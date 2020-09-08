Tuesday briefing: Brexit talks head for bitter end

Top story: ‘Businesses are clear – deal is essential’

Hello, Warren Murray with a roadmap of today’s news.

Today the latest round of Brexit trade deal negotiations is due to start in London and it comes against a background of revelations that the EU has become deeply distrustful of Boris Johnson’s agenda. Leaked cables obtained by the Guardian suggest Brussels suspects Johnson of playing a game of brinkmanship over fisheries, state aid and dispute resolution; believes Britain is trying to sidestep the EU and deal directly with members on internal security; and thinks Downing Street is planting articles in the British press to suggest EU officials, not Johnson’s government, are being intransigent.

There are concerns the government appears poised to renege on parts of the withdrawal agreement, with legislation to be published on Wednesday that would leave customs checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea at the UK’s discretion – rebutting terms that are meant to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, and setting up a legal battle between the government and the EU. Business leaders are warning that a Brexit deal is essential for safeguarding Britain’s economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak and avoiding higher prices in the shops for already financially stretched British consumers. Josh Hardie, deputy director general of the CBI, said: “Amid all the noise and negotiations, businesses in the UK and EU remain clear: a good deal is essential.”

Another Belarus politician taken – Germany and Britain have demanded answers after the senior Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova was reportedly snatched off the street in central Minsk. Kolesnikova was taken along with members of the Coordination Council, which was set up to seek a peaceful transfer of power amid widespread rejection of a presidential election that gave Alexander Lukashenko 80% of the vote. On Sunday more than 100,000 people marched on the president’s residence calling on him to quit. Riot police arrested 633 people and pro-government thugs beat up departing protesters. Kolesnikova, 38, has been the only one remaining in Belarus of a trio of women who fronted the presidential campaign of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was intimidated into leaving after the election and given refuge in Lithuania.

Journalists forced to flee China – Two Australian foreign correspondents in China have been urgently flown home after a tense diplomatic standoff. It comes as China is accused of using “hostage diplomacy” against journalists from countries whose leaders have criticised its Communist party government. The ABC’s Bill Birtles took sanctuary in the Australian embassy in Beijing after being told by Chinese police that he was banned from leaving the country. He was apparently allowed to leave after several days, having agreed to be interviewed by Chinese authorities while accompanied by Australia’s ambassador. Birtles said after returning to Sydney: “It’s a relief to be back in a country with genuine rule of law.” The Australian Financial Review’s Michael Smith was similarly aided by the Australian consulate in Shanghai after being visited by Chinese police. According to reports, both journalists had been told they were persons of interest in an investigation into the Chinese-born Australian news anchor Cheng Lei, who was detained in China last month.

‘Long Covid’ – Up to 60,000 people in the UK may have been suffering from the aftermath of coronavirus for more than three months, unable to get the care they need. Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, said the app-based coronavirus symptom study that he runs showed around 300,000 people had reported “long Covid” symptoms lasting for more than a month and a fifth of them went on longer, with some people needing wheelchairs.

England’s deputy chief medical officer has said the rise in coronavirus cases suggests people have “relaxed too much” over the summer, as Matt Hancock, the health secretary, urged young people in particular to stick to physical distancing rules. The UK recorded 2,948 daily confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to government data published on Monday, the second biggest 24-hour rise since May.

One in three university students were unable to access online learning during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to new research that suggests disabled students and those from poorer backgrounds have been worst affected. The return to work is coming too late to save many city centre stores from going under, the British Retail Consortium is warning. It says that unless businesses and government can coax office workers back into city and town centres, some stores will be unable to afford their September quarter rent and other fixed costs. Nicola Sturgeon has ordered the extension of lockdown restrictions in the Glasgow area to Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire, affecting more than 1 million people. More on the coronavirus pandemic is at our global live blog.