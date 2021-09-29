Tuesday, September 28, Lotto Max Draw - The $70 million jackpot and 3 Maxmillions were won

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The $70 million up for grabs in last night's Lotto Max draw was won with a selection sold in British Columbia.

In addition, 3 $1 million prizes (Maxmillions) were won thanks to selections sold in Ontario, Quebec and The Prairies.

The next Lotto Max draw, to be held on Friday, October 1st, will therefore offer a jackpot worth $20 million approximately.

