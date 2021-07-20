Tuesday briefing: Government may sweeten NHS England pay offer

Top story: Vaccine passports compulsory for nightclubs

Hello, Warren Murray with your early reading.

Staff of the NHS in England could be offered a 3% pay rise, despite the government previously insisting that it could only afford 1%. An announcement is widely expected today before the House of Commons rises for its summer recess. Doctors and nurses who have been seeking increases of 5% and 12.5% respectively to reward their efforts to tackle Covid-19. An official at one health union said a 3% award would be “difficult” for unions such as the British Medical Association, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unison.

Vaccine passports will be compulsory to enter packed venues such as nightclubs in an extraordinary U-turn announced by Boris Johnson hours after clubs were allowed to open for the first time in 16 months. In a move that provoked an immediate backlash from Conservative backbenchers and the entertainment sector, the prime minister said that from late September, once all adults have had the chance to receive two jabs, Covid vaccine certificates would be made mandatory in England. Dominic Cummings has unloaded on the prime minister again, this time telling the BBC that the PM denied the NHS would be overwhelmed and held out on reimposing Covid restrictions because “the people who are dying are essentially all over 80”.

* * *

National Grid unplugged – The government plans to strip National Grid of its role keeping Great Britain’s lights on as part of a proposed “revolution” in the electricity network. Government officials have put forward plans to replace it with an independent “future system operator”. The plans are part of a string of new proposals to help connect electric cars, smart appliances and other green technologies to the energy system, which government officials believe could help to save £10bn a year by 2050, and create up to 10,000 jobs for electricians, data scientists and engineers. The regulations aim, for example, to make it easier for electric cars to export electricity back into the power grid or homes when needed, and to feed in power from storage batteries when solar and wind power generation levels are low.

Story continues

* * *

Forecaster goes to extremes – The Met Office has issued its first ever extreme heat warning for the UK, with temperatures possibly reaching 33C in western areas. The amber warning is in place for much of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England. It also warns of increasing water safety concerns as six people died in incidents over the weekend. An amber warning is the second-highest level under the Met Office’s new extreme heat warning service launched in June. It said temperatures in most areas covered by the warning would be in the high 20s and low 30s. A note accompanying the alert warned of health effects on vulnerable people as well as heat exhaustion and sunburn generally.

* * *

‘Just and sovereign’ – Pedro Castillo, a rural teacher turned politician, has become the winner of Peru’s presidential election after the country’s longest electoral count in 40 years. In his first comments as president-elect, he called for national unity. “I ask for effort and sacrifice in the struggle to make this a just and sovereign country,” he said.

Pedro Castillo makes a triumphant appearance on the balcony of the Peru Libre party headquarters in Lima. Photograph: Gian Masko/AFP/Getty Images

Castillo defeated rightwing politician Keiko Fujimori by just 44,000 votes. Electoral authorities released the final official result on Monday in a televised ceremony, more than a month after the runoff election. Castillo will take office on 28 July for a five-year term as leader of the world’s second largest copper-producing nation.

* * *

Pegasus project latest – Revelations about the use of spying tools sold to governments by NSO Group have sparked furious political rows across the world. The stock price of Apple dipped and the company insisted iPhones are “the safest, most secure consumer mobile device on the market”. Amazon said it had stopped providing network services for NSO once it learned of potential abuses of its technology. Further revelations by the Pegasus project media consortium include that at least 50 people close to Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, were included in the list of possible targets when he was an opposition politician. Rahul Gandhi, rival to the Indian PM, Narendra Modi, was twice selected as a potential target in leaked phone number data. Carine Kanimba – the American daughter of Paul Rusesabagina, the imprisoned Rwandan activist who inspired the film Hotel Rwanda – has been victim of multiple attacks using NSO spyware, according to a forensic analysis of her mobile phone, although Rwanda denies it has the NSO technology. Here are the responses of NSO Group and national governments mentioned in the Pegasus project reporting.

* * *

Clinton wanted naan not ma’am – Tony Blair’s “apology” for the Irish famine on its 150th anniversary was hastily written by aides because they could not reach him to approve it, classified documents released from the National Archives reveal. The words, read out by actor Gabriel Byrne on television from County Cork, proclaimed: “Those who governed in London at the time failed their people through standing by while a crop failure turned into a massive human tragedy.” In other revelations, Bill Clinton turned down tea with the Queen and dinner at Chequers because he wanted to “be a tourist” and try out an Indian restaurant during his first official visit to the UK of the Blair era; and Blair considered turning the Millennium Dome into a tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Today in Focus podcast: Pegasus project part 2

For 10 years the Israeli surveillance company NSO has been helping governments steal secrets. Today we look at how a small team of cyber-detectives helped expose them.

Lunchtime read: What it’s really like to be a refugee in Britain

“As a child, I fled Afghanistan with my family,” writes Zarlasht Halaimzai. “When we arrived in Britain after a harrowing journey, we thought we could start our new life in safety. But the reality was very different.”

Zarlasht Halaimza. Photograph: Sarah Lee/The Guardian

Sport

Our Tokyo 2020 newsletter is under way, bringing you the best of the Olympic and Paralympic buildup and competition. Get ahead of the field by signing up here!

The Olympic softball teams of Japan and Australia will have to produce something close to a classic this week if they are to divert attention from an increasingly chaotic buildup to the Tokyo Games. As Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Britain’s most promising young gymnasts, conduct their final preparations before their first Olympics. They say their anticipation is further heightened by the possibility of finally getting to compete alongside Simone Biles. For the first time in several days Table Mountain has disappeared beneath a veil of ominous grey cloud. It is forecast to be clear and fine again by the weekend but a gathering tension within the British & Irish Lions is in sync with the weather.

David Lappartient, president of the International Cycling Union (UCI), insists there is “no reason to have doubts” over the performances of the Tour de France winner, Tadej Pogacar. Matt Parkinson endured some dark moments earlier this year when he was the sole England cricketer to undertake the entire three-month tour of Sri Lanka and India and earned zero caps for his troubles. But on Tuesday the effervescent Lancashire leg-spinner is poised to play a first international at his home ground of Old Trafford, with a Twenty20 series against Pakistan on the line and a chance to further his claims for a spot in England’s World Cup squad this October.

Business

Big wealthy economies such as the US, EU states, Japan and South Korea have been investing in renewable energy to deliver a “green recovery” from Covid and are on track to reduce their emissions – but countries such as India, Indonesia, Latin America and other emerging economies are falling behind in clean energy investments, according to forecasts released by the International Energy Agency today. On the markets, Asian shares have fallen and the FTSE looks like opening flat. The pound is worth $1.367 and €1.159 as we hit send on today’s Briefing.

The papers

The spectre of vaccine passports for crowded venues dominate the front pages this morning. The Guardian continues its coverage of the abuse of phone-hacking software Pegasus with “furious reaction” to the spying revelations, which it reports has “prompted political rows across the world”. It also gives a prominent spot to Johnson’s U-turn announcement that vaccine passports will be required to enter nightclubs and other crowded venues. The i and the Independent also lead on the passports with fairly straight takes. The Independent also has a high spot for the “UK’s first ever ‘extreme heat’ warning”. “No jab no entry, Johnson warns young” is the Times’ headline.

The Daily Telegraph’s take on the passports is that they will “push young into getting jab”. The FT’s top story is Johnson’s announcement that “key sector workers will be exempt from isolation rules” in an attempt to mitigate staffing shortages. The Daily Express asks “Freedom: but at what price?” in its headline, while the Daily Mail answers, calling jab passports the “Price of freedom”.

The Daily Mirror leads with Dominic Cummings’ claim that the PM said “we can’t kill the economy just because of people dying over 80”. The Sun leads with Prince Harry’s book announcement which, it reports “blindsided” the palace. Metro covers the clubbers, with the headline “Free cheers”.

Sign up

The Guardian Morning Briefing is delivered to thousands of inboxes bright and early every weekday. If you are not already receiving it by email, you can sign up here.

For more news: www.theguardian.com

Get in Touch

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com