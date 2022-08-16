Tuesday morning news briefing: Navy migrant patrols to end

Danny Boyle
Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph
The number of Channel migrant crossings has already doubled this year to more than 20,000, despite the Royal Navy's intervention.

Now, we have learnt that the Ministry of Defence plans to relinquish responsibility for dealing with migrants crossing illegally to the UK on January 31 next year.

It comes only four months after Boris Johnson brought in the first Navy vessels to patrol the Channel, insisting the move would help ensure "no boat makes it to the UK undetected".

MPs have complained that policing the Channel has turned the hard-pressed Navy into a "super taxi service" at a time when its ships are needed for other key military duties.

As home affairs editor Charles Hymas reports, Home Office officials are understood to be concerned that a sudden end to the Navy's role could send the wrong message to people smugglers.

A Royal Navy vessel tows migrant boats as they are brought into Dover - Gareth Fuller/PA
The disclosure comes amid criticism of a "zombie" government that is rudderless while the two Tory leadership contenders – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – fight it out to be crowned prime minister next month.

See pictures of two removal vans loaded up with the contents of Mr Johnson's flat yesterday while he and his wife Carrie are away on holiday in Greece.

Number 10 sources told chief reporter Robert Mendick where it is understood Mr Johnson will spend the rest of his premiership before he formally hands over power to his successor on September 6.

Use our live tracker to check the latest odds on each candidate.

Affluent pupils least likely to have university offers

The race for university places is expected to be one of the most competitive in decades. The Telegraph has found that teenagers from the most affluent backgrounds are the least likely of any group to have received a university offer for the first time on record.

A-level students from areas rated the "most advantaged" by universities are the least likely to have an offer ahead of results day on Thursday. Clare Marchant, chief executive of universities admissions service Ucas, said disadvantaged pupils have been "put first" by universities this year.

As education editor Louisa Clarence-Smith reports, Ucas anticipates around 40pc of students using its clearing system will get a place on a course.

Healthiest breakfast options, according to science

Go to work on an egg, or so the slogan goes. But not according to a new study of the healthiest breakfast options.

Scientists at Tufts University in America have devised a system that rates more than 8,000 foods on a scale of one to 100 based on how good they are for you.

Science correspondent Joe Pinkstone reports how the system, which reviews 54 "nutritional attributes", has thrown up some surprising results.

In his latest cartoon, Matt finds a silver lining in the expected floods from torrential rain. And view today's political cartoon by Blower.

Banks accused of marooning savers | High Street banks have failed to pass on the Bank of England's latest interest rise to millions of savers, leaving their customers stuck with rates as low as 0.01 per cent. The country's 10 largest banks have still not raised rates on their easy access savings accounts following a 0.5 percentage point increase in the base rate two weeks ago. Alexa Phillips reveals the worst offenders.

Around the world: 'Hustler-in-chief' wins presidency

Kenya's deputy president William Ruto, the son of a goat herder who has styled himself as the nation's hustler-in-chief, has been declared winner of the presidential election in a stinging rebuke of the entrenched political dynasties. The results were announced after a brawl erupted in the main counting centre in the capital Nairobi and senior members of former prime minister Raila Odinga's campaign refused to accept them.

Sport briefing: Darwin Nunez sees red

Darwin Nunez was sent off on his home debut in an engrossing game of attack and counter that saw Jurgen Klopp's ten men eventually force their way back into the reckoning from a goal behind against Crystal Palace. Read Sam Wallace's match report. Meanwhile, it can be revealed that Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel, the warring coaches from Sunday's Battle of Stamford Bridge, were the only two who did not attend the preseason briefing laid on for the 20 Premier League managers.

  1. Porn King: The Rise & Fall of Ron Jeremy | Unsettling portrayal of 'average Joe'

  2. David Attenborough | Presenter has not appeared on location since 2011 – until now

  3. Salman Rushdie | Why The Satanic Verses would never be published today

Business briefing: Gas storage site cleared to reopen

Britain's biggest gas storage facility has been cleared to reopen by safety inspectors in a move that will allow it to start filling up for the winter within weeks. Centrica, the owner of British Gas, is poised to begin pumping natural gas into the Rough storage site at the start of September after securing approval from the Health and Safety Executive. Matt Oliver explains the only remaining obstacles. It came as a coalition of more than 100 Tory MPs said that households need to be told how to turn down the temperature of their boilers to save money on their bills.

Tonight's dinner

Courgette and fontina pasta sauce | Ideal for summer, this light and creamy pasta sauce by Angela Hartnett is ready in under 40 minutes.

Travel inspiration: Why Sweden is a hiker's paradise

Nature in Sweden is boundless and broad – encompassing deep forests, ancient peaks and unfurling archipelagos. You are free to swim in the lakes, hike up the mountains and pick berries in the valleys, as they are all covered by allemansrätten (right of public access), a cornerstone of Sweden's ancient rural code – so long as you "do not disturb and do not destroy". Whatever your ability, Chloe Thrussell suggests the ideal hike.

And finally... for this morning's downtime

The 'nudging' method | Some reports suggest that changing behaviour through nudging is key to tackling many of today's most pressing societal problems. Dr Michael Fitzpatrick explains how the technique can be used to influence our everyday actions.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

    CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles' four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead. Javier Hernández Balcázar, who goes by Chicharito, scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute for a two-goal lead and then fed Víctor Vázquez for a goal in the 30th to put the Galaxy up 3-0.

  • Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery scores big upset win at Bellator 284

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery, fighting on just eight days notice, upset (The Gentleman) Austin Vanderford in short order Friday on the undercard of Bellator 284. Vanderford (12-2-0) was coming off a February loss to then-Bellator middleweight champion Gegard (The Dreamcatcher) Mousasi and is ranked No. 2 among 185-pound Bellator contenders. "It's huge," Jeffery said of the win. "He's a big-name guy, No. 2 in the division. People know who he is. Nobody knows who I am. A

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Honey Badgers deny comeback by Shooting Stars to win 1st CEBL championship

    The top-seeded Hamilton Honey Badgers captured their first Canadian Elite Basketball League title with a 90-88 victory over the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday in Ottawa. Hamilton had lost in the 2019 and '20 finals. The team's win this year didn't come easily, after nearly blowing a 22-point lead in the final minutes at TD Place. Hamilton led 89-71, needing just one point to clinch the win in Elam ending, where the first team to the target score of 90 points wins. But Scarborough