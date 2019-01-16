Tuesday Sports in Brief

NBA

NBA teams piled up the points like they hadn't done in 35 years.

Three teams scored 140 points Tuesday night, with the Golden State Warriors setting an NBA record by pouring in 51 during the first quarter of their victory over Denver.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Warriors went on to a 142-111 win that moved them ahead of the Nuggets into first place in the Western Conference.

Philadelphia went for 149, with an 83-point first half, in a 42-point rout of Minnesota in the first meeting between the teams since the Jimmy Butler trade.

Also, the Atlanta Hawks beat Oklahoma City 142-126.

The league said it was the first time three teams scored 140 on the same night since Jan. 7, 1984 , when the Warriors (154), Nuggets (141) and Knicks (140) reached the mark.

BASEBALL

DENTON, Texas (AP) -- Former major league pitcher John Wetteland has been arrested in Texas and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14.

Denton County jail records show Wetteland was arrested Monday and freed on $25,000 bond. No attorney was immediately listed to speak for the 52-year-old Wetteland, who lives in Trophy Club, 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

Wetteland was MVP of the 1996 World Series with the New York Yankees. He's a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Catcher Yasmani Grandal and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized an $18.25 million, one-year contract.

The deal, agreed to last week subject to a successful physical, includes a $16 million salary this year and a $16 million mutual option for 2020 with a $2.25 million buyout due Dec. 31. Grandal has until the third day after the World Series to decide on the option, and the Brewers have until the fifth day.

Story continues

WASHINGTON (AP) - Brian Dozier turned down a more lucrative deal to join what he hopes is a playoff team with the Nationals.

The 31-year-old signed a $9 million, one-year contract with Washington that makes him the new second baseman and a potentially a bridge from Daniel Murphy to prospect Carter Kieboom. Dozier said Tuesday other clubs offered him more money and longer deals, but he and his wife opted for the opportunity to win now.

DETROIT (AP) - Matt Shepard is taking over as play-by-play announcer of the Detroit Tigers on their Fox Sports Detroit television broadcasts.

FSD said Tuesday that Shepard will work alongside analysts Jack Morris and Kirk Gibson. Dan Petry and Craig Monroe will be analysts for pregame and postgame shows.

The previous announcing duo of Mario Impemba and Rod Allen was suspended in September.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Steve Blass' 60th season with the Pittsburgh Pirates will be his last in the broadcast booth.

The former pitcher announced Tuesday that 2019 will be his 34th and final year as a color analyst. He will step away as the longest-tenured broadcaster in team history. Blass will remain with the club as an alumni ambassador.

The 76-year-old Blass joined the organization after signing a professional contract with the club's affiliate in the Appalachian League in 1960.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins have traded reliever John Curtiss to the Los Angeles Angels for minor league infielder Daniel Ozoria.

Curtiss pitched in 17 games for the Twins over the past two seasons, going 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in 15 innings. He walked six and struck out 17. The right-hander was designated for assignment Monday to make room for pitcher Blake Parker.

The 18-year-old Ozoria played for two rookie-level teams last season, batting a combined .195 with 12 RBIs in 51 games.

NFL

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley was undergoing a mental evaluation after police were called to a hotel in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports reported that a friend became concerned for McKinley's well-being and summoned police. The Falcons acknowledged the incident in a statement from coach Dan Quinn, who says the team will do ''everything we possibly can to support and assist Takk.''

No criminal charges were filed.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta has pleaded guilty to a disorderly person offense and two traffic offenses after failing to obey an officer's orders while driving near a construction site in October.

Lauletta pleaded guilty Tuesday. The plea deal calls for dropping charges if Lauletta stays out of trouble for the next year.

Weehawken police say Lauletta was driving his 2017 Jaguar Oct. 30 when he was stopped for failing to obey an officer's order to continue driving straight.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A central New York businessman says he's following through with a pledge to donate $150,000 to area Boys & Girls Clubs in the aftermath of Syracuse's upset of No. 1 Duke.

Adam Weitsman, a well-known Orange fan and owner of recycling and shredding business, posted on Facebook before the game that he would make the donation if Syracuse won. The visiting Orange upset the Blue Devils 95-91 in overtime Monday night.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush says he is transferring to Central Florida, where he will be eligible to play next season as a graduate transfer.

Wimbush announced on social media Monday he would attend UCF next season. He started 16 games for the Fighting Irish over the last two seasons, including the first three of 2018. Wimbush lost his starting job to Ian Book, but helped the Irish to a 12-0 regular season.

Wimbush passed for 2,606 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 1,155 yards and 16 scores at Notre Dame.

NEW YORK (AP) - Quarterback Tate Martell says he is transferring from Ohio State to Miami.

Martell announced on Twitter early Wednesday: ''I'm a Hurricane.''

Martell had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal last week and was free to be approached by schools about a potential move.

Martell, who will be a third-year sophomore, sat behind record-setting Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. last season. Martell appeared to be the heir apparent when Haskins left early for the NFL draft, but Ohio State lured Georgia transfer Justin Fields to compete for the starting spot.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Jeff Thomas says he's returning to the Miami Hurricanes.

The speedy wide receiver, who was dismissed by the Hurricanes in November and was transferring to Illinois, said in an Instagram post on Tuesday night that he's going back to Miami.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma has hired Roy Manning as cornerbacks coach.

The school announced the move Tuesday. Manning was UCLA's outside linebackers and special teams coach this season when Oklahoma beat the Bruins 49-21. He was linebackers coach under new Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at Washington State from the 2015 to 2017 seasons, when the Cougars improved dramatically on defense.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar announced a multi-year title sponsorship deal Tuesday with NTT, a global information technology and communications company based in Japan.

The series will be called the NTT IndyCar Series. NTT Data, a subsidiary of parent company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., already sponsors a car for Chip Ganassi Racing and received enough exposure from that deal to warrant a larger piece of the open-wheel racing series. The season's first race is March 10 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The partnership revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit also makes NTT the official technology partner of the IndyCar Series, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Brickyard 400.

GOLF

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Sanderson Farms Championship is moving its tournament dates for next season and increasing its purse money in hopes of attracting a better field.

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that the tournament will have its own weekend on the schedule from Sept. 19-22 and increase its purse to $6.6 million, which is up from last year's $4.4 million. It will be the second week of the 2019-20 season, one week after The Greenbrier Classic.

The winner will also receive a full allotment of 500 FedExCup points and earn a spot in the field for the Masters.

The Sanderson Farms Championship had previously been played in late October and was on the same weekend as the World Golf Championships.

SOCCER

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber formally announced Tuesday that Austin will be an expansion franchise for the 2021 season.

The move has been long expected as Austin became the target destination for efforts last year to move the Columbus Crew. The Crew instead will stay in Ohio under a new ownership group.

Austin recently signed a lease with Austin FC majority owner Anthony Precourt, a California-based investor, to provide land for a privately-funded $225 million stadium.

LONDON (AP) - Tottenham striker Harry Kane was ruled out for around two months on Tuesday because of ligament damage in his left ankle, dealing a huge blow to the English team's chances of winning a first piece of silverware under Mauricio Pochettino.

The England captain was not expected to return to training until early March, Tottenham said , after getting injured in the last seconds of the 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

That rules Kane out of at least seven Premier League games, and probably both legs of Tottenham's Champions League last-16 match against Borussia Dortmund.

GYMNASTICS

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan reportedly will pay a former USA Gymnastics executive $15,000 for four days' work as a coaching consultant for its women's team before her dismissal.

Michigan athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda told the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday that the university hired Rhonda Faehn on Thursday under a contract paying her $15,000 per month through May 31, 2019. But she was fired Sunday after an outcry over her hiring.

Svoboda says the contract had a clause saying Michigan could fire Faehn at any time but would have to provide one month's notice. Svoboda says that means Michigan will pay her one month's salary, plus an undetermined amount for her expenses.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP) - Tsunekazu Takeda, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee and a powerful IOC member, has again denied corruption allegations against him, suggesting on Tuesday that any guilt was with others in the bureaucracy at the Japanese body.

Takeda read a seven-minute prepared text and then took no questions from hundreds of media.

Innocent or guilty in a bribery scandal that French authorities suspect helped land the games for Tokyo, the scandal has cast a shadow over the upcoming Olympics that open in 18 months. It also underscores failed efforts by the International Olympic Committee to clean up its bidding process with billions swirling around the preparations of every Olympics.

SPORTS MEDIA

NEW YORK (AP) - The upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is moving its publication date, pushing it from the chill of February to warmer May, closer to bikini-weather.

Editor of the issue MJ Day tells The Associated Press the shift makes more sense for greater impact.

Day, who spoke by phone from a warm but undisclosed spot where some of the upcoming swimsuit issue will be photographed, said May is the time when many readers start to think about beaches and pools.

MEDICINE

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Washington State is creating a neuroscience center named for former Cougars and New Orleans Saints defensive back Steve Gleason.

The Steve Gleason Institute for Neuroscience is expected to open at the school's satellite campus in Spokane in the second half of the year.

The 41-year-old Gleason, who is from Spokane, spent his entire NFL career with the Saints. A special teams standout, he played in 83 games with one start from 2000-07 while spending his last season on injured reserve after knee surgery.

Gleason has become an advocate for those with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. This is his eighth year with ALS.

---

https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports