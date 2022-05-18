Tuesday Rewind: Charlotte Christian advances to NCISAA baseball finals
It took a late-game rally, but Charlotte Christian is headed back to the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s baseball championship series.
So is the school’s girls’ softball team.
The NCISAA’s championship match in girls’ soccer will be a rematch of last spring.
And in the N.C. High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs, Providence and Myers Park advanced to the 4A quarterfinals.
Those were among the highlights Tuesday in a busy day and evening of baseball, softball and lacrosse playoffs for public schools teams, and state semifinals in baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ lacrosse and boys’ tennis for the private schools.
Tuesday’s NCHSAA, NCISAA high school playoff scores
Knights advance in baseball, softball
Trailing 5-3, Charlotte Christian rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and rallied past visiting Rabun Gap 6-5 in the 4A baseball semifinals.
The Knights (28-3), two-time defending state champions, will face Metrolina Christian in the best-of-three final series that begins Friday night. All of the championship series will be played at Charlotte Christian.
Knights’ reliever Ryan O’Rourke pitched hitless ball in the fifth and sixth innings, earning the victory. Johnny Joseph finished with a scoreless seventh.
Drew Beard had two hits and two runs, and D.J. Layton scored twice.
Metrolina Christian (19-6) advanced with a 12-2 rout of Durham Academy. The Warriors scored four times in the top of the second for a 6-0 lead, then added three in the fifth for an 11-0 bulge.
Meanwhile, defending 4A girls’ softball state champion Charlotte Christian trounced North Raleigh Christian 8-1 and moved into the best-of-three state finals series against Cannon School. The series, which will be played at Charlotte Christian, is a rematch of the 2021 finals, which the Knights won in three games.
Anna Hinde led the Knights (18-1) with three hits, including a pair of doubles. Campbell Thompson and Sydney Francois had RBI sacrifice flies in the second inning, giving Charlotte Christian a 3-1 lead that the Knights never relinquished.
Cannon School (14-7) advanced to the finals by beating Covenant Day 9-3. Winning pitcher Maddie Sturgill homered, and Sydney Rose tripled for the Cougars.
Providence, Myers Park advance
In the 4A public school playoffs, Providence whipped South Mecklenburg 9-1 and Myers Park downed Reagan 11-5 in third-round games.
Providence (29-0) scored twice in the third inning, once in the fourth, twice in the fifth, and four times in the sixth. The Panthers held the Sabres to four hits.
Myers Park (22-4) scored six runs in the bottom of the first and added two in the second. Owen Anderson and Thomas Bolt each drove in a pair of runs.
Providence will host West Forsyth (25-5) on Friday evening in the quarterfinals. Myers Park travels to T.C. Roberson in a Friday quarterfinal.
Nationally ranked Providence sprints past South Meck, into NCHSAA quarterfinals
Soccer rematch set
Charlotte Latin will face Providence Day on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 4A soccer title match. The Hawks (17-2) downed Charlotte Country Day 3-1 in double-overtime, while Providence Day edged past Ravenscroft 1-0.
Providence Day (17-2), the defending state champion, got a goal from Maggie Carabell, with Cameryn Sicard getting the assist.
Charlotte Latin scored twice in the second overtime, with Lucy Dempsey and Ella Smith getting the goals.
Providence Day won last year’s championship, beating Charlotte Latin 4-3. Saturday’s championship, set for noon at Forsyth Country Day, will be the last for longtime Latin coach Lee Horton. He is retiring at the end of this season.
Baseball
Cherryville 4, East Wilkes 3 (NCHSAA 1A): The Ironmen scored three times in the bottom of the seventh, with Trip Crisson’s two-run double ending the game.
Community School of Davidson 15, Lincoln Charter 9 (NCHSAA 2A): Sam Kelley’s home run highlighted a six-run second inning, which gave the Spartans an early 10-1 lead. Lincoln Charter was 2-0 against the Spartans in the regular season.
East Lincoln 4, Jesse Carson 2 (NCHSAA 3A): Isaac Armstrong pitched a complete-game victory, as the Mustangs (19-6) moved on. They’ll face fellow Western Foothills 3A foe St. Stephens in the quarterfinals.
South Rowan 8, East Rowan 3 (NCHSAA 3A): More than 1,100 fans packed South Rowan’s stadium, watching the top-seeded Raiders (25-4) beat their county rivals in a third-round game. South Rowan batted around and scored six times in the fourth inning.
SouthLake Christian 14, Asheville Christian 4 (NCISAA 3A): Seth Moon doubled and homered, as the Eagles bashed four home runs. They will face High Point Christian in the championship series.
T.C. Roberson 11, Marvin Ridge 5 (NCHSAA 4A): The Mavericks (18-10) fell behind early and fell in a third-round game.
Union Academy 10, Swain County 9 (NCHSAA 1A): The Cardinals rallied from a 6-2 deficit with a six-run fifth-inning rally.
Softball
Alexander Central 4, Providence 1 (NCHSAA 4A): The top-seeded Cougars won at home, as Faith Carrigan pitched a three-hitter and struck out 11. Maddy Mateo homered for Providence.
Anson County 5, Bandys 4 (9 innings) (NCHSAA 2A): Camryn Martin went 4-for-6, driving in three runs for the Bearcats,
Crest 3, North Davidson 1 (NCHSAA 3A): The second-seeded Chargers (24-2) won behind Aidan Ledbetter’s two-hitter.
East Lincoln 2, Hibriten 1 (NCHSAA 3A): Madison Currence had two hits and an RBI, as the top-seeded Mustangs remained unbeaten (24-0).
South Mecklenburg 2, Hickory Ridge 1 (NCHSAA 4A): The Sabres (19-1) scored once in the bottom of the sixth for the go-ahead run. They will host Marvin Ridge in the Friday quarterfinals.
Boys’ lacrosse
Lake Norman Charter 18, Bishop McGuinness (NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A): The Knights will face First Flight in Saturday’s state finals.
Weddington 16, Hough 15, OT (NCHSAA 4A): The Warriors rallied from a 14-12 deficit in the closing minutes of regulation, forcing overtime. They will face Middle Creek in the state championship game Saturday.
Girls’ lacrosse
Charlotte Catholic 17, Northwest Guilford 8 (NCHSAA): The Cougars (21-3) moved into the state finals, and match with Cardinal Gibbons.
Charlotte Latin 18, Durham Academy 7 (NCISAA Division 1): The Hawks got six goals and two assists from Evie McMahan and four goals from Crawford Fisher in their semifinal victory. They will face Charlotte Country Day in Saturday’s finals. It is a rematch of a title game that Latin won last year.
Boys’ tennis
Charlotte Country Day 5, Durham Academy 1 (NCISAA Division 1): Noah McDonald (No. 1) and Nathan Jackson (No. 2) won their singles matches, then teamed to win No. 1 doubles.
Country Day, Gaston Day win golf titles
Charlotte Country Day and Gaston Day won N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state golf championships Monday, and Gaston Day’s Seamus Bogan captured an individual state title.
The private schools’ state tournaments were played at Bryan Park Golf Club in Browns Summit, near Greensboro.
Charlotte Country Day took the 4A title with a team score of 302, 14 over par. Charlotte Latin finished two strokes behind, followed by Ravenscroft (305), Carmel Christian (317) and Christ School (320).
The 4A medalist was Cary Academy’s Bryan Fang, who shot a 1-under 71. The top Charlotte-area golfer was Country Day senior Max Jacobson, who tied for fifth with a 74. Other area golfers in the top 10 were Country Day’s Hudson Schulze (74) and Charlie O’Shea (75), and Charlotte Latin’s Davis Sayman (74).
Charlotte Country Day’s other scorer was William Grasty (79).
In 2A, where only the top three scores make up the team total, Gaston Day had a 10-over 226, with Caldwell Academy and O’Neal School tied for second at 230.
Bogan, a sophomore, tied for the best score all day, shooting a 2-under 70. Davidson Day’s Hunter Justice was second at 71. Other Gaston Day scorers were Jack D’Amore (75) and Max Ginther (81).
St. David’s School won the 3A team title, and Ridgecroft School won in 1A. There were no Charlotte-area teams or individuals among the leaders in those classes.
Is your team’s result missing?
Send us the results of your team’s game, match or meet. Email information to obspreps@gmail.com.
All-Conference Lacrosse
Here is the Southeastern/SoMECK conference girls team
Southeastern/So Meck Conference Player of the Year for 2022: Kate Draddy #3, Senior, Midfielid, Charlotte Catholic
Southeastern/So Meck Conference Coach of the Year for 2022: Dee Bier, Charlotte Catholic
All Conf Team
TEAM
JERSEY
PLAYER/INFO
1st Team
Charlotte Catholic
3
Kate Draddy (Sr, Midlfield)
1st Team
Charlotte Catholic
18
Molly Baumgratz (Jr, Midfield)
1st Team
Myers Park
4
Lauren Kelly (Jr, Midfield)
1st Team
Myers Park
22
Stella Ray (Sr, Midfield)
1st Team
Charlotte Catholic
26
Peyton Chadwick (Sr, Midfield)
1st Team
Myers Park
10
Kate Perrin (Jr, Midfield)
1st Team
Charlotte Catholic
25
Siobhan Draddy (Sr, Defense/Midfield)
1st Team
Charlotte Catholic
14
Kate Daniels (So, Attack/Midfield)
1st Team
South Meck
20
Junior - Ava Skeffington - Midfield
1st Team
Charlotte Catholic
5
Mary Catherine Farley (So, Attack/Midfield)
1st Team
Ardrey Kell
7
Finley McLeod - Junior - Attack
1st Team
Myers Park
5
Millie Rush (So, Midfield)
2nd Team
Charlotte Catholic
12
Emily Knapp (Sr, Defense)
2nd Team
Charlotte Catholic
1
Barbara Tucker (Jr, Midfield)
2nd Team
Myers Park
16
Anna Montgomery (Jr, Defense)
2nd Team
Myers Park
7
Carson Weber (Sr, Attack)
2nd Team
Providence
18
Grace Dancausse (Sr, Midfield)
2nd Team
South Meck
42
Sophomore - Madeline Allen - Attack
2nd Team
Independence High School
2
Lily Loker (Sr, Midfield)
2nd Team
Ardrey Kell
6
Megan Kluxen - Senior - Defense
2nd Team
Ardrey Kell
25
Archisha Deepak - Senior - Defense
2nd Team
South Meck
1
Junior - Elena Marconi - Goalie
2nd Team
Providence
3
Azariah Diagne (Jr, Goalie)
2nd Team
Butler High School
40
Anna Glanzer (Sr, Goalie, 92 Saves w 45% save percentage)
High School Football: East-West Rosters released
Here are the rosters for the East-West football all-star game to be played in Greensboro July 13. The game annually brings together some of the state’s top public school seniors for a final game of their careers.
2022 NCCA East-West All-Star Football
EAST
Player
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
High School
HS Coach
Chris
Allen
LB
6’4
265
Wake Forest
Reggie
Lucas
Braxton
Brown
LB
5’11
205
East Duplin
Jack
Holley
Jalen
Brown
OL
6’3
330
Northern Nash
Andrew
Farriss
Klavon
Brown
HB
6’1
205
J. H. Rose
Will
Bland
Jaiden
Covington
OL
6’4
310
Richmond Senior
Bryan
Till
Xzavier
Fields
DL
6’
300
Corinth Holders
Adam
Khavari
Justin
Foreman
DB
6’1
177
D.H. Conley
Nate
Conner
Kaevon
Freshwater
DE
6’4
230
Northeastern
Antonio
Moore
Jay
Haggins
K
5’10
165
South View
Rodney
Brewington
Kedrick “KD”
Harrison
LB
6’1
230
Cleveland
Scott
Riley
Levi
Herring
OL
6’3
270
Whiteville
Jarret
Price
Jewalace
Holmes
WR
6’
184
Southern Durham
Darius
Robinson
Fuller
Howard
LB
6’2
205
Wake Forest
Reggie
Lucas
Sam
Jones
QB
6’6
220
John T. Hoggard
Craig
Underwood
Tyrese
McCleese
DT
6’2
240
John A. Holmes
Paul
Hoggard
Richard
McDonald
WR
6’1
175
Cape Fear
Jacob
Thomas
Davon
McKayan-Jones
DB
6’3
187
Hunt
Juan
Jackson
Ladarius
McNeill
LB
6’2
185
Scotland High
Richard
Bailey
Keyshawn
Monk
DB
6’
180
Cleveland
Scott
Riley
Robert
Nicholson
RB
5’9
190
Scotland High
Richard
Bailey
Devin
Pellom
WR
6’
190
New Hanover
Dylan
Dimock
Luke
Peters
OL
6’3
300
Knightdale
Anthony
Timmons
Hayes
Pippin
QB
5’11
176
Washington
Perry
Owens
Connor
Powe
WR
6’3
170
E.A. Laney
Luke
Little
Cyril
Rodts
OL
6’3
275
Millbrook
Clarence
Inscore
William
Santospago
OL
6’3
295
Millbrook
Clarence
Inscore
Carter
Scearce
LB
5’11
215
Cardinal Gibbons
Steven
Wright
Barnes
Smith
OL/LS
5’10
195
Terry Sanford
Bruce
McClelland II
Edward
Stewart
DL
6’4
220
Havelock
Allen
Wooten
Justin
Taylor
DB
5’11
174
Goldsboro
Timothy
Ray
Liam
Towey
OL
6’3
270
Fuquay-Varina
Jeb
Hall
Jemell
Vereen
RB
5’10
205
Jack Britt
Brian
Randolph
Reginald
Vick
WR
6’2
175
East Wake
Dealton
Cotton
Malachi
White
DB
5’11
168
John A. Holmes
Paul
Hoggard
Leslie
Williams
DL
6’4
295
Warren County
Victor
Hunt
Remington
Workman Jr
LB
6’
210
Westover
Ernest
King
Head Coach:
Reggie Lucas
Wake Forest
Asst. Coaches:
Brian Batchelor
Southern Nash
Chris Hall
Cape Fear
Luke Little
E.A. Laney
Andrew Tew
South Central
Bryan Till
Richmond Sr.
WEST
Player
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
High School
HS Coach
Layton
Allen
WR
6’1
180
East Surry
Trent
Lowman
Erwil
Anthony Jr.
OL
6’4
285
A.L. Brown
Mike
Newsome
Damian
Boykins
QB
6’2
200
Chase
Chris
Cogdill
Clark
Brown
ILB
6’
195
North Mecklenburg
Damon
Mckee
Javaryon
Bruton
OL
6’2
275
A.L. Brown
Mike
Newsome
Jabrii
Carolina
RB
6’1
230
Thomasville
Kevin
Gillespie
Hunter
Davis
ILB
6’1
205
Burns
David
Devine
Tim
Davis
S
6”1
190
East Forsyth
Todd
Willert
Zion
DIxon
CB
5’11
175
Robert B. Glenn
Antwon
Stevenson
Landon
Eagler
OL
6’4
315
South Mecklenburg
Joe
Evans
David
Eldridge
DT
6’1
280
West Forsyth
Adrian
Snow
Ellijah
Ellis
DE
6’5
255
North Forsyth
Bernard
Williams
Jordan
Farmer
CB
6’
185
Southeast Guilford
Earl
Bates
Nicholas
Furman
OL
6’1
285
Mallard Creek
Kennedy
Tinsley
Jack
Gooch
DE
6’
190
Northern Guilford
Erik
Westberg
Tre’von
Hester
RB
6’
220
Page High
Doug
Robertson
Tanner
Jordan
ILB
6’2
215
North Davidson
Brian
Flynn
Bob
Kabambi
OLB
6’
195
Mallard Creek
Kennedy
Tinsley
Orlando
Leon
TE/H
6’1
205
Watauga
Ryan
Habich
Zaharee
Maddox
WR
5’11
160
Davie County
Tim
Devericks
Donell
McDonald
OL
6’4
270
North Mecklenburg
Damon
Mckee
Will
Montgomery
CB
6’
157
East Forsyth
Todd
Willert
Elijah
Munoz
WR
5’10
165
Statesvillle
Randall
Gusler
Jonathan
Neal
OL
6’0
275
Dudley
Steven
Davis
Cam
Peoples
WR
5’7
170
Reidsville
Jimmy
Teague
Jake
Prince
DE/LS
6’2
240
Hickory
Joe
Glass
Tyson
Resper
WR
5’8
160
Grimsley
Darryl
Brown
Evan
Rhodes
ILB
6’2
205
R.J. Reynolds
Pat
Crowley
Akin
Robinson
RB
5’7
170
West Rowan
Louis
Kraft
Andrew
Siler
S
6’
175
Ragsdale
Johnny
Boykin
Jahmier
Slade
QB
6’
180
Dudley
Steven
Davis
Riley
Sullivan
K/P
6’4
175
North Davidson
Brian
Flynn
Quaidyn
Tugman
OLB
6’
175
Hibriten
Sam
Mackey
Arhman
Tyson
DT
6’2
280
Asheboro
Blake
Brewer
Jordan
Watkins
S
6’1
190
Grimsley
Darryl
Brown
Sam
Whitt
OL
6’
289
East Surry
Trent
Lowman
Head Coach:
Darryl Brown
Grimsley
Asst. Coaches:
Tiesuan Brown
Mount Tabor
Randall Gusler
Statesville
Brian Hampton
Ashe County
Al Hendricks
Reidsville
Joe Nixon
Mooresville