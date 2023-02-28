Tuesday marks 22 years since the Nisqually earthquake. Here’s what WA residents remember

Shaun Goodwin, Jared Gendron
·7 min read

When the shaking began, Terry Raettig had just driven into town for a dental appointment. The long rectangular hallway had turned into an “oscillating parallelogram.”

Eric Knight was an 8th-grade science teacher at Stewart Middle School in Tacoma. He was listening to a pair of students rattle off “improbable explanations” as to why they would be late for their next class (again) when the tables and chairs suddenly started moving side to side.

Janet Swanson was driving northbound on Martin Way when it felt like she had two flat tires or a broken axle. She tried to pull into a Texaco garage, but a group of people rushed out into the street and stood in her way. That’s when she realized what was happening.

These are just a few of the thousands of stories people have to tell about the 6.8 magnitude Nisqually Earthquake that shook south Puget Sound on Feb. 28, 2001.

It was the strongest quake to rattle the region since a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in 1965. Over two decades after the Nisqually earthquake, Washingtonians still remember precisely where they were and what happened when the earth rumbled beneath their feet for nearly a minute.

We asked readers last week to recount their memories of the quake and where they were when it hit as we reach the 22nd anniversary on Tuesday. Here’s what you told us:

Larry Kronquist - West Olympia

“I wasn’t feeling well that morning and was still in bed, having called in sick to work. So I was upstairs in bed when the quake hit. It was certainly frightening, and a lot of stuff came off shelves and onto the floor, but I stumbled downstairs afterward, and I was just stunned by what had happened.

I have my computers protected by UPS (uninterruptible power supplies), and they were all beeping because the power went out. I was in such a stunned state of mind that it literally took me several minutes to comprehend why there was all this beeping!”

Rubble from the downtown Washington Federal Savings building rests on the sidewalk off Fifth Avenue in Olympia on Feb. 28, 2001 after a major earthquake rocked the region about 11 a.m.
Rubble from the downtown Washington Federal Savings building rests on the sidewalk off Fifth Avenue in Olympia on Feb. 28, 2001 after a major earthquake rocked the region about 11 a.m.

Tiffany Lucas - North of Tenino in Thurston County

“I was in college and was 20 years old but didn’t have school that day. I was actually talking to an old boyfriend on the cordless phone, and I felt what I thought was a large sonic boom. I heard my mom yell, ‘We’re having an earthquake!’ I realized how bad things were and started screaming into the phone in my boyfriend’s ear. He was like, ‘What’s the matter?’ I yelled, ‘You don’t feel that!?’

Objects were flying off the wall and hitting me in the head. The house was rocking and bucking. The house was destroyed on the inside. Furniture was toppled everywhere. A bottle of iodine spattered in one of the bathrooms looking like an ax murder. But needless to say, I hung up on my boyfriend.”

Derek Henry - Tacoma

“I was 18 at the time, setting up for an RV expo at the exhibition center in Seattle. The funny thing is, about 10 minutes prior to the quake, I remember looking up at the high ceilings and considering, ‘I wonder what would happen if there was an earthquake here.’ It wasn’t long after that the large concrete slabs that made up the floor started waving, almost like water. My brain took a moment to process what was happening before realization hit.

A semi-retired coworker that had two knee replacements went running by as quickly as he could. I was soon on his trail. We made it outside just in time to watch the brick siding from an adjacent building demolish a van that was parked beneath it. I spent an hour on my Nokia phone afterward trying to get through to my sister’s school, a brick structure built in the 20s, to confirm her safety. Unfortunately, everyone else around the area had similar ideas, which clogged all the lines.

After returning inside, we came to find that the large RVs that had been parked several feet apart had collided with the violent force of the earthquake. Definitely a day I will remember.”

South Puget Sound Community College student Jeff Ennett checks out the detached sidewalk on Deschutes Parkway days after the Nisqually earthquake shook the area the morning of Feb. 28, 2001. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake lasted 40 seconds, injured 400 and caused about $2 billion in damages. Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the quake.
South Puget Sound Community College student Jeff Ennett checks out the detached sidewalk on Deschutes Parkway days after the Nisqually earthquake shook the area the morning of Feb. 28, 2001. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake lasted 40 seconds, injured 400 and caused about $2 billion in damages. Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the quake.

Brent Kabat - Olympia, teacher at Olympia High School in 2001

“My class was in an old-style computer lab using computers with big CRT monitors. I was typing, and my keyboard and monitor started shaking. I was in the middle of saying, ‘Hey, I think this is an…’ I looked up mid-sentence, and all my students were not to be seen “...earthquake,’ I said, finishing my sentence.

All 30 of them were already under the tables taking cover. So, yes, those drills we do work! I never had to say a thing, making me the last person in the room to get under my desk.”

Janet Ann - Tacoma, lived in Sumner in 2001

“My husband and I were off work. We were leaving the next day to fly to China to adopt our daughter. The longer the quake continued, I knew the chances of us getting out of SeaTac the next day were getting smaller and smaller. We had waited so long to meet our baby! That was the longest 45 seconds of my life.

I was right. Very few planes went out for international flights for several days. But fortune smiled on us, and our flight was the only international flight that made it out the day after the quake. I like to tell my now-grown-up daughter how we were almost late picking her up.”

Mary Stanton-Anderson – University Place

“Our golden retriever Duncan became very agitated and started to whine -- and then the shaking started, so Duncan and I huddled under the desk. True story: Animals DO sense quakes before we can.”

Katie Agren - Olympia, attended Yelm High School in 2001

“I was in math class at Yelm High School. That was my senior year. The classroom was under the stadium, and the first thing we heard was the clapping of the stadium chairs above. I felt dizzy and thought I was having a vertigo episode until I realized everyone else was feeling it too.

The shaking intensified, and our teacher, Mr. Baker, screamed for everyone to take cover. I got under my desk and held my hands tightly over my head. The shaking seemed to last forever, and I realized my desk was no longer above me - it had scooted across the floor. I crawled to get back under it and held it over my head. I was certain the stadium was about to collapse on top of us.

Suddenly, the shaking stopped, and we ran out of the building. I looked frantically for my sister and friends. Students just started leaving campus, and traffic was terrible to get out of the lot. It took me hours to get home, and I was relieved to find little damage - just a few pictures knocked off the wall.”

Marc Jones – Olympia, worked for Intercity Transit in 2001

“I joined the others who had ducked under the tables. I was the senior transit planner. Of the three roads our routes used to get to the westside, two of them (Fourth Avenue Bridge and Deschutes Parkway) were put out of commission by the quake. Also, parts of Martin Way had collapsed. We had to do a lot of scrambling to figure out reroutes to keep the buses running.

One thing that came out of the event was Olympia finally got the federal funding needed to replace the already crumbling old Fourth Avenue Bridge. Also, as it did to many other folks, the quake did a lot of damage to my house. FEMA helped cover the repairs.”

Staff file, 2001: Damage to the Fourth Avenue Bridge in Olympia is evident as workers assess the impact of the Nisqually Earthquake.
Staff file, 2001: Damage to the Fourth Avenue Bridge in Olympia is evident as workers assess the impact of the Nisqually Earthquake.

Maryanne Bell – Ruston, worked in Seattle in 2001

“There was construction going on around the building and a crane in the parking lot that I could see from my office window. When the first impact shuddered the building, I remember thinking, ‘that crane is going to break my window glass.’ But then the violent rocking started, and we all ran toward door frames.

My boss was from Chicago and probably hadn’t had a whole lot of earthquake drills because I looked across the hallway, and he was hanging onto a makeshift cubicle frame. We yelled at him to come over to where we were. At its scariest… I remember a flash of dread – that my boss would be the last face I saw instead of my sweet baby boy, and I prayed I would see my child again.

After an eternity, we all evacuated down to the parking lot. My nanny in Tacoma grabbed two toddlers and ran outside and sat in the middle of her large lawn, where she told them they were playing a game – bless her heart!”

Latest Stories

  • Video shows teen attack school employee for taking teen's Nintendo Switch in class

    A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.

  • Body of missing hillwalker and his dog found in Glencoe

    The 33-year-old was last seen with his beagle called Bane in the Lost Valley area.

  • Trans rapist Isla Bryson told 'you are not the victim' by judge before being jailed

    A judge told the transgender rapist Isla Bryson that they were not “the victim in this situation”, as the 31-year-old was jailed for eight years.

  • Judge overseeing Trump Georgia grand jury speaks after foreperson's controversial interviews

    After the foreperson of the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and a push to overturn the 2020 election spoke out in several headline-making interviews, the judge overseeing the case told ABC News on Monday that jurors "can talk about the final report." McBurney said in an interview that after the grand jury submitted its report in January, he held a "farewell session," at the request of the district attorney, in which he "reminded them of their oath, which is a statutory obligation that they not discuss with anyone outside their group their deliberations -- that's the one word that's in the oath." McBurney emphasized that "it's important for people to understand that witness testimony is not deliberations."

  • Mexican president claims he has proof of mythical woodland elf

    Mexico’s president shared what he said was a photo of a mythical woodland elf that he claimed provided evidence of the existence of mischievous Mayan spirits.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Brother: I Cleaned Up Bloody Murder Scene

    Law & CrimeAlex Murdaugh’s younger brother took the stand on Monday, tearfully describing how he cleaned the gruesome crime scene the morning after his sister-in-law and nephew were murdered in June 2021.“No mother, father, aunt, or uncle should ever have to see and do what I did that day,” John Marvin Murdaugh, the defense team’s final witness, told Colleton County jurors on Monday about his decision to clean his brother’s hunting estate. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my lif

  • Toddler says, ‘It is good to be honest,’ as he leads Kentucky cops to fugitive in home

    “We shouldn’t lie,” the toddler said when other family members attempted to hide the whereabouts of the wanted woman.

  • Vancouver police shoot man twice with less-lethal rounds in case of mistaken identity

    A Toronto man says he was left in excruciating pain after Vancouver police shot him twice with less-lethal rounds in a case of mistaken identity. On Wednesday, around 5:20 p.m., 40-year-old Elijah Barnett was in downtown Vancouver on Richards Street walking his friend's dog. In a written complaint to the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, he said he was surrounded by a number of VPD officers. They accused him of being a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for home invasion. Before he

  • Inside the Unholy Sex Scandal Rocking Trump’s Ex-Adviser

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersFrank Pavone, a defrocked priest who was formerly a Catholic adviser to Donald Trump, is engulfed in a sex scandal that is rocking the anti-abortion movement.Pavone, 64, is the director of Priests for Life, a non-profit that funnels millions of dollars a year into the anti-abortion movement.He is also an outspoken activist whose political activities have brought him into repeated conflict with the Catholic Church. In December 2022, he

  • 12-year-old asked for a cigarette and man drugged and assaulted her, Florida cops say

    The victim was taken to a hospital, officials say.

  • Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes welcomes second child and she's pushing to delay prison

    The disgraced Theranos founder became pregnant in the 10 months between her conviction and sentencing last year.

  • New 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, killing one and injuring over 100

    A new 5.6 magnitude earthquake has struck Turkey, killing one person and injuring 110, according to authorities. More than two dozen buildings were destroyed and 32 injured citizens have been rescued, said the country's disaster management agency, AFAD. The disaster comes three weeks after earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.6 ripped through its southern provinces, leaving more than 44,000 people dead in Turkey, and more than 50,000 across the country and neighbouring Syria.

  • Turkey's Red Cross sparks fury by selling tents intended for earthquake victims

    Turkey's Red Crescent has sparked fury by selling £2m-worth of tents intended for earthquake victims.

  • Head of Paris Fashion Week model found in soup pot

    The missing head of a top international model was found in a soup pot, police said on Sunday, as they charged two former in-laws with her murder.

  • Potent Ontario storm likely to disrupt travel with wintry cocktail

    Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.

  • ‘A time bomb’: India’s sinking holy town faces grim future

    Inside a shrine overlooking snow-capped mountains, Hindu priests heaped spoonfuls of puffed rice and ghee into a crackling fire. For months, the roughly 20,000 residents in Joshimath, burrowed in the Himalayas and revered by Hindu and Sikh pilgrims, have watched the earth slowly swallow their community. The holy town was built on piles of debris left behind by years of landslides and earthquakes.

  • Three American drug smugglers tried to bring £1.7m of cannabis into UK in their baggage

    Barrington Walters, Mandy Silowka and Kiara Lanee Malone tried to smuggle almost £2m worth of cannabis into the UK.

  • Romanian court: Influencer Tate to be held for 3rd month

    A Romanian court on Monday upheld a third 30-day detention for the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is held on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, an official said. Tate lost his appeal against a judge’s Feb. 21 decision to extend his arrest a third time for 30 days, according to Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen known for misogynistic views who has 5.2 million Twitter followers, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case.

  • Patel: Reports of criminal who murdered after avoiding deportation ‘appalling’

    Ernesto Elliott was due to be flown back to Jamaica in December 2020 but was taken off a deportation flight after last-minute legal challenges.

  • Brampton woman charged in 'airline ticket scam' that garnered over $500,000: Peel police

    A second person has been charged in what Peel police say was an "airline ticket scam" that took place across the Greater Toronto Area almost two years ago. Between June and December 2021, police say two people misrepresented themselves as working for travel agencies based out of the United Kingdom to gain access to a major European airline's secure online booking portal. "It is alleged that these two individuals fraudulently sold valid flight tickets to unsuspecting customers and collected the p