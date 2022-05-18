Tuesday Rewind: Charlotte Christian advances to NCISAA baseball finals

Steve Lyttle, Langston Wertz Jr.
·13 min read
Jonathan Aguallo

It took a late-game rally, but Charlotte Christian is headed back to the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s baseball championship series.

So is the school’s girls’ softball team.

The NCISAA’s championship match in girls’ soccer will be a rematch of last spring.

And in the N.C. High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs, Providence and Myers Park advanced to the 4A quarterfinals.

Those were among the highlights Tuesday in a busy day and evening of baseball, softball and lacrosse playoffs for public schools teams, and state semifinals in baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ lacrosse and boys’ tennis for the private schools.

Tuesday’s NCHSAA, NCISAA high school playoff scores

Knights advance in baseball, softball

Trailing 5-3, Charlotte Christian rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and rallied past visiting Rabun Gap 6-5 in the 4A baseball semifinals.

The Knights (28-3), two-time defending state champions, will face Metrolina Christian in the best-of-three final series that begins Friday night. All of the championship series will be played at Charlotte Christian.

Knights’ reliever Ryan O’Rourke pitched hitless ball in the fifth and sixth innings, earning the victory. Johnny Joseph finished with a scoreless seventh.

Drew Beard had two hits and two runs, and D.J. Layton scored twice.

Metrolina Christian (19-6) advanced with a 12-2 rout of Durham Academy. The Warriors scored four times in the top of the second for a 6-0 lead, then added three in the fifth for an 11-0 bulge.

Meanwhile, defending 4A girls’ softball state champion Charlotte Christian trounced North Raleigh Christian 8-1 and moved into the best-of-three state finals series against Cannon School. The series, which will be played at Charlotte Christian, is a rematch of the 2021 finals, which the Knights won in three games.

Anna Hinde led the Knights (18-1) with three hits, including a pair of doubles. Campbell Thompson and Sydney Francois had RBI sacrifice flies in the second inning, giving Charlotte Christian a 3-1 lead that the Knights never relinquished.

Cannon School (14-7) advanced to the finals by beating Covenant Day 9-3. Winning pitcher Maddie Sturgill homered, and Sydney Rose tripled for the Cougars.

Providence, Myers Park advance

In the 4A public school playoffs, Providence whipped South Mecklenburg 9-1 and Myers Park downed Reagan 11-5 in third-round games.

Providence (29-0) scored twice in the third inning, once in the fourth, twice in the fifth, and four times in the sixth. The Panthers held the Sabres to four hits.

Myers Park (22-4) scored six runs in the bottom of the first and added two in the second. Owen Anderson and Thomas Bolt each drove in a pair of runs.

Providence will host West Forsyth (25-5) on Friday evening in the quarterfinals. Myers Park travels to T.C. Roberson in a Friday quarterfinal.

Nationally ranked Providence sprints past South Meck, into NCHSAA quarterfinals

Soccer rematch set

Charlotte Latin will face Providence Day on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 4A soccer title match. The Hawks (17-2) downed Charlotte Country Day 3-1 in double-overtime, while Providence Day edged past Ravenscroft 1-0.

Providence Day (17-2), the defending state champion, got a goal from Maggie Carabell, with Cameryn Sicard getting the assist.

Charlotte Latin scored twice in the second overtime, with Lucy Dempsey and Ella Smith getting the goals.

Providence Day won last year’s championship, beating Charlotte Latin 4-3. Saturday’s championship, set for noon at Forsyth Country Day, will be the last for longtime Latin coach Lee Horton. He is retiring at the end of this season.

Baseball

Cherryville 4, East Wilkes 3 (NCHSAA 1A): The Ironmen scored three times in the bottom of the seventh, with Trip Crisson’s two-run double ending the game.

Community School of Davidson 15, Lincoln Charter 9 (NCHSAA 2A): Sam Kelley’s home run highlighted a six-run second inning, which gave the Spartans an early 10-1 lead. Lincoln Charter was 2-0 against the Spartans in the regular season.

East Lincoln 4, Jesse Carson 2 (NCHSAA 3A): Isaac Armstrong pitched a complete-game victory, as the Mustangs (19-6) moved on. They’ll face fellow Western Foothills 3A foe St. Stephens in the quarterfinals.

South Rowan 8, East Rowan 3 (NCHSAA 3A): More than 1,100 fans packed South Rowan’s stadium, watching the top-seeded Raiders (25-4) beat their county rivals in a third-round game. South Rowan batted around and scored six times in the fourth inning.

SouthLake Christian 14, Asheville Christian 4 (NCISAA 3A): Seth Moon doubled and homered, as the Eagles bashed four home runs. They will face High Point Christian in the championship series.

T.C. Roberson 11, Marvin Ridge 5 (NCHSAA 4A): The Mavericks (18-10) fell behind early and fell in a third-round game.

Union Academy 10, Swain County 9 (NCHSAA 1A): The Cardinals rallied from a 6-2 deficit with a six-run fifth-inning rally.

Softball

Alexander Central 4, Providence 1 (NCHSAA 4A): The top-seeded Cougars won at home, as Faith Carrigan pitched a three-hitter and struck out 11. Maddy Mateo homered for Providence.

Anson County 5, Bandys 4 (9 innings) (NCHSAA 2A): Camryn Martin went 4-for-6, driving in three runs for the Bearcats,

Crest 3, North Davidson 1 (NCHSAA 3A): The second-seeded Chargers (24-2) won behind Aidan Ledbetter’s two-hitter.

East Lincoln 2, Hibriten 1 (NCHSAA 3A): Madison Currence had two hits and an RBI, as the top-seeded Mustangs remained unbeaten (24-0).

South Mecklenburg 2, Hickory Ridge 1 (NCHSAA 4A): The Sabres (19-1) scored once in the bottom of the sixth for the go-ahead run. They will host Marvin Ridge in the Friday quarterfinals.

Boys’ lacrosse

Lake Norman Charter 18, Bishop McGuinness (NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A): The Knights will face First Flight in Saturday’s state finals.

Weddington 16, Hough 15, OT (NCHSAA 4A): The Warriors rallied from a 14-12 deficit in the closing minutes of regulation, forcing overtime. They will face Middle Creek in the state championship game Saturday.

Girls’ lacrosse

Charlotte Catholic 17, Northwest Guilford 8 (NCHSAA): The Cougars (21-3) moved into the state finals, and match with Cardinal Gibbons.

Charlotte Latin 18, Durham Academy 7 (NCISAA Division 1): The Hawks got six goals and two assists from Evie McMahan and four goals from Crawford Fisher in their semifinal victory. They will face Charlotte Country Day in Saturday’s finals. It is a rematch of a title game that Latin won last year.

Boys’ tennis

Charlotte Country Day 5, Durham Academy 1 (NCISAA Division 1): Noah McDonald (No. 1) and Nathan Jackson (No. 2) won their singles matches, then teamed to win No. 1 doubles.

Country Day, Gaston Day win golf titles

Charlotte Country Day and Gaston Day won N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state golf championships Monday, and Gaston Day’s Seamus Bogan captured an individual state title.

The private schools’ state tournaments were played at Bryan Park Golf Club in Browns Summit, near Greensboro.

Charlotte Country Day took the 4A title with a team score of 302, 14 over par. Charlotte Latin finished two strokes behind, followed by Ravenscroft (305), Carmel Christian (317) and Christ School (320).

The 4A medalist was Cary Academy’s Bryan Fang, who shot a 1-under 71. The top Charlotte-area golfer was Country Day senior Max Jacobson, who tied for fifth with a 74. Other area golfers in the top 10 were Country Day’s Hudson Schulze (74) and Charlie O’Shea (75), and Charlotte Latin’s Davis Sayman (74).

Charlotte Country Day’s other scorer was William Grasty (79).

In 2A, where only the top three scores make up the team total, Gaston Day had a 10-over 226, with Caldwell Academy and O’Neal School tied for second at 230.

Bogan, a sophomore, tied for the best score all day, shooting a 2-under 70. Davidson Day’s Hunter Justice was second at 71. Other Gaston Day scorers were Jack D’Amore (75) and Max Ginther (81).

St. David’s School won the 3A team title, and Ridgecroft School won in 1A. There were no Charlotte-area teams or individuals among the leaders in those classes.

Is your team’s result missing?

Send us the results of your team’s game, match or meet. Email information to obspreps@gmail.com.

All-Conference Lacrosse

Here is the Southeastern/SoMECK conference girls team

Southeastern/So Meck Conference Player of the Year for 2022: Kate Draddy #3, Senior, Midfielid, Charlotte Catholic

Southeastern/So Meck Conference Coach of the Year for 2022: Dee Bier, Charlotte Catholic

All Conf Team

TEAM

JERSEY

PLAYER/INFO

1st Team

Charlotte Catholic

3

Kate Draddy (Sr, Midlfield)

1st Team

Charlotte Catholic

18

Molly Baumgratz (Jr, Midfield)

1st Team

Myers Park

4

Lauren Kelly (Jr, Midfield)

1st Team

Myers Park

22

Stella Ray (Sr, Midfield)

1st Team

Charlotte Catholic

26

Peyton Chadwick (Sr, Midfield)

1st Team

Myers Park

10

Kate Perrin (Jr, Midfield)

1st Team

Charlotte Catholic

25

Siobhan Draddy (Sr, Defense/Midfield)

1st Team

Charlotte Catholic

14

Kate Daniels (So, Attack/Midfield)

1st Team

South Meck

20

Junior - Ava Skeffington - Midfield

1st Team

Charlotte Catholic

5

Mary Catherine Farley (So, Attack/Midfield)

1st Team

Ardrey Kell

7

Finley McLeod - Junior - Attack

1st Team

Myers Park

5

Millie Rush (So, Midfield)

2nd Team

Charlotte Catholic

12

Emily Knapp (Sr, Defense)

2nd Team

Charlotte Catholic

1

Barbara Tucker (Jr, Midfield)

2nd Team

Myers Park

16

Anna Montgomery (Jr, Defense)

2nd Team

Myers Park

7

Carson Weber (Sr, Attack)

2nd Team

Providence

18

Grace Dancausse (Sr, Midfield)

2nd Team

South Meck

42

Sophomore - Madeline Allen - Attack

2nd Team

Independence High School

2

Lily Loker (Sr, Midfield)

2nd Team

Ardrey Kell

6

Megan Kluxen - Senior - Defense

2nd Team

Ardrey Kell

25

Archisha Deepak - Senior - Defense

2nd Team

South Meck

1

Junior - Elena Marconi - Goalie

2nd Team

Providence

3

Azariah Diagne (Jr, Goalie)

2nd Team

Butler High School

40

Anna Glanzer (Sr, Goalie, 92 Saves w 45% save percentage)

High School Football: East-West Rosters released

Here are the rosters for the East-West football all-star game to be played in Greensboro July 13. The game annually brings together some of the state’s top public school seniors for a final game of their careers.



2022 NCCA East-West All-Star Football



















EAST































Player



Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

High School

HS Coach





Chris

Allen

LB

6’4

265

Wake Forest

Reggie

Lucas



Braxton

Brown

LB

5’11

205

East Duplin

Jack

Holley



Jalen

Brown

OL

6’3

330

Northern Nash

Andrew

Farriss



Klavon

Brown

HB

6’1

205

J. H. Rose

Will

Bland



Jaiden

Covington

OL

6’4

310

Richmond Senior

Bryan

Till



Xzavier

Fields

DL

6’

300

Corinth Holders

Adam

Khavari



Justin

Foreman

DB

6’1

177

D.H. Conley

Nate

Conner



Kaevon

Freshwater

DE

6’4

230

Northeastern

Antonio

Moore



Jay

Haggins

K

5’10

165

South View

Rodney

Brewington



Kedrick “KD”

Harrison

LB

6’1

230

Cleveland

Scott

Riley



Levi

Herring

OL

6’3

270

Whiteville

Jarret

Price



Jewalace

Holmes

WR

6’

184

Southern Durham

Darius

Robinson



Fuller

Howard

LB

6’2

205

Wake Forest

Reggie

Lucas



Sam

Jones

QB

6’6

220

John T. Hoggard

Craig

Underwood



Tyrese

McCleese

DT

6’2

240

John A. Holmes

Paul

Hoggard



Richard

McDonald

WR

6’1

175

Cape Fear

Jacob

Thomas



Davon

McKayan-Jones

DB

6’3

187

Hunt

Juan

Jackson



Ladarius

McNeill

LB

6’2

185

Scotland High

Richard

Bailey



Keyshawn

Monk

DB

6’

180

Cleveland

Scott

Riley



Robert

Nicholson

RB

5’9

190

Scotland High

Richard

Bailey



Devin

Pellom

WR

6’

190

New Hanover

Dylan

Dimock



Luke

Peters

OL

6’3

300

Knightdale

Anthony

Timmons



Hayes

Pippin

QB

5’11

176

Washington

Perry

Owens



Connor

Powe

WR

6’3

170

E.A. Laney

Luke

Little



Cyril

Rodts

OL

6’3

275

Millbrook

Clarence

Inscore



William

Santospago

OL

6’3

295

Millbrook

Clarence

Inscore



Carter

Scearce

LB

5’11

215

Cardinal Gibbons

Steven

Wright



Barnes

Smith

OL/LS

5’10

195

Terry Sanford

Bruce

McClelland II



Edward

Stewart

DL

6’4

220

Havelock

Allen

Wooten



Justin

Taylor

DB

5’11

174

Goldsboro

Timothy

Ray



Liam

Towey

OL

6’3

270

Fuquay-Varina

Jeb

Hall



Jemell

Vereen

RB

5’10

205

Jack Britt

Brian

Randolph



Reginald

Vick

WR

6’2

175

East Wake

Dealton

Cotton



Malachi

White

DB

5’11

168

John A. Holmes

Paul

Hoggard



Leslie

Williams

DL

6’4

295

Warren County

Victor

Hunt



Remington

Workman Jr

LB

6’

210

Westover

Ernest

King





















Head Coach:

Reggie Lucas







Wake Forest







Asst. Coaches:

Brian Batchelor







Southern Nash









Chris Hall







Cape Fear









Luke Little







E.A. Laney









Andrew Tew







South Central









Bryan Till







Richmond Sr.





























WEST































Player



Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

High School

HS Coach





Layton

Allen

WR

6’1

180

East Surry

Trent

Lowman



Erwil

Anthony Jr.

OL

6’4

285

A.L. Brown

Mike

Newsome



Damian

Boykins

QB

6’2

200

Chase

Chris

Cogdill



Clark

Brown

ILB

6’

195

North Mecklenburg

Damon

Mckee



Javaryon

Bruton

OL

6’2

275

A.L. Brown

Mike

Newsome



Jabrii

Carolina

RB

6’1

230

Thomasville

Kevin

Gillespie



Hunter

Davis

ILB

6’1

205

Burns

David

Devine



Tim

Davis

S

6”1

190

East Forsyth

Todd

Willert



Zion

DIxon

CB

5’11

175

Robert B. Glenn

Antwon

Stevenson



Landon

Eagler

OL

6’4

315

South Mecklenburg

Joe

Evans



David

Eldridge

DT

6’1

280

West Forsyth

Adrian

Snow



Ellijah

Ellis

DE

6’5

255

North Forsyth

Bernard

Williams



Jordan

Farmer

CB

6’

185

Southeast Guilford

Earl

Bates



Nicholas

Furman

OL

6’1

285

Mallard Creek

Kennedy

Tinsley



Jack

Gooch

DE

6’

190

Northern Guilford

Erik

Westberg



Tre’von

Hester

RB

6’

220

Page High

Doug

Robertson



Tanner

Jordan

ILB

6’2

215

North Davidson

Brian

Flynn



Bob

Kabambi

OLB

6’

195

Mallard Creek

Kennedy

Tinsley



Orlando

Leon

TE/H

6’1

205

Watauga

Ryan

Habich



Zaharee

Maddox

WR

5’11

160

Davie County

Tim

Devericks



Donell

McDonald

OL

6’4

270

North Mecklenburg

Damon

Mckee



Will

Montgomery

CB

6’

157

East Forsyth

Todd

Willert



Elijah

Munoz

WR

5’10

165

Statesvillle

Randall

Gusler



Jonathan

Neal

OL

6’0

275

Dudley

Steven

Davis



Cam

Peoples

WR

5’7

170

Reidsville

Jimmy

Teague



Jake

Prince

DE/LS

6’2

240

Hickory

Joe

Glass



Tyson

Resper

WR

5’8

160

Grimsley

Darryl

Brown



Evan

Rhodes

ILB

6’2

205

R.J. Reynolds

Pat

Crowley



Akin

Robinson

RB

5’7

170

West Rowan

Louis

Kraft



Andrew

Siler

S

6’

175

Ragsdale

Johnny

Boykin



Jahmier

Slade

QB

6’

180

Dudley

Steven

Davis



Riley

Sullivan

K/P

6’4

175

North Davidson

Brian

Flynn



Quaidyn

Tugman

OLB

6’

175

Hibriten

Sam

Mackey



Arhman

Tyson

DT

6’2

280

Asheboro

Blake

Brewer



Jordan

Watkins

S

6’1

190

Grimsley

Darryl

Brown



Sam

Whitt

OL

6’

289

East Surry

Trent

Lowman





















Head Coach:

Darryl Brown







Grimsley







Asst. Coaches:

Tiesuan Brown







Mount Tabor









Randall Gusler







Statesville









Brian Hampton







Ashe County









Al Hendricks







Reidsville









Joe Nixon







Mooresville

























