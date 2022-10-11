Tuesday morning UK news briefing: Kwasi Kwarteng brings forward growth plan but needs £60bn of cuts

Chris Price
·8 min read
The Chancellor is to announce his plan for the public finances early in an attempt to head off a sharp rise in interest rates that would saddle 1.8m households with significantly higher mortgage costs.

Kwasi Kwarteng will lay out his "medium term fiscal plan" on Hallowe'en, days before the Bank of England's next decision on a rate rise, as he scrambles to shore up Britain's credibility with financial markets.

It comes as the Institute for Fiscal Studies today warns that Mr Kwarteng will need to find £60bn to balance the books through a tax raid or spending cuts by 2026-27 – equivalent to adding almost 10p on the base rate of income tax.

Government borrowing costs spiked back towards levels last reached in the wake of the mini-Budget in a sign investors are still concerned about a surge in the country's deficit.

The Bank of England said this morning it will bolster its emergency bond-buying plan as it warned the rout in the gilts market poses a "material risk to UK financial stability".

As the Chancellor considers a grim menu of options to balance the books, Tom Rees has the inside story on Mr Kwarteng's battle to find £60bn of cuts.

Kwasi Kwarteng is to announce his plan for the public finances early in an attempt to head off a sharp rise in interest rates - Oli Scarff/AFP
A key plank of Mr Kwarteng's efforts to get Britain on the path to growth will be his supply-side reforms.

He plans to lift regulatory burdens on developers in reforms unveiled by the end of the month which will leave the Tories' manifesto pledge to build 300,000 homes a year "dead in the water," with ministers relying on scrapping red tape to get more houses built.

Yet another day characterised by U-turns, including Mr Kwarteng's decision to bring his fiscal plan forward to Hallowe'en, has naturally spooked Tory MPs.

Camilla Tominey reveals how chutzpah gave way to caution as the Prime Minister fell victim to the orthodoxy she vowed to stamp out.

Ben Wright suggests Britain needs a Chancellor who can embrace Osborne-style austerity – and sell it to a weary public.

The Telegraph View is that the Government U-turns have to stop.

Russian people turning on Putin, UK spy chief says

The Russian people are losing faith in Vladimir Putin's "war of choice", the head of GCHQ has said. It is becoming clear to the Russian people quite how badly Putin has "misjudged the situation," according to Sir Jeremy Fleming. The Director of GCHQ, Britain's cyber security agency, will use a speech in London today to highlight the ongoing threats from Russia and China. Ukraine on Monday pleaded with Britain and the West to send air defence systems to Kyiv after Russia warned of more missile strikes following a barrage of deadly attacks on civilians. At least 11 people were killed and 89 wounded in the strikes but Dominic Nicholls analyses how the terrorising attacks can be used to Ukraine's advantage. Liz Truss will join a virtual gathering of G7 leaders and Volodymyr Zelensky in crisis talks today. Our live blog will keep you up to speed.

Profumo scandal spy was a drunkard, MI5 files reveal

The Russian spy at the centre of the Profumo affair was a bottom-pinching drunkard, not a mastermind, newly released archives have shown. British officials feared that the immense scandal of 1963, which brought down a prime minister and eventually an entire government, had been masterminded in Moscow. But newly declassified documents reveal that MI5 was ordered to conduct an investigation into whether the Soviet Union orchestrated the entire debacle. Their conclusion - that Yevgeny Ivanov, the Soviet spy at the centre of the scandal, simply got lucky. Daniel Capurro takes up the newly released story. It comes as more newly declassified documents show Kim Philby, the infamous Soviet double agent, could have been unmasked a decade earlier.

Daily dose of Matt

Matt found humour in the Government's policy changes in his latest cartoon. Blower looks at Nicola Sturgeon's SNP conference speech.

Also in the news: This morning's other headlines

Lucy Letby trial | A "malevolent" nurse poisoned babies with insulin or injected them with air and milk as she carried out a string of murders in a maternity unit, a court has heard. Lucy Letby, 32, went on trial on Monday charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder a further 10 at the Countess of Chester Hospital. She is accused of being a "poisoner at work" in the neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016, starting with a baby boy whom she allegedly gave a lethal injection of air just minutes into her shift, before attempting to kill his twin sister.

Around the world: Jean Paul Gaultier's 'illicit' T-shirts

Italy's Uffizi Galleries intend to sue Jean Paul Gaultier after the French fashion house used images of Botticelli's The Birth of Venus on a range of t-shirts, trousers and wraps, allegedly without asking permission. The Florence art museum, one of the world's most prestigious, is to contest the "illicit" use of the images in a line of clothing produced by Jean Paul Gaultier. Read what it is demanding from the French company.

The French fashion brand has used iconic paintings by Botticelli and Rubens as part of its new clothing line - Jean Paul Gaultier
Comment and analysis

Sport briefing: Villa struggle to draw at Forest

Steven Gerrard is still waiting for Aston Villa's season to spark into life and the big question is how much longer the club's hierarchy is prepared to be patient. His future remains under scrutiny despite a fourth Premier League match unbeaten, with the Villa manager spared a more severe inquest after a goal from Ashley Young, a player aged 37 years and 93 days. Nottingham Forest halted their alarming run of five successive league defeats to move off the bottom of the table, but Gerrard’s Villa appear to be wading through treacle. Meanwhile, Jim White analyses whether Arsenal can really "do a Leicester" and win the Premier League.

Editor's choice

  1. 'Council said I had to make her homeless' | What next for our Ukrainian refugees?

  2. Dame Kate Bingham | 'Downing Street was indifferent about vaccines'

  3. Loyal fan base | The affordable fashion label loved by modern royals

Business briefing: Dyson to fight 'forced labour' lawsuit

Dyson has vowed to fight an "opportunistic" lawsuit alleging that the company knowingly used forced labour at a factory in Malaysia. A High Court claim by 24 Bangladeshi and Nepalese migrants who worked for one of the company's ex-contractors seeks compensation for alleged negligence, false imprisonment and “unjust enrichment”. It said the workers were victims of forced labour and other exploitative practices while making parts for Dyson vacuums and air purifiers at the factory run by ATA IMS in the city Johor Bahru. Dyson says it dropped ATA as a contractor soon after audits of the factory raised serious concerns.

Travel: Little-known land where women rule the roost

The 88 islands of the Bijagós (or Bissagos) Archipelago are a navigator's nightmare – and their fiercely independent residents would not have it any other way. That hasn't stopped Hurtigruten from adding it to several of its itineraries – making it among the most obscure places on the planet you can visit on a cruise. The Bijagós is Africa's largest archipelago after the Seychelles, and is similarly blessed with miles of powdery beach and postcard-perfect palms – but the similarities largely end there. Read about the the idyllic but little-known land where women rule the roost.

Tonight's dinner

Vegan mushroom stroganoff | Try this tasty vegan twist on the Eastern European classic

And finally... for this morning's downtime

'Debauchery in the '80s? We were too busy' | Trevor Horn, the super-producer who brought fame to Frankie Goes to Hollywood, talks about drugs, talentless stars and creating the sound of the '80s.

