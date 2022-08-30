Tuesday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering today. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free.

1. Statins don’t cause common aches and pains – people taking them are just getting old

Statins do not cause common aches and pains – those taking them are simply getting old, landmark research has found.

GPs have been told to offer patients much more reassurance over the drugs, paving the way for millions more to be prescribed the cholesterol-busting pills. Read the full story.

2. Albanian migrants crossing the Channel to face criminal records checks at Dover

Albanian migrants crossing the Channel face criminal records checks by police officers from their own nation stationed at Dover, it has emerged.

Home Office officials are due to meet senior Albanian police officers on Tuesday to agree the plans for officers from the Balkan state to cross-reference migrants’ fingerprints and biometric data with Albanian criminal databases. Read the full story.

3. HMS Prince of Wales ‘faces long spell in dry dock’ after breaking down

HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy’s £3 billion aircraft carrier, could be set for a lengthy inspection in a dry dock as its “landmark mission” hangs in the balance because of a mechanical fault, The Telegraph has learned.

The warship remained anchored off the south-east coast of the Isle Wight on Monday, where it broke down on Sunday evening less than 24 hours after setting sail for the United States. Read the full story.

4. Meghan compares her royal wedding to the freeing of Nelson Mandela

The Duchess of Sussex has invited the public into her California home for an unprecedented insight into her personal life, from the palm trees the Duke believes represent their love to the backpacks she hands out to the poor.

She welcomed a US magazine to write about the Sussexes’ new lives, and their plans for the future including a return to Instagram and a Netflix documentary telling their “love story”. Read the full story.

Story continues

5. I’ll stop funding Tories unless they prevent another Boris Johnson-style ousting, warns key donor

One of the Conservatives’ biggest donors has threatened to stop funding the party unless rules are changed to prevent another prime minister being ousted in the same way as Boris Johnson.

Lord Cruddas, who has given the Tories more than £3 million, said the way in which Mr Johnson had been “constructively dismissed” was “corrupt” and “wrong”. Read the full story.