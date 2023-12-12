Tuesday evening news briefing: Sunak was in 'stroppy teenager mode' in meeting with Tory MPs

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. A source close to the Tory rebels has suggested that the Prime Minister was in “stroppy teenager mode” during a breakfast in Downing Street this morning.



Reports suggest the numbers could be tight in tonight’s crunch vote on the Government’s Rwanda Bill.

Sunak was in ‘stroppy teenager mode’ in meeting with Tory MPs

A source close to the Tory rebels who attended the breakfast in Downing Street with Rishi Sunak this morning offered a critical assessment of the Prime Minister’s performance. The source told The Telegraph: “Rishi was pretty dismissive. He didn’t seem to want to open up a serious alternative path [for the Bill]. It was a little bit stroppy teenager mode.”



Earlier, Sunak publicly pleaded with Tory MPs to support his flagship Rwanda Bill.

Farage: Pathetic Rwanda Bill is new ‘Brexit divide’ for Tories

Nigel Farage has labelled Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill “pathetic” as he warned the Tories would only solve the immigration crisis by quitting the European Convention on Human Rights. Speaking before Tuesday’s crunch vote on the Bill in the Commons, Mr Farage, the figurehead of the Reform Party, said the Tories’ turmoil over the immigration crisis was the new “Brexit line” within the Conservatives.

Asylum seeker dies on board Bibby Stockholm barge

An asylum seeker on board the Bibby Stockholm barge has died overnight in a suspected suicide, sources have told The Telegraph. The man was found dead early on Tuesday morning. Police and ambulances were called to the barge docked in Portland harbour in Dorset. Police and local MP Richard Drax confirmed the incident.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

BBC | The corporation must show who is in charge by parting ways with “insolent” Gary Lineker, a former executive has said.

Story continues

Battle Lines Podcast | ‘Children think that their father is a superhero, but I cannot do anything for them’

In this episode of Battle Lines, Middle East Correspondent Nataliya Vasilyeva and Senior Foreign Correspondent Sophia Yan both join us from on the ground in Israel, and Sophia guides us through the experience of Gazan journalist Sami Abu Salem, who describes the shame he feels when he cannot protect his children from the ongoing IDF strikes.

Comment and analysis

World news: Israel and US at odds over Gaza future, says Netanyahu

Israel and the US are at odds over how Gaza will be governed after the war, Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted. The Israeli prime minister thanked its ally for its support in its fight against Hamas and recovering hostages, but said their visions differed when it came to the future of Gaza.

Feature of the day

A Telegraph tour of the English high street

I found an area that is proud, historic, cheerful and enterprising, but also an area whose future could go in either direction.

Read the piece

Business news: Telegraph bidder RedBird IMI nears £1bn deal for Gogglebox maker

Telegraph bidder RedBird IMI has edged ahead in the race to buy the British production company behind TV shows such as Gogglebox and The Traitors. The private equity group, which is a joint venture between US investment firm RedBird Capital and Abu Dhabi-based International Media Investments, is the frontrunner in talks to acquire All3Media, which is jointly owned by Warner Bros Discovery and Liberty Global.



Live business news: Thames Water doesn’t have enough money to pay back debt, admits boss

Editor’s choice

Taxi etiquette | The essential guide in the age of Uber

Food | The world’s most expensive gingerbread house

Evri | The truth about missing parcels and bad service – from the staff who work there

Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Sign up to our free Sport Briefing Newsletter to receive the latest sporting news, direct to your inbox every weekday morning.

Three things for you

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts and smart speakers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.