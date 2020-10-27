Tuesday briefing: Trump gets way in court

Top story: Coney Barrett swings supreme court to right

Hello, I’m Warren Murray, a new day has dawned with new stories to gaze upon.

The majority of senators have voted to confirm Donald Trump’s supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. US lawmakers voted almost entirely along party lines with a sole Republican, Susan Collins of Maine, joining the Democrats to vote against Barrett’s confirmation.

Barrett, 48, secures a 6-to-3 conservative majority on the nation’s highest court. Long term, her appointment could have a major impact on a range of policies governing abortion rights, immigration and LGBTQ rights. Immediately, she is expected to rule on a number of cases on whose votes will count, and how they will be counted in the election. Soon after election day she could be a deciding vote in an ongoing legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act – which the Trump administration is seeking to dismantle.

Coney Barrett has refused to say whether she accepts humans are causing climate change, calling it a “contentious matter of public debate” despite the scientific evidence. Her take on the constitution is that of an “originalist” – in her own words, it means “I interpret the constitution as a law, that I interpret its text as text and I understand it to have the meaning that it had at the time people ratified it. So that meaning doesn’t change over time. And it’s not up to me to update it or infuse my own policy views into it.”

Starmer in crash with cyclist – Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has spoken with police after a collision between the car he was driving and a cyclist who was taken to hospital with an arm injury. Starmer is understood to have been driving through north-west London around midday on Sunday when the crash occurred in Kentish Town. He gave his details to the cyclist and a British transport police officer and waited for an ambulance to arrive, a spokesperson for Starmer said. The Metropolitan police said Starmer later attended a north London police station but was not arrested or interviewed under caution. “An investigation into the collision is ongoing by officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command,” said the Met.

‘Stigmatised and overlooked’ – Structural racism has led to the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on BAME communities, a review by Dame Doreen Lawrence has concluded. The report commissioned by Labour contradicts the government’s adviser on ethnicity, Dr Raghib Ali, who has dismissed such claims. Lawrence’s review found BAME people are overrepresented in public-facing jobs where they cannot work from home, more likely to live in overcrowded housing, and more at risk from the government’s alleged failure to facilitate Covid-secure workplaces. Lawrence writes in the report, entitled An Avoidable Crisis, that minority ethnic people have been “overexposed, under protected, stigmatised and overlooked … This has been generations in the making.” Meanwhile new mothers are having their babies put into care by courts during remote video and phone hearings from hospital, according to a report on justice during the pandemic. Parents are also having to join online proceedings from home – often without adequate technology or support – when life-changing decisions are made about their children. Head straight to our global live blog for the very latest coronavirus developments – more on northern lockdown anger and free school meals in the papers section further down.

Grenfell director’s regret – A director at the landlord of Grenfell Tower has apologised for the “devastating” fire that killed 72 people after he described overseeing hundreds of thousands of pounds in cost savings relating to its combustible cladding. Peter Maddison from the Kensington and Chelsea tenants management organisation (TMO) was close to tears at the end of his testimony to the public inquiry. Counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC had asked Maddison about cost cuts achieved in the contractor Rydon’s tender when it swapped zinc cladding for the combustible aluminium composite panels that ended up spreading the fire. Maddison said he had assumed “that all materials proposed by the designers comply with building regs and the law … Knowing what I know now there is no way we would ever have clad that building in anything that was flammable.” The inquiry continues.