Tuesday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Liz Truss takes on Tory rebels in battle to rein in benefits

Liz Truss is facing a new battle with Tory MPs over reducing benefits in real terms, after being forced to abandon the abolition of the 45p top rate of tax.

Downing Street is considering not increasing Universal Credit in line with inflation, but instead using a lower metric - such as the increase in average earnings - to encourage those on benefits into work. Read the full story.

2. Royal Navy sends frigate to North Sea after Nord Stream ‘sabotage’

A Royal Navy frigate was on Monday night sent to the North Sea in a show of force after a suspected Russian attack on the Nord Stream pipeline.

The Ministry of Defence said it was looking to reassure partners after the pipelines in the Nord Stream network burst in an act of suspected sabotage near Swedish and Danish waters. Read the full story.

3. Volodymyr Zelensky hits back at Elon Musk after he tweets his ‘peace’ plan for Ukraine

Elon Musk has found himself embroiled in a row with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky after the billionaire suggested his own controversial peace plan to end the war with Russia.

Mr Musk, the world's richest person, proposed UN-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow last week moved to annex after what it called referendums. The votes were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive. Read the full story.

4. Japan tells citizens to take cover after North Korea launches ballistic missile

Japan warned residents to take cover on Tuesday after North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that flew over the country and landed in the Pacific Ocean.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called North Korea's actions "barbaric" and South Korea's President, Yoon Suk-yeol, warned of a "resolute" response to the missile which he said flew about 4,000km (2,485 miles) at an altitude of about 1,000km. Read the full story.

5. Prince Harry ‘looks utterly miserable’ and may miss a life of duty, says royal biographer

The Duke of Sussex looks “miserable”, according to an official royal biographer who claims that royals are happiest when they live a life of duty.

Hugo Vickers, the biographer of the Duke of Kent, said that members of the Royal family do not tend to find happiness when they choose their own path over the burden of their duties. Read the full story.