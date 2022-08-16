Tuesday morning news briefing: Navy migrant patrols to end

Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

The number of Channel migrant crossings has already doubled this year to more than 20,000, despite the Royal Navy's intervention.

Now, we have learnt that the Ministry of Defence plans to relinquish responsibility for dealing with migrants crossing illegally to the UK on January 31 next year.

It comes only four months after Boris Johnson brought in the first Navy vessels to patrol the Channel, insisting the move would help ensure "no boat makes it to the UK undetected".

MPs have complained that policing the Channel has turned the hard-pressed Navy into a "super taxi service" at a time when its ships are needed for other key military duties.

As home affairs editor Charles Hymas reports, Home Office officials are understood to be concerned that a sudden end to the Navy's role could send the wrong message to people smugglers.

A Royal Navy vessel tows migrant boats as they are brought into Dover - Gareth Fuller/PA

The disclosure comes amid criticism of a "zombie" government that is rudderless while the two Tory leadership contenders – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – fight it out to be crowned prime minister next month.

See pictures of two removal vans loaded up with the contents of Mr Johnson's flat yesterday while he and his wife Carrie are away on holiday in Greece.

Number 10 sources told chief reporter Robert Mendick where it is understood Mr Johnson will spend the rest of his premiership before he formally hands over power to his successor on September 6.

Affluent pupils least likely to have university offers

The race for university places is expected to be one of the most competitive in decades. The Telegraph has found that teenagers from the most affluent backgrounds are the least likely of any group to have received a university offer for the first time on record.

A-level students from areas rated the "most advantaged" by universities are the least likely to have an offer ahead of results day on Thursday. Clare Marchant, chief executive of universities admissions service Ucas, said disadvantaged pupils have been "put first" by universities this year.

As education editor Louisa Clarence-Smith reports, Ucas anticipates around 40pc of students using its clearing system will get a place on a course.

Healthiest breakfast options, according to science

Go to work on an egg, or so the slogan goes. But not according to a new study of the healthiest breakfast options.

Scientists at Tufts University in America have devised a system that rates more than 8,000 foods on a scale of one to 100 based on how good they are for you.

Science correspondent Joe Pinkstone reports how the system, which reviews 54 "nutritional attributes", has thrown up some surprising results.

Daily dose of Matt

In his latest cartoon, Matt finds a silver lining in the expected floods from torrential rain.

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

Banks accused of marooning savers | High Street banks have failed to pass on the Bank of England's latest interest rise to millions of savers, leaving their customers stuck with rates as low as 0.01 per cent. The country's 10 largest banks have still not raised rates on their easy access savings accounts following a 0.5 percentage point increase in the base rate two weeks ago. Alexa Phillips reveals the worst offenders.

Around the world: 'Hustler-in-chief' wins presidency

Kenya's deputy president William Ruto, the son of a goat herder who has styled himself as the nation's hustler-in-chief, has been declared winner of the presidential election in a stinging rebuke of the entrenched political dynasties. The results were announced after a brawl erupted in the main counting centre in the capital Nairobi and senior members of former prime minister Raila Odinga's campaign refused to accept them.

Comment and analysis

Sport briefing: Darwin Nunez sees red

Darwin Nunez was sent off on his home debut in an engrossing game of attack and counter that saw Jurgen Klopp's ten men eventually force their way back into the reckoning from a goal behind against Crystal Palace. Read Sam Wallace's match report. Meanwhile, it can be revealed that Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel, the warring coaches from Sunday's Battle of Stamford Bridge, were the only two who did not attend the preseason briefing laid on for the 20 Premier League managers.

Editor's choice

Business briefing: Gas storage site cleared to reopen

Britain's biggest gas storage facility has been cleared to reopen by safety inspectors in a move that will allow it to start filling up for the winter within weeks. Centrica, the owner of British Gas, is poised to begin pumping natural gas into the Rough storage site at the start of September after securing approval from the Health and Safety Executive. Matt Oliver explains the only remaining obstacles. It came as a coalition of more than 100 Tory MPs said that households need to be told how to turn down the temperature of their boilers to save money on their bills.

Tonight's dinner

Courgette and fontina pasta sauce | Ideal for summer, this light and creamy pasta sauce by Angela Hartnett is ready in under 40 minutes.

Travel inspiration: Why Sweden is a hiker's paradise

Nature in Sweden is boundless and broad – encompassing deep forests, ancient peaks and unfurling archipelagos. You are free to swim in the lakes, hike up the mountains and pick berries in the valleys, as they are all covered by allemansrätten (right of public access), a cornerstone of Sweden's ancient rural code – so long as you "do not disturb and do not destroy". Whatever your ability, Chloe Thrussell suggests the ideal hike.

And finally... for this morning's downtime

The 'nudging' method | Some reports suggest that changing behaviour through nudging is key to tackling many of today's most pressing societal problems. Dr Michael Fitzpatrick explains how the technique can be used to influence our everyday actions.