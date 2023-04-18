Tuesday evening news briefing: SNP treasurer 'innocent until proven guilty', says Yousaf

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. Emmanuel Macron is said to be drawing up secret plans with China to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. We also have the latest news from Scotland, after Humza Yousaf said the SNP’s treasurer Colin Beattie is "innocent until proven guilty" after he was arrested.

Macron 'working on secret plan' with China to end war

Emmanuel Macron has tasked his foreign policy adviser Emmanuel Bonne to work with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, to establish a framework that could be used as a basis for future negotiations, reports suggest.

The French strategy sees talks between Russia and Ukraine happening as soon as this summer if all goes well, anonymous sources told Bloomberg.

Henry Samuel and Joe Barnes have more details on the conditions that any future negotiations would be dependent on.

Meanwhile, a Russian court has denied bail for US reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on charges of espionage for which he faces up to 20 years in prison - our Russia Correspondent Nataliya Vasilyeva has the full story.

It came as Ukraine's military said that Russia appears to be preparing a retreat from some areas of Kherson - follow all today's developments on our Ukraine live blog.

And according to leaked US documents, the United Nations secretary-general was “really p----d off” with Volodymyr Zelensky after the Ukrainian president ambushed him with a surprise military medal ceremony.

China 'began developing two Covid vaccines' before official outbreak

Claims that Covid leaked from a lab were once roundly dismissed as Trumped-up charges - the ravings of a US president who seemed maliciously hellbent on blaming China for the pandemic.

Now after 18 months of extensive research and analysis, a US Senate Committee has published its full 304 page report into the matter - and it makes for compelling reading, writes our Science Editor Sarah Knapton.

The committee concludes that: “The preponderance of circumstantial evidence supports an unintentional research-related incident.” It even appears that China had begun making vaccines before it admitted to the world there was a dangerous virus running rampant through the country.

Story continues

SNP treasurer 'innocent until proven guilty', says Yousaf

Humza Yousaf said Colin Beattie is "innocent until proven guilty" after the SNP’s treasurer was arrested as part of a police investigation into the party’s finances.

The new SNP leader and First Minister of Scotland said he had not suspended Mr Beattie from the party despite calls to do so from opposition parties.

Asked about the possibility of suspension by reporters at Holyrood this lunchtime, Mr Yousaf said: "I have said already that people are innocent until proven guilty."

Mr Yousaf said he was "surprised" by the arrest and described it as a "very serious matter indeed".

Jack Maidment and Daniel Sanderson have all today's developments in Scotland on our politics live blog.

Evening Briefing: Today's essential headlines

Suella Braverman | The Home Secretary is to claim the small boats crisis is a “national emergency” in a legal attempt on Wednesday to override planning laws and turn a former RAF base into an asylum camp.

Comment and analysis

World news: Woman shot dead after friend pulled into wrong driveway in New York state

A 20-year-old woman was shot dead in New York state after her friend mistakenly pulled into the wrong driveway. Kaylin Gillis was met with gunfire upon making the wrong turn onto the driveway of Kevin Monahan in the town of Hebron. Mr Monahan, 65, has been charged with second degree murder. The shooting came just days after Ralph Yarl, a black teenager, was shot in Kansas City, Missouri, after ringing the doorbell of the wrong house.

Interview of the day

Jonathan Lynn: Why I’m bringing back Yes Minister

The sitcom’s creator on Jim Hacker and Sir Humphrey’s last hurrah, cancel culture, and whether the BBC would make the hit show today

Read the interview

Business news: Bank of England’s Covid money-printing spree ‘drove up inflation’

The Bank of England helped to trigger double-digit inflation by launching a money-printing spree during the pandemic, economists have claimed. Eir Nolsøe has more on why experts said Threadneedle Street stoked price rises.

Editor's choice

Food | I cooked the Coronation Quiche and this is what I learnt

Health | The new over-the-counter treatment that could replace Viagra

Brecon Beacons | The ‘triggering’ place names that could soon be history, from Wool to Manchester

Sport news: London Marathon fears as Just Stop Oil warn of more sporting chaos

Just Stop Oil has warned it is targeting more sporting events in the coming weeks, with the London Marathon now working with police to prevent potential disruption. Tom Morgan and Jeremy Wilson have more on this story.



Your View | Do you think protesters are right to target sports events? Email a short comment to yourstory@telegraph.co.uk, with Front Page in the subject line, and include your name. Your view might be included in an article.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

Roman Britain rebuilt: The gateway to Britannia is back after 2,000 years | Step back in time at the reimagined Richborough Roman Fort & Amphitheatre