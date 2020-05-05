Tuesday briefing: No backing for Trump's China lab claim

Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Top story: Wuhan laboratory theory ‘speculative’ – WHO

Hello, Warren Murray with an intelligent dossier to start your Tuesday.

The World Health Organization says the United States hasn’t given it any evidence to support its “speculative” claim that Covid-19 originated in a Wuhan lab, as China dismissed the Trump administration claim as “insane”. Intelligence sources have told the Guardian there is no current evidence from the “Five Eyes” spy network of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States to suggest that coronavirus leaked from a Chinese research laboratory. Reports in Australia suggested intelligence officials there believe a “dossier” touted by the Trump administration was actually put together from news reports rather than official Five Eyes material.

In the UK, workers may refuse to turn up or stage walk-outs unless the government helps guarantee their safety, trade unions have warned. Labour has backed unions’ criticism that draft guidelines are vague, inadequate and risky for staff because employers can choose how closely to follow them. Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has called for a “national safety standard” with clear guidelines on physical distancing. The business department has said it is working closely with the Trades Unions Congress and will “consider any recommendations they make carefully”.

A total of 273 people out of the 18.1 million who entered the UK in the three months prior to the coronavirus lockdown were formally quarantined, figures reveal. They were sourced by the Labour MP Stephen Doughty, who sits on the home affairs committee and said the situation “beggars belief … On what scientific basis were a handful of flights from Wuhan and one from a Tokyo singled out for extreme attention? But not a single flight from northern Italy, Spain or the US?” The government continues to allow arrivals into the UK without screening or enforced quarantine, which the home secretary Priti Patel said was based on advice from the scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage). Public Health England (PHE) is to investigate how ethnicity, obesity, gender, deprivation and other factors can affect people’s vulnerability to coronavirus. Thousands of health records of people who have been infected will be examined. It follows findings that deaths among black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups are disproportionately high.

The death toll has passed a quarter of a million globally, while the UK has recorded 28,734 fatalities, approaching the death toll of Italy. Keep an eye on our live blog for updates and here is our latest summary of key developments.

There's more in our Coronavirus Extra section further down

Table set for trade talks – The government is due to open trade negotiations with the US today via videolink. The trade secretary, Liz Truss, claims it could help the economy bounce back from the Covid-19 crisis, but the government’s objectives for the deal point to a modest economic gain of 0.16% of GDP over 15 years. Nevertheless, Truss said she was keen to “make it even easier to do business” with the UK’s largest trading partner. Priorities for the government include securing more access for UK financial firms to the US market. Boris Johnson has also highlighted the potential for small exporters, including selling more British pork pies and shower trays. The first round of talks, lasting a fortnight, will involve 100 officials on the UK side and 100 in the US.

Alzheimer’s Society NDA row – The Charity Commission is embroiled in a row with ex-employees of the Alzheimer’s Society after clearing it of wrongdoing following claims in a Guardian investigation over payouts to workers who signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). The watchdog said it found no evidence the clauses were designed to prevent, or had the effect of preventing, staff blowing the whistle about bullying, harassment or discrimination. The findings prompted an angry response from former employees who labelled them as a “whitewash” and “superficial in the extreme”. The society says it only used settlements for “legitimate reasons” and that it has “zero tolerance” of bullying and discrimination.

Wales to divert women from prison – A specialist centre providing accommodation and support to female offenders is to open in Wales as part of the government’s strategy to send fewer women to prison. There are 3,400 women in custody in England and Wales – 4% of the total prison population – but a high prevalence of vulnerability drives reoffending. Almost 60% of female offenders have experienced domestic abuse, and more than two-thirds of adult women released after jail sentences of less than 12 months reoffend within a year. The Wales centre is slated to open in 2021 providing services that deal with underlying causes of offending, such as substance misuse and mental health problems.

Coronavirus Extra

With false information linking the coronavirus to 5G or Chinese labs being widely shared on social media, Ian Sample speaks to social psychologist Dr Daniel Jolley about why the pandemic is such fertile ground for conspiracy theories.

And as our entertainment and culture writers continue to highlight hidden films to watch during lockdown, we’d like to hear your ideas. (Your Briefing writer recommends Prospect).

Today in Focus podcast: NHS official privately selling PPE

Guardian reporters Harry Davies and Simon Goodley tell Rachel Humphreys how they tracked down and confronted a senior NHS procurement official who had set up a company offering PPE for private sale.

Lunchtime read: ‘Expecting the worst helped me prepare for it’

The Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker explains how he’s dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Charlie Brooker. Photograph: MattMatt Holyoak/BBC/Netflix/Matt Holyoak

Sport

Sport faces an unprecedented challenge at every level because of the coronavirus pandemic, parliament will be told on Tuesday. Elite rugby matches are likely to be played behind closed doors until an effective coronavirus vaccine is freely available, according to guidelines released by World Rugby. The cricketers due to take part in the Hundred this summer have been informed their contracts have been terminated. Formula One is close to an agreement on a budget cap as part of wide-ranging deal to ensure the sport is sustainable and able to field a much more competitive grid in future. Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff are to take part in a golf event to raise money for coronavirus charities. The NFL has decided to move its international games back to the US for the 2020 season. And human rights organisations in Haiti have called for a government investigation into allegations that the president of the country’s football federation sexually abused young female footballers.

Business

Shares have advanced in Asia after Wall Street made modest gains on a solid showing from big technology companies. Shares have risen in Hong Kong, Sydney and Singapore. Markets in Shanghai and Tokyo are closed for a holiday. A recovery in oil prices helped helping drive gains in Asia on Tuesday as the US benchmark added $1.50, or more than 6%, to $21.89 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It climbed 61 cents on Monday to $20.39. Brent crude, the standard for international pricing, picked up $1.30 to $28.50 per barrel. The pound is on $1.246 and €1.143 while the FTSE is up 1.3% at time of writing.

The papers

The print edition of the Guardian today leads with unions’ warning about the risk to workers of ending lockdown. The FT runs that as “Johnson’s back to work strategy puts business and unions at odds”. The Guardian’s picture lead is the powerful story of how the deaths of five men, all friends, has torn a hole in a Pakistani community in Birmingham. The Times issues a patriotic directive: “Download tracing app and get UK back to work”.

“Hotspot lockdowns”, says the Mirror, reporting on plans that might involve areas where Covid-19 remains prevalent being kept under restrictions. “It’s a gap year”, puns the Sun, saying social distancing is going to be here for a while yet. “Thank you and good Nightingale” – the Metro claps for the mothballing of the London field hospital because the capital’s infection rate has fallen. Positive noises in the Express as well – “Glimmer of hope as death toll falls” – the daily toll obviously, not the overall one.

“More than half of all adults now paid by the state” – the Telegraph looks at the cost to the public purse. Finally the Mail – “Urgent probe into obesity link to Covid deaths” – the intro mentions that ethnicity and gender also fall under the same investigation.

