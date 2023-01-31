Tuesday evening news briefing: UK faces worst day of strike action for a decade

Evening Briefing logo

Ukraine | Rishi Sunak has ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine on the grounds that it is "not practical". Downing Street said training Volodymyr Zelensky's forces on "extremely sophisticated" Typhoons and F-35s would take too long, but it does not oppose allies sending their own jets. It comes as Boris Johnson is expected to plead with the US to send more aid to Kyiv. Earlier, Guy Verhofstadt claimed Vladimir Putin might not have invaded Ukraine if Britain had not voted for Brexit.

The big story: Mass strike will be 'very difficult' – No 10

Britain is getting used to strikes, but the country is facing the biggest day of industrial action for over a decade tomorrow involving seven unions.

Schools will close across swathes of the country as train drivers, civil servants, airport and university staff join teachers in industrial action in what is becoming a de facto general strike.

It will see around half-a-million workers down tools, but some areas will be hit worse than others. Use our interactive tool to select your region to see the likely impact of public sector strikes in your area.

Downing Street described tomorrow's day of mass strike action as "very difficult", as it warned people to expect disruption to their daily lives.

"We are upfront that this will disrupt people's lives and that's why we think negotiations rather than picket lines are the right approach," said the Prime Minister's spokesman.

Meanwhile, Unison announced that thousands of workers across five ambulance services in England will strike on February 10.

An empty railway station platform during strike action earlier this month - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Commuters will bear the brunt of this week's action, as 15 train operators are set to run no trains both tomorrow and Friday.

The walkouts by both the Aslef and RMT unions mean there will not even be reduced services for passengers left weary by months of strikes. Business live blogger Chris Price lists the affected companies.

It came as rail union TSSA today received two formal offers for all members employed by the train companies in the national dispute over pay, job security and conditions. The union's executive is deciding whether to put the deal to members.

'Strikes don't work now'

The strike action is inevitably being compared to that of the 1970s – a decade synonymous with industrial unrest – and, especially, the time when a culture of strikes effectively brought down a government: the Winter of Discontent of 1979.

However, Simon Heffer is one of those who fails to see the similarities. In this in-depth analysis, he considers how modern unions are fighting 21st-century battles with 19th-century weapons that "simply won't work".

Simon's piece has sparked a lively debate among Telegraph readers, which you can join here.

Mythbusting school strikes

When teachers go on strike, they have a history of not backing down. The Burston School Strike in Norfolk in 1914 was the longest in British history.

They left the classroom and did not go back for 25 years, protesting at the unfair dismissal of a teacher. More than a hundred years on, the National Education Union is hoping the current industrial action will be much shorter and more successful.

But what is it actually like to be a teacher and how do their salaries measure up to those in other industries? Ben Butcher and Alex Clark examine what the data really shows about working conditions in classrooms.

Comment and analysis

World news: US to deploy troops on strategic island

US troops are set to be deployed to an island in the northern Philippines that could be vital in the event of a conflict with Beijing over Taiwan or the disputed South China Sea. The enhanced US military activity in the country will be set out in a reported deal set to be announced this week when Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, meets with his Filipino counterpart. Asia correspondent Nicola Smith reports how analysts say it could give US forces a greater strategic foothold from which to launch operations in a military or humanitarian crisis.

Tuesday interview: 'England will not pick Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith together'

Finn Russell speaks exclusively to Charles Richardson about beating England, his breakdown in communications with Gregor Townsend, his move to Bath and a new app he is planning. Read the interview

Finn Russell - Ian MacNicol/Getty

Sport news: Transfer deadline day – latest news

The clock is ticking. Premier League clubs are making their final moves in the January transfer window before today's 11pm deadline. In an unexpected swoop, Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo joined Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the season. Follow the latest moves in our live coverage. Meanwhile, with the final Six Nations Championship before the Rugby World Cup later this year set to be a blockbuster, our team of rugby writers have offered their predictions.

Business news: Brexit 'costs economy £100bn a year'

Brexit is costing the UK's economy £100bn a year, analysis has found, as the way the split from the European Union has been implemented leaves companies struggling to attract investment and hire workers. It came as a report by the Centre for Cities warned that unemployment across the UK is three times higher than official figures suggest. Meanwhile, more than 800 jobs at Paperchase are under threat after Tesco swooped for the struggling stationery company in a deal expected to close stores.

Eurovision unleashed | As the UK steps in to host this year's Eurovision Song Contest instead of 2022 winners Ukraine, the BBC starts the countdown to the big event in May with this live semi-final draw and handover to host city Liverpool. AJ Odudu and Rylan present the show on BBC Two from 7pm. After competition organisers announced sweeping changes to the voting system in a bid to eradicate vote rigging, James Hall explains how Eurovision is about to get a lot less sleazy.

Trouble in paradise | Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! is a seemingly sunny musical that smuggled in some very difficult subjects. As the hit revival comes to the Young Vic in London, theatre critic Dominic Cavendish recounts its dark anxiety.