Tuesday briefing: America votes – and the world holds its breath

Top story: Biden – ‘Time to take back our democracy’

Hello, Warren Murray here – and please do not actually hold your breath for too long, you will turn purple.

Voting booths will open in the coming hours in the US presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. There’s a lot to take in, with the poll and its aftermath bound to sprawl across the news all week, so get started with this step-by-step guide. Keen UK readers might want to sneak in a nap today – because we expect the really serious action to commence after midnight GMT. Our US election live blog will be there at all times to shake you awake, should you find your endurance flagging.

The first major indicator is going to be Florida, where polls fully close at 8pm Miami time (1am Wednesday in Britain). If Biden notches an early victory, Democrats will sense a win across the nation. If it is close in that state, things may be more drawn out; and if Trump wins Florida then the whole contest remains up for grabs.

In terms of an overall national result: a landslide to Biden could mean a chance of a fairly quick declaration on Tuesday evening, US time. But would anyone be game enough to call it so early? If the vote is close a result may not be clear until Wednesday; or there could be a real cliffhanger, with the counting of mail-in ballots and possible lawsuits stretching it into days, or even weeks. And the outlook is excruciating: final polling shows Biden with a significant overall lead nationally – the majority in America want Trump out, Biden in – but the incumbent remains a threat in battleground states that could bring the electoral college votes he needs to win.

Published polling may show Biden headed for a win – but as our US data editor, Mona Chalabi, writes, that kind of polling was wrong in 2016. Chalabi points to the participation of millions of new voters as a powerful potential deciding factor. As coronavirus continues to kill Americans – with more than 80,000 new cases reported on Sunday – Trump has held the last of his super-spreader events in the form of campaign rallies. He has told his supporters that Joe Biden wants to lock down America, which is not true. Barack Obama has called Trump out for “lying every day”. As he continued to drag US democracy towards a tailspin, Trump threatened “violence on the streets” if the vote count is not wrapped up quickly – his tweet was promptly slapped with a warning label by Twitter, as was another carrying false claims of voter fraud.

David Smith writes that the president’s profligate campaign could neither escape the pandemic nor find a way to define Biden, but he has whipped up his base into a frenzy – will it be enough to keep him in office? Delivering his closing message on the last day of the campaign, Biden repeated his campaign message that the election was a “battle for the soul of the nation … The character of America is literally on the ballot,” he said at a drive-in rally in Cleveland, Ohio. “It’s time to take back our democracy.”

Vienna: three victims and gunman dead – Austrian police have continued overnight to hunt other gunmen still possibly at large after a string of shootings described by the chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, as a “repulsive terror attack” left three victims dead, while one assailant was killed by armed officers in the city centre. Fifteen people were receiving hospital treatment, with seven in a critical condition. Authorities have been saying that more than one perpetrator may remain at large. The attacker they killed was described as an Islamic State sympathiser who wore a fake bomb belt. Shooters sprayed bullets at people outside bars that were open for the last night before a coronavirus lockdown.

The initial shootings took place at six different locations in the city centre and authorities warned of a group of “heavily armed and dangerous” gunmen. Events unfolded near the Stadttempel synagogue, which was closed at the time. Emmanuel Macron has led the reaction by international leaders: “After France, it is a friendly country that is attacked,” said the French president, clearly referencing events including the church attack in Nice and the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty by an Islamist extremist. “This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not give up anything.”