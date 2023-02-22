Tuesday’s Boys Rewind: 3A champ West Charlotte, aims for another post season run

West Charlotte High, the reigning N.C. 3A state champion, entered the 2023 playoffs on a five-game losing streak, and Lions coach Jacoby Davis thinks everybody on the team -- including him -- had a hand in that.

“We’ve just been struggling doing the things we know we can do,” Davis said after Tuesday’s 61-58 first round playoff win at Franklin “We’ve been up on some of the best teams in the state and we’re not finishing. I think it comes from our leadership, and that’s on me, too. We’ve been talking about it. The No. 1 thing last year was that we were playing for each other.”

Tuesday night, Davis said he saw signs that this Lions’ team was beginning to do the same thing. Seeded No. 22 of 32 teams in the 3A Western bracket, the Lions road to a repeat state championship will literally be on the road, and Davis thinks that means the Lions will be forced to lean on each other.

At Franklin, West Charlotte jumped out to a 37-22 lead at halftime before Franklin made 10 second half 3-point shots and got within two, as the Lions struggled from the free throw line.

“We missed about 10 free throws in the second half,” Davis said.

But unlike earlier games against 4A powers Chambers and North Mecklenburg, the Lions didn’t lose the lead -- or lose the game.

“We’re talented enough to beat anybody,” Davis said, “if our kids decide they want to do it. We’ve got to play a complete 32-minute game. I don’t think we’ve done that all year.”

But Tuesday was a start. Guards Ollie Alford and Chad Traylor, among the heroes of last year’s state title win, combined for 28 points, and the pair provided leadership late in a close game.

Davis thinks his team may finally have the positive momentum it’s been looking for.

“I think our guys are tough,” Davis said. “And I told them it’s tough to lake losses and it’s the way we’ve been losing, losing winnable games. So sometimes, like that, it can be easy to give up. But they fought tonight. I’m hoping this can kind of be how it was last year, we won our first playoff game and it kind of clicked.

Story continues

“I’m hoping that is what this does.”

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Brayden Blue, Concord: 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 75-41 win over North Iredell.

Jullien Cole, Richmond Senior: in a 96-57 win over Purnell Swett, Cole had a career-high 38 points and set a school-record with 10 made 3-point shots. For the game, Richmond made 17 3-point attempts.

Kaelan Marsh, Sun Valley: 37 points, three rebounds in a 56-35 win over Alexander Central. Marsh made 11-of-22 3-point attempts. That’s the third-most 3s ever made in a game by an NCHSAA player.

Jordan Patton, Nick Dorn Chambers: 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals for Patton in a 73-55 win over Hickory Ridge. Dorn had 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, one block.

Khamani Wertz, Carmel Christian: 16 points, five rebounds, five assists in a 72-55 NCISAA 4A state semifinal win over Providence Day. Wertz, a 6-foot senior guard, played two years on Providence Day varsity.

Duke coaches come to watch North Meck’s Isaiah Evans

Thanks to Coach Scheyer & Coach Jefferson for coming to our game tonight ️ @DukeMBB @JonScheyer @AmileJefferson pic.twitter.com/VXHUd4FHeb — North Meck Hoops (@northmeckbball) February 22, 2023

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and assistant Amile Jefferson came to watch North Mecklenburg play West Cabarrus. The Blue Devils are recruiting North Meck junior Isaiah Evans

North Meck won 95-53. Evans had 34 points seven rebounds and five assists.

North Meck’s Isaiah Evans prepares to release a free throw after being fouled during overtime against Chambers High on Friday, January 6, 2023. Evans would later sink the game winning shot in the closing second to secure a 77-74 win. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer

Tuesday’s Boys Boxscores

NO. 1 CARMEL CHRISTIAN 72, PROVIDENCE DAY 55

Carmel Christian 13 23 6 30 -- 72

Providence Day 8 16 18 13 -- 55

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 72 -- Freeman 3, Khamani Wertz 16, Jaeden Mustaf 18, Bryce Cash 11, Siler 4, Smith 2, Burnham 9, Marcus Jr 9

PROVIDENCE DAY 55 -- Riley Allenspach 19, Trajan Thompson 15, Hailey 9, Youakim 2, Winston 2, Appling 6, Dyer 2

NO. 2 MYERS PARK 85, SOUTH CALDWELL 31

South Caldwell - 5 10 6 10 -- 31

Myers Park - 26 18 28 13 -- 85

SOUTH CALDWELL 31 -- Carter Anderson 9

MYERS PARK 85 -- Bishop Boswell 18, Sadiq White Jr. 16, Elijah Strong 10, Sir Mohammed 10, Kaamil Domingo 8

Note: Myers Park advances to 2nd round and will host East Meck on Thursday.

NO. 6 CHAMBERS 73, HICKORY RIDGE 55

Hickory Ridge 19 9 14 13 -- 55

Chambers 15 17 19 22 -- 73

CHAMBERS 55 -- Marcus Brown 6, Nick Dorn 26, Jahmir Brown 6, Jordan Patton 22, Brayden Smith 4, Maurio Hanson 9

Notables: Nick Dorn 26 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Jordan Patton 22 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Jahmir Brown 6 points, 9 assists, 2 steals; Marcus Brown 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Brayden Smith 4 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists to the notables

NO. 11 CONCORD ACADEMY 74, ASHEVILLE SCHOOL 64

Concord Academy 4 26 19 25 -- 74

Asheville School 16 14 14 20 -- 64

CONCORD ACADEMY 74 -- JJ Moore 16, Avion Pinner 21, Isaiah Tate 2, Sergej Cvetkovic 2, Noah Van Bibber 18, Jake Benham 15

ASHEVILE SCHOOL 64 -- Ryan Soulis 6, Holdbrock 9, Kenan 3, Derrin Savan 36, Kocaman 6, Donlon 2

Notable: Avion Pinner 21p 9r 5a, Jake Benham 5-6 3pfg. JJ Moore 16p 8a 2s

CA Record 31-6

NO. 12 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 85, WATAUGA 33

Charlotte Catholic 36 29 10 10 -- 85

Watauga 10 9 5 9 -- 33

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 85 -- Ryan Lewis 20, Patrick Tivnan 11, Escobedo 9, Thomas 8, Eagan 8, Brady 6, Gates 5, Dinkin 4, Alexander 4, Woeste 2

WATAUGA 33 -- Morrison 7, W. Keller 5, Railey 4, Kahout 3, C. Keller 3, Greene 3, Pryor 3, Habich 3

ARDREY KELL 60, COX MILL 55

Ardrey Kell 13 14 11 22 — 60

Cox Mill 14 4 19 18 — 55

ARDREY KELL 60 -- Brock Rose 18, Caden Caskey 15, Delani Hammonds 14, Cole Perodeau 7, RJ Milliken 3, Trent Gerald 3

COX MILL 55 -- D Boyce 10, Ivy 6, Dunn 8, Bright 2, L Boyce 27, Ramirez 2Record: AK 17-11 (9-3 conf)

CONCORD 75, NORTH IREDELL 41

Concord 15 19 19 22 -- 75

North Iredell 13 11 12 5 -- 41

NORTH IREDELL 41 -- Kade Pierce 14, Beckham Tharpe 12, Cade Kidd 5, Avery Cloer 3, Greyson Kerr 3, Aiden Patterson 3, Cole Saunders 1

CONCORD 75 -- Brayden Blue 24, James Smith 24, Jerell Reddick 8, Bralen Crowder 7, Jeremiah Howard 4, Judah Freeman 2, Andru O’Neal 2, Ty Rushmeyer 2, Kobe Watts-Williams 2

Records: North Iredell 17-10; Concord 19-8

Notable: Brayden Blue added to his game-high 24 points with 7 rebounds & 3 assists. Jerell Reddick had a stat-line of 8 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals & 3 blocks. Next up the Spiders travel to South Point for a second round state playoff matchup on Thursday.

CORVIAN COMMUNITY 85, ALLEGHANY 38

Corvian 26. 28. 22. 9 ---- 85

Alleghany 12. 9. 8. 8 ---- 38

ALLEGHANY 38 -- Brock McKnight 11, Mack Lemasters 11, Rea 8, Crouse 2, Ren 2, Wood 1

CORVIAN 85 -- Rivera-Lind 4, Sam Harris 10, Preston Brawley 15, Covington 8, Townsend 7, Jack Hudson 10, McCutcheon 3, Quarles 5, Jackson 8, Branden Burnell 13

FREEDOM 63, ASHE COUNTY 49

Freedom 10 25 12 16 -- 63

Ashe County 11 10 13 15 -- 49

FREEDOM 63 -- Philly Harris 21, Amore Connelly 23, Dellinger 8, Clark 6, Lytle 4, Chapman 1

ASHE COUNTY 49 -- Jake Grubb 24, Grogan 8, Peters 8, Lemly 7, Langdon 2

HOPEWELL 71, DAVIE COUNTY 57

HOPEWELL 71 -- Quay Watson 11, Kamari Cooke 20, Tay Hines 4, Derrick Eley 20, Brian Carr 8 Jullian Mack 8

LAKE NORMAN 74, WEDDINGTON 60

Lake Norman 10 21 18. 25 -- 74

Weddington 14 9 12 25 -- 60

LAKE NORMAN 74 -- Alex Gruber 9, Cole Callaway 5, Josh Yates 9, Tre McKinnon 17, Henderson Williams 3, Nick Arnold 16, Trent Steinour 15

WEDDINGTON 60 -- Hamilton 17, Bombardier 3, Tah 12, Dunphy 10, Younger 18

Notables: Lake Norman’s Tre McKinnon 17 pts, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and Trent Steinour 15 points 11 rebounds, Nick Arnold 16 pts, 5 reb, 6 assists

PIEDMONT 55, REAGAN 46

Piedmont 15 11 15 14 -- 55

Reagan 6 9 11 20 -- 46

PIEDMONT 55 -- Hunter Hinson 16, Chase Fesmire 12, Miles Leaks 9, Kyle Collins 7, Fred Little 6, Braden Collins 5

Records: Piedmont 19-7; Reagan 15-13

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD 67, HOUGH 63

Hough 20 16 13 19 -- 63

SW Guilford 22 12 22 11 -- 67

HOUGH 63 -- Trey Horton 20, Rashad McCormick 18, Hank Neace 15, Galombeck 5, Smith 5

SW GUILFORD 67 -- M. Giant 16, Goldston 12, Harrison 7, Bennett 7, Wilson 6, Watkins 6, H. Giant 6, Scarborough 2, Johnson 2

Records: Hough 17-9 (7-5) SW Guilford 18-8

SUN VALLEY 56, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 35

Sun Valley 20 13 16 7 -- 56

Alexander 7 10 4 14 -- 35

SUN VALLEY 56 -- Mason 3, Brockington 2, White 9, Kaelan Marsh 37, Calhoun 3, Prince 2

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 35 -- Lasher 6, Avery Cook 11, Fortner 4, Presnell , Hartman 2, Millsaps 2, Hood 4

WEST CHARLOTTE 61, FRANKLIN 58

West Charlotte 22 15 12 12 -- 61

Franklin 10 11 20 16 -- 58

WEST CHARLOTTE 61 -- Chadlyn Traylor 17 Ollie Alford 11 A. Day 8 D.Day8 Raymond 7 Kerr 6 Houston 4

FRANKLIN 58 -- Max McClure 18 Parker Cabe 14 Cal Drake 13 Lamb 8 Vanhook 3