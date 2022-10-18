Tuesday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Morning briefing

1. Jeremy Hunt: ‘We must take decisions of eye-watering difficulty’

Jeremy Hunt will today confront the Cabinet with a demand to find new spending cuts to restore Britain’s economic credibility after he ripped up Liz Truss’s tax plans.

The new Chancellor yesterday warned MPs that decisions of “eye-watering difficulty” were needed and declined to rule out scrapping the pensions triple lock or a new windfall tax. Read the full story.

2. Liz Truss mocked as ‘the lady not for turning up’ as Tory rebels say she’s lost power

On Monday Liz Truss said she was “sorry” for moving “too fast” on tax cuts but insisted she would lead the Conservative Party into the next election.

The Prime Minister said she remained committed to her “vision” of a high-growth, low-tax economy but that it would have to be achieved in a “different way” following backlash to her mini-Budget. Read the full story.

3. Just Stop oil protesters force Dartford Crossing to close after scaling bridge

Just Stop Oil protesters forced the Dartford Crossing to be closed after scaling the bridge in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police closed the Queen Elizabeth II road bridge, linking Essex and Kent, after a report that two people had “climbed onto the bridge and are currently at height”. Read the full story.

4. Teach ethnic minority pupils national anthem so they feel like they belong, says Katharine Birbalsingh

White teachers should teach ethnic minority children to sing the national anthem even if it makes them “uncomfortable”, the Government’s social mobility tsar has said.

Katharine Birbalsingh, the chairman of the Social Mobility Commission, said that schoolchildren should learn the song or risk being taught they don't "belong" in their own country. Read the full story.

5. Woman swindled out of £612,000 by flatmates posing as doctor in love with her

A woman was scammed out of £612,000 by two men pretending to be a doctor who was in love with her, a court heard.

The 60-year-old Swiss woman believed her online romance was with an English doctor living in London. Read the full story.