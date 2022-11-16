Tuesday’s HS Hoops Rewind: This ain’t your father’s Charlotte Country Day. Bucs are 3-0

Langston Wertz Jr.
·9 min read
Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

Two years ago, when Charlotte Country Day was looking to rebuild its basketball program, the school conducted a nationwide search that included nearly 100 candidates and eight finalists. Finally, the school picked somebody familiar: a former state championship coach at rival Providence Day named David Carrier.

At the time, Carrier had won 434 games, including going 227-93 at Providence Day in a 11-year stretch that included four straight state finals appearances from 1996-2000. And before Carrier got to Country Day, he had only coached one team that didn’t finish above .500.

His first team at Country Day? It went 1-17.

But Carrier, who turned 58 Nov. 1, didn’t panic and didn’t seek to revamp his roster. He just built. And built. Last season, Country Day was 17-16 and won a game in the state playoffs. After Tuesday’s 72-62 win over Metrolina Christian, this year’s Bucs are 3-0 and thinking just about anything is possible.

“I love these guys,” Carrier said, “and I’ve had them working for three years now, and we’ve got a lot of seniors, and it’s just been fun seeing them grow up, and seeing them become a family.

“It’s been fun for this old man.”

Tuesday, Carrier said his team played about as good a first half as any team he’s ever coached, running out to a 45-18 lead. Metrolina made a second half comeback behind senior Michael Wilson (22 points, seven rebounds, three assists), but the Bucs’ lead was too much.

Country Day had four guys in double figures, led by Amare Bethel’s 17 points. Joining him were Carter Alessi (15), UNC-Pembroke recruit Dallas Gardner (14) and AJ Hewitt (10).

This was the kind of team -- and the kind of win -- that Carrier was envisioning, even when his first Bucs team could barely win a game.

“I tell you, man we’re enjoying the ride,” Carrier said. “We had a slow build, and we played a lot this summer. We worked out a lot this fall. We had most everybody back on our team and we’re just enjoying the moment. We feel we’ve got a lot of potential and I just love these guys.

“I feel like we are a family and it’s a lot of fun and I’m very blessed.”

PHOTOS: Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Lili Booker, Cannon girls: 18 points, eight steals, four rebounds and four assists in a 68-47 win over Lincoln Charter.

Tim Hall, Westminster Catawba: 18 points, 10 rebounds in a 67-43 win over Carolina Day.

Laila Hankerson, Margaret Blythe, Charlotte Country Day girls: Blythe scored 17 of her team-high 25 points in the first half of Tuesday’s 73-48 win over Metrolina Christian. Hankerson scored 19 of her 23 in the second half.

Avion Pinner, Concord Academy: 26 points, eight rebounds, three blocks in an 80-24 win over Grace Christian.

Cooper Soloman, Charlotte Christian: 22 points in a 67-65 win over SouthLake Christian. His free throws with four seconds left won the game.

Tuesday’s Boys Capsules

NO. 4 CONCORD ACADEMY 80, GRACE CHRISTIAN 24

GC: 7 8 3 6 24

CA: 30 20 16 14 80

GC: Kaleb Smith 3, Makyi Butler 2, JT McGrand 3, Jimmy Zimmerman 2, Derius Hodges 11, Dino Selimagic 3

GC: JJ Moore 4, Avion Pinner 26, Isaiah Tate 15, Magnus Swinger 3, Serg Cvetkovic 6, Noah Van Bibber 16, Rueban Potter 2, Jake Benham 6, Petar Asceric 2

Notable: CA moves to 4-0. Avion Pinner 26p 8r 3b, Noah Van Bibber 4-6 3pfg.

NO. 7 UNITED FAITH 87, LEGION COLLEGIATE 37

Legion 16 11 8 2 -- 37

UFCA 28 28 21 10 -- 87

UFCA 87 -- Alex Bates 14, Bryce Slay 14, JD Bowden 13, Isaiah Sutherland 11, Lance Gill 10, Camyl Witherspoon 6, Logan Johnson 4, Dylan Deluca 4, Emmanuel Charley 4, Evan Morton 3, Will Brown 2, Andrew Clifton 2

LEGION COLLEGIATE 37 -- Elton James 10, Kanye Nelson 10, Zion Brown 8, Dario Williams 6, Shaun Garrett 2, John Roy 1

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 67, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 65

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 10 17 20 20 -- 67

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 21 2 29 13 -- 65

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN-- John Lash 25, Cooper Solomon 22, Ben King 8, Daniel Guandalo 7, Nick Rosen 5

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN-- Brzovic 27, Davy 15, Watson 9, Gazzaway 7, Mason 5, Allan 2

Records: Charlotte Christian 1-0; SouthLake Christian 2-2

Notable: John Lash had 25 points, 10 rebounds for Charlotte Christian. Cooper Solomon made 2 free throws with 4 seconds left.

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 72, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 62

Country Day 19 26 10 17 -- 72

Metrolina 6 12 24 18 -- 62

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 72 -- Amare Bethel 17, Carter Alessi 15, Dallas Gardner 14, AJ Hewett 10, Bigham 9, Lowery 2, O’Neil 2

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 62 -- Eli Clark, Mike Wilson Jr. 22, Colton Price 9, Davis 7,

Country Day Notable: The Bucs had four players in double figures with Amare Bethel leading the way with 17. Country Day is now 3-0 and Merrolina Christian is 1-2.

Metrolina Notable: Sr. Michael Wilson Jr. 22pts, 7rbs, 3asts; Sr. Eli Clark 20pts, 5rbs, 2asts; Metrolina Christian 1-2 plays Charlotte Latin School on Thursday, November 17th at 7pm.

COVENANT DAY 59, SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 37

CDS 11 15 18 15 -- 59

SCC 5 14 6 12 -- 37

COVENANT DAY 59 -- Elijah Green 5pts; Niles Shipp 9pts; Chris Rivens 23pts; Charles Weaver 4pts; Patrick Penosky 10pts; Walker Olshefski 4pts; Kurt Anderson 4pts

Notable: Covenant Day moves to 3-0; Next Game is on the road Friday @ Christ School

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 67, CAROLINA DAY 43

Westminster Catawba: 20-15-21-11 -- 67

Davidson Day: 10-14-14-4 -- 43

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 67 -- Kenyon. Addie 12, Tim Hall 10, Jalen Booker 10, Derek Bradley 17, Nick Hamrick 18

CAROLINA DAY 43 -- Skjoldager 11, Mills 8, Anderson 7, Rudy 6, Lamb 2, Groome 6

Notable: Westminster Catawba got back into the win column against a very tough Carolina Day squad. Tim Hall and Nick Hamrick both had a double double with 18 and 10 and 10 and 10 respectively. Derek Bradley had 17 points and 6 assists. Kenyon Addie shot the ball very well with four 3 pointers. Jalen Booker was also in double figures with 10.

Tuesday’s Girls Capsules

NO. 3 CANNON SCHOOL 68, LINCOLN CHARTER 47

Cannon - 19 21 17 11 68

Lincoln Charter -11 9 18 9 47

CANNON SCHOOL 68 -- Lili Booker 18 J. Cherry 16 S. Suffren 12 A. Fowler 10 M. McCorkle 9, K. Thompson 2 A. Brooks - Manning 1.LC - Maddie Lusk 22 K. Ross 8 G. Rinaldo 8S. Stevens 6 S. Ayers 2 T. Beller 1

LINCOLN CHARTER 47 -- Maddie Lusk - 22 points, Kenzie Ross - 08 points, Grace Rinaldo - 08 points, Symphani Stevens - 6 Points, Samantha Ayres - 3 points., Tyler Beller - 01 point

Notable: Career High for Cherry with 16 points. Booker added 4 assists, 4 rebounds and 8 steals to go along with her 18 points.

NO. 9 PROVIDENCE DAY 45, HIGH POINT WESLEYAN 35

PDS 14-14-5-12—45

Wesleyan 13-5-8-9—35

PDS 45 -- Layla Clark 10 Latter 9 McClure 9 Brooks 7 Levine 2 Jensen 3 Swinson 5

HP WESLEYAN 35 -- S.Chrupling 10 Hawley 8 Carr 5 Browne 4 Cunningham 3 Biggerstaff 2 Tot 3

PDS Record 1-0

CHARLOTTE COUNTY DAY 73, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 48

Charlotte Country Day School 18 21 14 20 73

Metrolina Christian School 12 14 9 13 48

CCDS 73 -- Margaret Blythe 25, Laila Hankerson 23, Sam Vanderhave 10, Bigham 9, Brown 3, Collins-Friedland 2, C. Smith 1

Note: Laila Hankerson scores 19 of 23 points in the first half, Margaret Blythe scores 17 of 25 points in the second half

Records: CCDS 2 - 1

LEGION COLLEGIATE (SC) 72, UNITED FAITH 13

Legion 30 17 16 9 -- 72

UFCA 3 5 0 3 -- 13

UFCA 13 -- Tiana Gongora 5, Ashlyn Clifton 5, Jami Caldwell 2, Savonnah Bryant 1

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 61, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 27

Northside: Christian 18, 12, 13, 18 -- 61

Charlotte Christian 4,. 13, 3,. 7 -- 27

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 61 -- Tyler Collins 19p, 2reb, 1Stl, Zoe Henderson 14p, 4reb, 9Stl 1Asst, Amani Womack 11p, 5 STL 3Asst, Brianna Carelock 9p 1reb, 7Stl, 3Asst

Upcoming area schedule

Wednesday

Nonconference

HA Prep at Combine Academy (boys)

Langtree Charter at Queens Grant Charter

Thursday

Nonconference

Davidson Day at SouthLake Christian (boys)

Gaston Christian at Legacy Early College, SC (boys)

Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Latin

Northside Christian at Winston-Salem Christian/National

Piedmont Community Charter at Lincoln Charter

Providence Homeschool at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

South Charlotte Thunder at Carmel Christian (girls)

Sugar Creek Charter at Langtree Charter

United Faith Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Victory Christian at Providence Day

Friday

Phenom Hoops George Lynch Invitational

(at Charlotte Country Day)

Virginia Episcopal vs. Cannon School, 5

Moravian Prep vs. 1 of 1 Academy, 6:30

Charlotte Country Day vs. United Faith Christian, 8

Carmel Christian vs. Oak Hill Academy (VA)*

*-game was canceled

Mecklenburg nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Charlotte Christian (girls)

Berry Academy at East Mecklenburg

Cabarrus Charter at United Faith Christian (girls)

Chambers at Olympic (boys)

Charlotte Country Day at 1 of 1 Academy (girls)

Community School of Davidson at SouthLake Christian (boys)

Covenant Day at Christ School (boys)

Covenant Day at Cuthbertson (girls)

Garinger at Harding

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Hickory Grove Christian

Hopewell at Cox Mill

Independence at Olympic (girls)

Lake Norman Charter at Christ the King

Liberty Prep at Queens Grant Charter

Monroe at Charlotte Catholic (girls)

New Hope Christian (SC) at Elevation Prep (boys)

Palisades at Mallard Creek

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Rocky River at Weddington

South Charlotte Thunder at Westminster Catawba

Watauga at Chambers (girls)

Area nonconference

Bessemer City at North Gaston

Carolina International at Concord

Central Cabarrus at 1 of 1 Academy (girls)

Concord Academy at Calvary Day (boys)

Covenant Classical at Mountain Island Charter

DME at Combine Academy (boys)

East Burke at South Caldwell

East Gaston at Hunter Huss

Fred T. Foard at Newton-Conover

Gaston Day at Hickory Christian (boys)

Hibriten at West Caldwell

Hickory Ridge at Marvin Ridge

High Point Christian at Cannon School (girls)

Highland Tech at Leadership Academy

Jesse Carson at Mount Pleasant

Miller Creek Christian at Ashe County (boys)

Mooresville at Northwest Cabarrus

Mountain Heritage at Ashe County (girls)

North Stanly at Central Academy

Patton at Draughn

Piedmont Community Charter at Bradford Prep (girls)

Pine Lake Prep at Lake Norman

Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior

South Iredell at North Iredell

Surry Homeschool at Statesville Christian

Tabernacle Christian at Alexander Central

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bandys

West Iredell at South Rowan

Saturday

Phenom Hoops George Lynch Invitational

(at Charlotte Country Day)

(boys)

Lake Norman vs. United Faith Christian, noon

Charlotte Latin vs. Christ School, 1:30

Concord Academy vs. Asheville School, 3

Cannon School vs. Cox Mill, 4:30

High Point Christian vs. Carmel Christian, 6

West Charlotte vs. Oak Hill Academy (VA), 7:30

Charlotte Country Day vs. West Cabarrus, 9

Nonconference

Elevation Prep at New Life Christian (boys)

Heritage Christian at Lake Norman Christian

Northwestern (SC) at Marvin Ridge

South Charlotte Thunder at Chatham Homeschool

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic, 5

