Tuesday morning news briefing: Gloves come off in Tory race

It was the first head-to-head debate between the two final Tory leadership candidates – and saw the most heated attacks so far in the race to take over from Boris Johnson.

Throughout the opening section of last night's hour-long BBC debate, Rishi Sunak repeatedly interrupted Liz Truss, with her allies later accusing him of "aggressive mansplaining" and "shouty behaviour".

In a TV showdown dominated by economic issues, Foreign Secretary Ms Truss compared ex-chancellor Mr Sunak to Gordon Brown as she said her rival's refusal to cut tax would drive Britain into recession.

But Mr Sunak went on the attack as he declared Ms Truss's promise to borrow to fund tax cuts was not "conservative".

Tim Stanley has our sketch on the fiery debate and five of our writers – Iain Dale, Juliet Samuel, Tom Harris, Liam Halligan and Patrick O'Flynn – offer their verdicts on who came out on top.

And Sherelle Jacobs argues that Tory members are not being given a genuine choice.

The pair were also questioned about the Prime Minister, with Mr Truss suggesting that the Conservative Party was wrong to oust him as leader.

It came as a former Conservative Party treasurer campaigning to keep Mr Johnson in office told associate editor Christopher Hope that he "does not want to resign".

Suzanne Moore explains why she thinks Mr Johnson does not understand the word No.



Hosepipe bans in store as UK drought looms

Your garden might be crying out for more water, but hosepipe bans could come into force across England next month – amid warnings of a drought as bad as that of 1976.

The National Drought Group, which includes representatives from the water industry, farmers and government, meets today to discuss the potential for a drought to be announced following record-breaking temperatures and historically low July rainfall.

That could include hosepipe bans and calls for households to cut down on non-essential use. Most of England is already in prolonged dry weather status, the stage before a drought is declared.

As environment editor Emma Gatten reports, one company has already made a drought permit request with the Environment Agency despite missing its target to reduce leakage by 50 per cent.

In praise of Birmingham, the hidden jewel city

As host of the Commonwealth Games, Birmingham is finally readying for its moment in the sun.

More than a million visitors are expected to descend on the Midlands over the coming weeks, which locals hope will reimagine a mental image mainly comprising an industrial hinterland featuring the Bullring shopping centre, Spaghetti Junction and an accent routinely voted "the least trustworthy in the UK".

Charlotte Lytton and Bill Borrows argue why "England's Venice" deserves more love.

Today's political cartoon

Last night's Tory debate inspired Davey's latest cartoon. Matt is away, but you can view his latest work here.

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

Man of peace dies | Lord Trimble, the former Northern Ireland first minister and architect of the Good Friday Agreement, has died aged 77. The former Ulster Unionist leader had suffered a short illness, a statement released by the party on behalf of his family said. He won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Northern Ireland peace process and was raised to the peerage in 2006. Read his Telegraph obituary.

Around the world: How Russian offensive may collapse

Some weeks ago, the Russians announced an "operational pause" in the Donbas. Breaks in fighting are pretty normal in this type of warfare, because of the vast supplies required and damages inflicted. But Mike Martin says the Kremlin's announcement makes it seem like there must be another reason that Russian military activity has decreased.

Comment and analysis

Sport briefing: Rugby bodies sued over injuries

Rugby union "must change or die" after 185 players launched proceedings against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and Welsh Rugby Union. The lawsuit was due to be filed at court on behalf of a group including Alix Popham, the former Wales international, as part of the biggest class action outside the United States. Popham, diagnosed with dementia at 40, has urged governing bodies to take action to protect players from debilitating brain injuries.

Business briefing: Revolt over railway U-turn

Sir Keir Starmer has been hit by a shadow cabinet revolt after backtracking on his party's pledge to renationalise the railways. The Labour leader has reversed his promise to bring train services back under public ownership, angering Left-wing MPs and unions. Rail workers and train drivers will hold a fresh round of strikes this week and more industrial action is planned for August. See the full list of dates and lines that are impacted. Meanwhile, British Airways pilots want a ballot on strike action after airline chiefs rejected demands for a new pay deal.

Tonight's dinner

Mexican black bean wrap | A seriously filling dish that is flavoursome, quick and easy.

Travel inspiration: Africa's ultimate safari

Game drive after game drive can become a drag on a safari holiday, especially if you have a short attention. Thank goodness, then, that Zimbabwe offers alternatives for the easily bored. Simon Parker explains how helicopters, houseboats and trains offer much more than the compulsory "bush massage" if you want an African safari.

And finally... for this morning's downtime

20 best Edinburgh jokes | If you could do with a laugh, we have just the thing. As hundreds of stand-up comedians descend on the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, we asked up-and-coming comics for the best one-liners from their 2022 shows. Here is the pick of the bunch.