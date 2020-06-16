Tuesday evening news briefing: Government U-turn on free school meals after Marcus Rashford's campaign

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford - Martin Rickett/PA

PM's U-turn on free school meals after Rashford's plea

More than a million school children will be given vouchers for free meals over the summer following pressure from 22-year-old England footballer Marcus Rashford. The Government has announced a new "Covid summer food fund" to cover the six-week summer holiday for children who qualify for free school meals, fending off a looming Tory MP rebellion which was expected in a vote today. In what has been seen as a policy U-turn by ministers, about 1.3m children will now qualify for the new vouchers. The move came after Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary, was criticised for giving a "snarky" response to a tweet by Mr Rashford - who received free school meals himself. Asked if he had lost touch with electorate, Mr Johnson said he had thanked the England star for his campaign - and claimed he only learned of it today.

The victory for Mr Rashford comes as figures laid bare the scale of the damage to the jobs market caused by the lockdown. Unemployment is rising faster than during the Great Depression. Click here to see the regions hit hardest by the crisis. Pay plunged in April at the fastest rate on record as a combination of the furlough scheme, wage freezes and cuts to bonuses demolished earnings. We spoke to pubs and restaurants fighting to reduce the 2m rule, which they say is vital for their industry to stay afloat. Some Telegraph readers were emphatic, saying "don't halve it, just scrap it". Yet this evening, Mr Johnson revealed the UK's official Covid-19 death toll increased by another 233 people in 24 hours.

PM ends 'giant cashpoint in the sky' of overseas aid

The Department for International Development is to be scrapped and the Foreign Office handed direct control of the £14 billion aid budget, Boris Johnson announced this afternoon. In a statement in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister told MPs the plans will give the UK a single voice on the world stage after Brexit. He also said it will stop UK aid being seen as a "giant cashpoint in the sky". Asa Bennett looks at what the transformation will mean for the Brexit negotiations as the European Commission president says the EU will "try everything" and "work to the point of exhaustion" to get a deal. Meanwhile, Benedict Spence analyses what Dfid's demise shows about No 10's disruptors.

'Major breakthrough': £5 steroid slashes virus deaths

A £5 steroid which is already available in NHS hospitals cuts deaths of people on ventilators by one third and will be rolled out within 24 hours. Dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory medication used to treat arthritis, severe allergies and asthma, is the first drug shown to save lives and experts hailed the results as a "major breakthrough". The steroid saves one life for every eight patients on ventilators, meaning just two people instead of three will die. It also cuts the death rate of people needing oxygen. Details here. It comes as a new study suggests young people under 20 are half as susceptible to Covid-19. Our liveblog has the latest.

At a glance: More coronavirus headlines

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

Black Lives Matter | A man was shot and wounded in the US state of New Mexico after protesters attempting to pull down a statue of a 16th-Century Spanish colonist were confronted by a group of armed men seeking to protect it. The attack on the controversial sculpture comes as a former Labour MP has written to Kellogg's to ask why its Rice Krispies packets feature "three white boys" while Coco Pops boxes display a monkey, amid the Black Lives Matter protests. Fiona Onasanya's letter comes as English Heritage have said no blue plaques will be taken down as they begin a review into what they consider "problematic figures".

Comment and analysis

Video: North Korea blows up liaison office with South

North Korea destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border in a sudden escalation of tensions after days of threats against the South over anti-Pyongyang leaflets being sent by defectors into its territory. Smoke was observed rising from an area close to the industrial park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong. Its destruction came after Kim Yo-jong, the increasingly powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, escalated tensions with comments at the weekend.

Business and money briefing

Fossil fuels | Bernard Looney, BP’s new chief executive, can see the writing on the wall for polluting sources of energy and is wisely trying to turn his company into a green energy conglomerate before it ceases to be a company. Ambrose Evans-Pritchard analyses how BP has saved itself before the axe falls for ever on fossil fuels.

World news: The one story you must read today...

Hand-to-hand fighting | Three Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand clashes in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh by Chinese troops as the threat of a full-blown war intensifies. A further 34 Indian soldiers are also missing - believed to be either dead or captured - senior Indian Army sources told The Telegraph. They are the first casualties suffered by either Asian superpower along their border since 1975. Read more.

Sport briefing

Royal Ascot | Battaash has won the King's Stand Stakes in front of the empty stands at Royal Ascot. Click here to see how the first day of the racing unfolded and remember normal times with a look back at the best past royal outfits, from Princess Diana to the Duchess of Cambridge.

Tonight's TV

This Week on the Farm, Channel 5, 8pm | This is not the easiest of years for a new series following farm-related activities over the busy summer months. But Channel 5 has boldly gone ahead anyway. Read on for more.

'Have a drink, have a drive' | Its lyrics may cause alarm today, but the carefree charm of Ray Dorset's In The Summertime endures. Read more on the 1970s ditty, which only took 10 minutes to write.