endless pining. These films, on the other hand, promise to be more rooted in reality than escapism, as a way of reflecting the altered priorities of the younger generation and the decade they inhabit. The usual obstacles to the romance here aren't external causes, such as disapproving parents, arranged marriage scenarios, or religious faultlines. Instead, they're more internal " emotional baggage, commitment phobia, or just plain old indecisiveness. But the trouble is this: Despite the modern packaging, the romance depicted in these movies tend to be as unrealistic and ignorant of the times we live in.
Debutante filmmaker Taranveer Singh's Tuesdays & Fridays is the kind of film that is a template. The film is set abroad, which is a shorthand for implying that its universe will be populated with protagonists who lead manicured Instagrammable lives for whom money is never an issue. The protagonists are Varun (Anmol Dhillon) and Sia (Jhataleka Malhotra), two attractive millennials who don't have jobs as much as they have mysteriously successful designations: he is a "best-selling author" and she is a "lawyer" helping him out with the movie rights for his book. They're naturally good at their jobs although working isn't really a priority. And their love-story comes with needless complications of its own, mainly centred around the profound pretence of "commitment-phobia." Varun and Sia agree to be romantic partners only on two days of the week: Tuesdays and Fridays. On the other days of the week, they're just friends. And yet, their terms and conditions can't really forestall the eventuality of them falling in love. This is the kind of film where two lovers pine because they can, not because they have to. Essentially, it's a non-story masquerading as a love story.
