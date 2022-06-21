Tuesday evening UK news briefing: Rail strikes signal Britain's 'return to lockdown'

Your evening briefing from The Telegraph

Evening briefing: Today's essential headlines

The big story: 'Lockdown all over again' as strikes bite

Inner cities returned to lockdown levels of inactivity today as the railway strike dramatically cut footfall.

Central London was down nearly 50 per cent compared to before the pandemic, with regional cities suffering nearly 30 per cent reductions.

One small business owner said the rail strikes are "like lockdown all over again" as economists warned that the three strikes across today, Thursday and Saturday will have a fallout worth at least £91 million to the UK economy.

Zoom users have reported outages across the country, adding to the misery for millions of Britons forced to work from home due to the rail strikes.

Issues were reported from 3pm, according to website Down Detector, while many took to social media to complain they were unable to log in.

These pictures show how Britain has been brought to a standstill by the industrial action.

Boris Johnson has warned the public to prepare for more rail chaos, as he stressed the need for modernisation and reform in the industry.

He warned commuters they must be ready to "stay the course" and urged rail bosses and unions to agree on a package to safeguard the future of the industry.

Read what he told Cabinet and use our tool to see how trains near you will be affected as action continues.

Here is what each union is demanding as fears of a looming "summer of discontent" grow.

Network Rail letter

Why does the Prime Minister hold these concerns?

Rail chiefs have vowed to "dump outdated working practices" and cut 1,800 staff as the war with trade unions escalates over the mass walkouts.

In a letter to the unions, Network Rail said it would press ahead with plans to cut jobs and overhaul working hours in an effort to slash costs.

Meanwhile, the head of the RMT has said that workers must "co-ordinate industrial action across every town and city in Britain".

Mick Lynch suggested more significant strike action from a variety of sectors could come this year.

It will raise concerns that we will hear more stories like this one about a heart patient forced to take a £165 taxi to attend an operation.

MPs on picket lines

The action has left politicians on all sides facing difficult decisions.

Former Tory chancellor Lord Clarke has said national rail strikes must not be allowed to succeed because if workers secure a large pay rise other public sector staff will copy their tactics and walkout.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure to get tough on 16 Labour MPs who joined striking railway workers on the picket line this morning, including at least two shadow ministers and a party whip.

Tom Harris says Labour's summer of discontent is an open goal for the Tories, but in light of past experience, warns that voters may not see it that way.

Of course, by-elections take place on the date of the next rail walkout.

Here is a roundup of what readers want the Tories to do to get back on track.

Comment and analysis

Around the world: Johnson's fears of 's----y deal'

Boris Johnson will push France and Germany to strengthen their support for Ukraine next week as he fears Volodymyr Zelensky could be bounced into agreeing a "s----y" peace deal. The Telegraph understands the Prime Minister fears Western allies are experiencing "war fatigue" as the Russian invasion approaches its fifth month. Fears of economic stagnation are growing in the EU as Moscow turns the screw. Tom Rees analyses why Europe risks a pyrrhic victory over Vladimir Putin with its Russia sanctions. Putin has warned that Russia's newly tested intercontinental ballistic missile known as "Satan II", capable of reaching Britain within minutes, will be deployed by the end of the year. In more hopeful news, a Russian journalist has auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize for a record £84 million to raise money for children in Ukraine.

Tuesday interview

'I told Tom his fame wouldn't last'

Dom Holland with his son Tom - LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

How does a successful comic – albeit one with crippling stage fright – cope when his son becomes the king of Hollywood? Alex Diggins learns that for Dom Holland, the answer is very well, it seems

Read the full interview

Sport briefing: Koepka joins Saudi-backed rebel tour

Brooks Koepka will be announced as the Saudi rebel circuit's latest high-profile signing and is expected to play in the first LIV Series event on US soil next week. The four-time major winner will join brother Chase on Greg Norman's breakaway tour and will be banned from the PGA Tour as a result. His LIV debut in Portland, Oregon will be another blow to the US Ryder Cup team, who will face five members of 2018 team and three from 2021 being ineligible for next year’s match in Rome. In cricket, England captain Ben Stokes missed training today, 48 hours out from the start of the Headingley Test. Stokes was conspicuous by his absence as the rest of the squad began preparations for the final match of the LV Insurance Series against New Zealand, having reported feeling unwell.

Editor's choice

Business briefing: M&S goes to war with Gove

Marks & Spencer has attacked a decision by Michael Gove to halt the redevelopment of its flagship Oxford Street store as "political grandstanding". The retailer had secured approval from Westminster City Council and the Greater London Authority to demolish the central London landmark and build a new 10-storey block. But the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has seized control of the planning application amid concerns about the environmental impact. Meanwhile, the Treasury has vowed to reinstate the pensions "triple lock" next year, putting retirees in line for a double-digit income boost.

Tonight starts now

Make the most of the garden | It is the longest day of the year and the weather is glorious across most of the UK. It offers some compensation for readers forced to work from home during the train strikes. One of the pleasures of life in the early summer garden is being able to enjoy the natural processes evolving all around. Yet gardens need tending regularly, particularly pots and containers: seedlings and young plants depend on us for most of their needs. Of course it is a nice thought to simply sit outside and enjoy the hot weather - but you will feel much better if all your gardening jobs for the month have been ticked off the list. Read on for the easy way to keep on top of what needs to be done.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

Beautiful space for your dog | A new breed of designer is taking our devotion to our four-legged friends to a whole new level. Read how to achieve the epitome of Le Chic de Chien, and the best kit to buy.