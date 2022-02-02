Tuesday’s Girls Rewind: No. 1 Myers Park, No. 9 South Meck get big wins

Langston Wertz Jr., Steve Lyttle
·15 min read
Jonathan Aguallo/Special to the Observer

How The Girls Sweet 16 Fared

Rk.

School

Class

Rec.

Tuesday

1.

Myers Park

4A

15-5

d. Mallard Creek 71-39

2.

Chambers

4A

12-5

d. Hopewell 69-28

3.

Cannon School

IND

17-6

d Charlotte Chrsitian 83-32

4.

Providence Day

IND

18-3

d. Charlotte Latin 41-38

5.

Charlotte Catholic

4A

19-1

d. Garinger 50-38

6.

Salisbury

2A

13-1

East Davidson

7.

Shelby

2A

11-2

idle

8.

North Mecklenburg

4A

18-2

at West Meck

9.

South Mecklenburg

4A

15-2

d. Ardrey Kell 62-23

10.

Watauga

4A

17-2

at Alexander Central

11.

Lake Norman

4A

13-3

Hickory Ridge

12.

Northwest Cabarrus

3A

11-1

at Carson

13.

East Rutherford

2A

18-0

at Hendersonville

14.

Freedom

3A

14-4

d. South Caldwell 53-33

15.

Alexander Central

4A

16-3

d. Watauga 60-51

16.

Providence

4A

12-5

d. Independence 48-44

Charlotte high schools start a girls flag football league with help from the Panthers

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores in North Carolina (02.01.22)

No. 9 South Meck rolls past Ardrey Kell

South Mecklenburg didn’t allow the Knights more than nine points in any quarter, picking up an easy win against a big rival Tuesday.

The Sabres led 19-7 after the first quarter and 35-10 at halftime

Star Senali Moss had 22 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Stasia Sinclair had 17 points, seven rebounds for the Sabres, who improved to 16-2 overall and 6-1 in the SoMECK conference.

PHOTOS: Butler girls at Rocky River

Tuesday’s Girls Game Recaps

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Charlotte Catholic 50, Garinger 28 ... the visiting Cougars (19-1, 8-0) remained atop the conference, building a 27-6 halftime lead. Blance Thomas scored 15 and Harper McKain added 12 for Charlotte Catholic. Garinger (10-7, 5-2) got 10 points from Betsy Burnett.

Providence 48, Independence 44 ... The host Panthers (12-5, 7-1) remained second in the Southwestern 4A, as Delanie Hill had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. Lindsey Nelson added 11 points. Sophomore Kaylee Carson scored 22 for Independence (13-5, 5-4).

Rocky River 68, Butler 60 ... Danasia Sanders’ 26 points and 23 more from Amani Womack carried the host Ravens.

CISAA

Cannon School 83, Charlotte Christian 32 ... The visiting Cougars (17-6, 7-0) remained atop the CISAA and extended their winning streak to 11 games. Five players scored in double figures, with sophomore Lili Booker notching a career-high 22 points in three quarters. Samuha Suffren added 15 for Cannon. Rachel Norman scored 10 for the Knights.

Providence Day 41, Charlotte Latin 38 ... The visiting Chargers rallied from a 33-31 third-quarter deficit and improved to 18-3, 5-2.

Charlotte Country Day 57, Covenant Day 38 ... Hudson Rixham’s 26 points lifted the Buccaneers. Mary Holland Waters added 12.

GREATER METRO 4 4A

Lake Norman 52, Hickory Ridge 48 ... Junior Kirsten Lewis-Williams had 24 points, 16 rebounds and five assists as Lake Norman (13-3, 6-0) knocked off Hickory Ridge (12-5, 6-1) in a battle for first place.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 4A

Marvin Ridge 70, Porter Ridge 24 ... The first-place Mavericks (16-4, 7-0) were never threatened in this game.

Cuthbertson 57, Weddington 41 ... The Cavaliers (14-6, 5-2) got 19 points, seventh rebounds and three blocks from Ruby Williams. Amanda Sacato added nine points and 13 rebounds.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 60, Watauga 51 ... The host Cougars (16-3, 4-2) moved into a virtual first-place tie with the Pioneers (17-3, 5-2), as Julianna Walters scored 27 points. Chesney Stikeleather added 10 points for the Cougars, who led only 35-33 after three quarters. Kate Sears (21 points) and Brooke Scheffler (11 points, 12 rebounds) paced Watauga.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Kings Mountain 70, South Point 37 ... Kahlia King’s 16 points and a pair of double-doubles by Sanita Wilson and Alayna Patrick (each with 11 points and 10 rebounds) led the Mountaineers (14-2, 11-0). CoRey Simpson added a career-high 18 rebounds. Lexie Birtwistle had 11 points for South Point.

Ashbrook 70, Stuart Cramer 30 ... The Green Wave (14-5, 10-1) remained second in the conference. Hadley Womack led Stuart Cramer with 14.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Jesse Carson 54, Northwest Cabarrus 25 ... Jesse Carson trounced the Trojans in this first-place showdown, improving to 15-3 and 8-1. Northwest Cabarrus dropped to 11-2, 7-2.

Central Cabarrus 53, East Rowan 37 ... Mariah Barrie (16 points) and Amiyah Jones (14) led the Vikings.

South Rowan 63, Concord 14 ... Madelyn Cherry’s 16 points topped South Rowan.

West Rowan 48, Lake Norman Charter 41 ... De’Mya Phifer (14 points) and Lauren Arnold (13) led the Falcons.

ROCKY RIVER 2A-3A

Parkwood 55, Monroe 52 ... The Wolf Pack improved to 6-1 in the conference, maintaining a lead over Forest Hills (6-2) and Monroe (4-2).

METROLINA ATHLETIC

Concord Academy 75, Gaston Christian 11 ... McKenzie Taylor’s 17 points and six assists helped Concord Academy (17-8, 12-0) clinched at least a regular-season title tie. Janiya Bird and Zoey Ward each added 16 points.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

Newton-Conover 55, West Lincoln 41 ... Cassidy Geddes scored 18 as the first-place Red Devils (15-2, 6-1) prevailed. Chloe Norman led West Lincoln with 16.

CATAWBA SHORES 1A-2A

Lincoln Charter 60, Mountain Island Charter 36 ... Lincoln Charter (15-6, 7-0) remained atop the conference, behind Lauren Horton (16 points) and Maddie Lusk (14). Armielle Baker scored 11 for the Raptors.

Community School of Davidson 65, Pine Lake Prep 23 ... Ruthie Camp’s 25 points carried the second-place Spartans (11-5, 5-1).

Langtree Charter 57, Christ the King 49 ... Lariyah Clark score 23 points and Kahree Heard added 15 for the victorious Lions.

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Draughn 68, Rosman 61 ... Draughn (13-4, 7-1) knocked Rosman (16-2, 7-2) into third place and remained a game behind league-leading Mountain Heritage.

NONCONFERENCE

Myers Park 71, Mallard Creek 39 ... Mia Xerras scored 14 points, Reese Wilson added 11, and 11 Mustangs got in the scoring column. Myers Park is now 15-5. Layla Toscano led Mallard Creek (12-8) with 14.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Girls Top Performers

Delanie Hill, Providence: 18 points, five rebounds, five assists in a 48-44 win over Independence.

Hudson Rixham, Charlotte Country Day: game-high 26 points in a 57-38 win over Covenant Day.

CoRey Simpson, Kings Mountain: 3 points and a career-high 18 points in a 70-37 win over South Point.

McKenzie Taylor, Concord Academy: 17 points, six assists and three steals in a 75-11 win over Gaston Christian.

Ruby Williams, Cuthbertson: 19 points, seven rebounds, three blocks in a 57-41 win over Weddington.

Tuesday’s Girls Basketball Boxscores

NO. 1 MYERS PARK 71, MALLARD CREEK 39

Mallard Creek 11 08 10 10 -- 39

Myers Park 13 16 21 21 -- 71

Mallard Creek - Laylah Toscano 12, Cayla Digsby 11, Robertson 7, Tapley 2, Horne 7

Myers Park - Mia Xerras 14, Reese Wilson 11, Jerin Truesdale 10, Paraison 8, Thompson 8, Merfeld 7, Giannopoulou 5, Cannie 2, Lassiter 2, Bennett 2 McDaniel 2

Records: Mallard Creek 12-8; Myers Park 15-5

NO. 2 CHAMBERS 59, HOPEWELL 28

Chambers: 13, 15, 13, 18 -- 59

Hopewell:. 3,. 5,. 13,. 7 -- :.28

Chambers notable: Jazlyn Harris: 15 Points, 6 Rebounds, 6 Steals; Amiaya Hall: 10 Points, 4’Blocks, 7 Rebounds, 2 Steals; Aaliyah El: 9 Points, 4 Rebounds

NO. 3 CANNON SCHOOL 83, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 32

Cannon - 29 16 21 17 -- 83

Christian- 14 4 12 2 -- 32

Cannon - Lili Booker 22 Samyha Suffren 15 Ashley Fowler 11 Maya McCorkle 10 Jamyrha Cherry 10 Khloe Thompson 8 Olivia York 3 Anyia Brooks - Manning 2 Leighton Evans 2.

Christian - Rachel Noonan 10 Anna Hinde 7 Ryan Swilling 4 Molly Coles 4 Campbell Thompson 3 Grace Borrego 2 Breanna Statler 2.

Records: Cannon - 17-6 (7-0); Christian 3-15, 1-5

Notable: Cannon School, 11 consecutive wins. All 5 starters in double figures. Sophomore Lili Booker had a career high 22 points in 3 quarters of action.

NO. 4 PROVIDENCE DAY 41, CHARLOTTE LATIN 38

PDS 13-10-8-10—41

Latin 12-5-16-5—38

PDS : Jordyn Latter 12 Brooks 9 Holgorsen 9 Swinson 4 Jensen 3 Levine 4

Latin: M.Schlensnen 12 M. Shannon 16 Hume 6 Fisher 4

PDS Record 18-3CISAA 5-2

NO. 5 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 50, GARINGER 38

Catholic 10 17 17 6 -- 50

Garinger 0 6 4 18 -- 28

Catholic 50 -- Blanca Thomas 15, Harper McKain 11, Gracynn Gough 10, Fava 7, Diaz 2, O’Brien 2, McArdle 2, Schachte 1

Garinger 28 -- Betsy Burnett 10, Rivera 9, Worthey 8, Fulmore 2

Records: Catholic 19-1, 8-0; Garinger 10-7, 5-2

NO. 9 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 62, ARDREY KELL 23

SM 19 16 22 5- 62

AK. 7 3 9 4. - 23

SOUTH MECK 62 -- Senali Moss 22 , Anastasia Sinclair 17, MHoupt 9, KHoupt 5, Miller 6,Magner 3

ARDREY KELL 23 -- Burns 6, Evans 6, Brady 7, Nelson 1, Fleck 3

NO. 14 FREEDOM 53, SOUTH CALDWELL 33

South Caldwell 6 11 7 9 - 33

Freedom 11 14 16 12 - 53

South Caldwell 33 - Miller 6, Anderson 8, Cline 1, Phillips 2, Austin 2, Bumgarner 2, Wynn 9, Heavener 3, Jackson.

Freedom 53 - Peyton Caldwell 17, Christena Rhone 17, Stevee McGee 10, Demiter 7, King 2, Walker, Gladden, Ollis.

NO. 15 ALEXANDER CENTRAL 60, NO. 10 WATAUGA 51

Watauga 15 11 7 18 - 51

Alexander Central 11 13 11 25 -- 60

WATAUGA 51 -- Sturgill 5, Brooke Scheffler 11, Kate Sears 21, Kiker 2, Charlotte Torgerson 10, Coffey 2

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 60 -- Jenkins 5, Herman 9, Julianna Walter 27, Chesney Stikeleather 10, Hayes 7, Jarrett 2

NO. 16 PROVIDENCE 48, INDEPENDENCE 44

PROVIDENCE 18 10 12 8 -- 48

INDEPENDENCE 7 17 7 13 -- 44

PHS: Delanie Hill 18, Madison Skinner 4, Lindsey Nolan 11, Kendall Roess 4, Eva Butler 9, Kendall Webb 2

IHS: 1Kitchen 10, Carson 22, Moss 9, Todd 3

Notable: Delanie Hill added 5 reb, 5 assists. Kendall Roess 8 rebounds and Lindsey Nolan 6 rebounds.

Records: Providence: 12-5 (7-1)

ANSON SENIOR 45, CENTRAL ACADEMY 30

CATA: 6 7. 19. 5: 30

ANSON: 8 16 17 4: 45

CATA: Kempt 7, Zoie Jordan 10, Smith 4, Gamble 5, Zuendal 2, Pringle 2

ANSON: Zakayah 8, Zariah 4, Malaysia 7, Dimond 11, Lucas a 3, Ire’Angle 3, Mallory 3, Angelica 3, Juniata 2

CENTRAL CABARRUS 53, EAST ROWAN 37

CCHS: 18, 17, 8, 10 -- 53

ERHS: 12, 4, 12 8 -- 37

CENTRAL CABARRUS 53 -- Mariah Barrie 16, Amiyah Jones 14, Amari Haley 10, Lewis 8, Duncan 3, Coley 2East Rowan: Hannah Waddell 12, Honeycutt 9, Misinheimer 4,

Notable: Central Cabarrus defeated conference foe East Rowan 53-37 Central was led by Mariah Barrie 16 points and 7 rebounds. Amiyah Jones added a double double 14 points and 16 rebounds. Amari Haley pitched in 10 points 7 rebounds and 5 blocksCentral will play West Rowan Friday night at West

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 57, COVENANT DAY 38

Covenant Day 9 10 7 12 -- 38

Charlotte Country Day 18 21 12 6 – 57

COUNTRY DAY 38 -- Giftos 9, Imafidon 8, Hailey 7, Easter 6, Clark 4, Keefer 2, Houseton 2

CCDS 57 -- Hudson Rixham 26, Mary Holland Waters 12, O’Neil 9, Sasz 4, McKay 3, Farrar 2, Blythe 1

Records: Covenant Day 7-12 (0-6) CCDS 11-10 (4-3)

CUTHBERTSON 57, WEDDINGTON 41

Cuthbertson 18 18 10 11 - 57

Weddington 5 12 9 15 - 41

CUTHBERTSON 57 -- Ruby Williams 19, Natalie Bair 13, Reagan Iovino 12, Amanda Sacoto 9, Olivia Simon 2, Riley Willie 2

Notables - Amanda Sacoto 13 rebounds, Ruby Williams 7 rebounds, 3 blocks

EAST LINCOLN 66, FRED T. FOARD 53

ELHS: 21 12 15 18- 66

FTFHS: 9 12 18 15- 53

EAST LINCOLN 66 -- Madison Self 19, Ginny Overbay 19, Taliyah Thomas 16, H. McFadden 8, K. Campo 2, R. Ross 2

FOARD 53 -- Alexis Wolgemuth19, Taylor Ramseur 15, S. Tipp 8, D. Dellinger 3, K. Abernathy 3, K. Thomas 3, I. Ikard 2

Noteables: Madison Self recorded 19 pts, 10 rebs, 6 steals and 2 blocks. Ginny Overbay recorded 19 pts, 8 rebs, 5 steals, and 4 assists. Taliyah Thomas recorded 16 pts, 7 assist, 2 steals and 2 rebs. Haley McFadden had 8 pts, 9 rebs, 6 steals, 2 blocks and 1 assist

ELHS: (18-2, 10-0) Next Game vs Hickory 2/2/22

FTFHS: (11-7, 5-3) Next Game vs North Iredell 2/2/22

HOUGH 53, WEST CHARLOTTE 38

Hough. 7. 19. 22. 5. -- 53

West Charlotte 5. 14. 9. 10. -- 38

HOUGH 53 -- N.Russell 11 , A.Hibbeler 5 , M. Raymond 10 , R.Cloninger 8, A.Lan 6 , S.Louthan 9, Z.Zoerb 3.

WEST CHARLOTTE 38 -- Falyn Alexis 4, Jaylah Henderson 14 , Latayshia Andrews 1, Jonnae Bennett 8, Destiny Massey 3, Zoria Williams 1, Alese Kerr 7.

KINGS MOUNTAIN 70, SOUTH POINT 37

KM 11 23 18 18 -- 70

SP 8 7 3 9 -- 37

KINGS MOUNTAIN 70 -- Khalia King 16, Saniya Wilson 11, Alayna Patrick 11, Jacie Jarvis 11, Tyasya Bell 8, Austyn Dixon 6, Myracle Davis 4, CoRey Simpson 3

SOUTH POINT 37 -- Lexi Birtwistle 11, Maddie Frank 10, Toney Milton 6, Claire Huv 6, Leah Cha 2, Lily Gregory 2

NOTES: KM improves to 14-2 (11-0 Big South) with 4 double digit scorers and two players with Double-Doubles! Will play a non-conference game at Shelby on Wednesday (tomorrow). JV girls start at 4 pm.

KM Notable: Khalia King 16 pts, 4-5 from 3, 3 reb; Saniya Wilson 11 pts, 10 ast, 3 stls, 5 reb (DOUBLE DOUBLE); Alayna Patrick 11 pts, 10 reb, 2 stls, 2 ast (DOUBLE DOUBLE, career highs in Points and Rebounds); Jacie Jarvis 11 pts, 8 reb (Career highs in points and rebounds); Tyasya Bell 8 pts, 3 reb, 2 stls; Austyn Dixon 6 pts, 5 reb; Myracle Davis 4 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast; CoRey Simpson 3, 18 reb (Career High in Rebounds)

LINCOLN CHARTER 69, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 36

LCHS 16 22 20 11 -- 69

MICH 03 10 14 09 -- 36

LCHS 69 -- Lauren Horton 16, Maddie Lusk 14, Kenzie Ross 12, Kallie Lusk 11, Naudi Summerville 4, Olexa King 4, Mya White 3, Samantha Ayers 3, Grace Rinaldo 2

MOUNTAIN ISLAND 36 -- Amielle Baker 15, Reagn Hart 10, Aniya Hawkins 4, Angie Guvern 3, Morgan Looge 2, Jaida McGrew 2 points

Notables: Lauren Horton once again led all scorers with 16 points. Maddie Lusk continues her scoring barrage 14 points. Kenzi Ross had a season high 12 points (going 4-6 from the 3-point line). Grace Rinaldo cleaned up the boards with a team high 6 rebounds.

NEWTON-CONOVER 55, WEST LINCOLN 41

WL 8 11 11 11 -- 41

NC 13 15 16 11 -- 55

NEWTON-CONOVER 55 -- Geddes 18, Krause 2, Wilson 4, S Sain 2, L Sain 12, Watkins 8, Fox 9

WEST LINCOLN 41 -- Chloe Norman 16, Farrah Richardson 5, Anna Bieberich 6, Carolina Robinson 4, Rae Watson 10

Monday’s Girls Basketball Boxscores

ASHE COUNTY 50, FREEDOM 41

Freedom 12 11 8 10 - 41

Ashe 10 8 14 18 - 50

Freedom 41 - Peyton Caldwell 11, Zakiah King 10, Ste. McGee 9, Demiter 6, Rhone 5, Gladden, Ollis, Whisnant.

Ashe 50 - J. Jones 15, Overcash 7, Phipps 4, Vannoy 2, Woods 7, J. Jones 8, Miller 2, Wood 5.

HIBRITEN 50, WATAUGA 45

Watauga 13. 9. 12. 11 45

Hibriten. 14 8 10 18 50

Brelyn Sturgill 14, Kate Sears 14, Charlotte Torgerson 7, Laurel Kiker 4, Brielynn Myers 4

K Story 19, Z Walker 16, J Brown, 7, E Poarch 3, A Oliver 2, L Manuel 2, S Wike 1

NORTH MECKLENBURG 70, NORTH ROWAN 50

N.Meck 20 15 14 21 --- 70

N.Rowan 6 14 18 12 --- 50

N.Meck: Taylor Dunn 13, Dearia Page 13, Boston Bates 11, Grier 9, Farmer 9, Dixon-Booker 9, Pellum 4, Redfern 2

N.Rowan: H. Wilkerson 16, Ba. Goodlett 13, B.Ellis 12, Bl. Goodlett 5, Stoner 4

N.Meck: Overall 18-2, Conf. 7-1 Next Game Feb 4th vs Chambers

N.Rowan: Overall 13-6, Conf. 7-1

STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 51, HICKORY CHRISTIAN 8

Statesville Christian 14 23 12 2 51

Hickory Christian 3 2 3 0 8

STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 51 -- Ansleigh Sherrill 11, Jaidyn Pendley 4, Ava Hughes 2, Grace Cole 14, Brenna Rae Bentley 18, Jordan Vaughn 2

HICKORY CHRISTIAN- 8 -- Bryn Harris 2, Mary Alice Bowman 1, Olivia Lail 5,

Records: Hickory Christian 3-9; Statesville Christian 13-4

Wednesday’s Schedule

South Meck 4A

Harding at Olympic

Southwestern 4A

Independence at Garinger

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day (boys)

Greater Metro 4 4A

Cox Mill at Mooresville

West Cabarrus at South Iredell (boys), 6:30

Big South 3A

Forestview at North Gaston (girls), 6:30

Stuart Cramer at Crest

South Piedmont 3A

Lake Norman Charter at Concord

Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan

West Rowan at East Rowan

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at East Lincoln

North Iredell at Fred T. Foard

Statesville at North Lincoln

West Iredell at St. Stephens

Catawba Valley 2A

Maiden at Bandys (boys)

Newton-Conover at Maiden (girls)

Mountain Foothills 2A

East Rutherford at Hendersonville

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Community School of Davidson at Langtree Charter

Lincoln Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Central Carolina 1A-2A

North Rowan at South Davidson

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Madison County

C.D. Owen at Draughn

Metro 8 1A

Queens Grant Charter at Sugar Creek Charter (boys)

Nonconference

Highland Tech at Ashbrook

Kings Mountain at Shelby

Lake Norman at Myers Park

Marvin Ridge at Hickory Ridge

Piedmont at Forest Hills

Quality Education at Combine Academy

1 of 1 Academy at Elevation Prep (boys)

