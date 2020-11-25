Tuesday’s Basketball Rewind: No. 4 Carmel Christian blows past No. 10 Concord Academy

Steve Lyttle, Langston Wertz Jr.
·9 min read

Three points. One rebound. And a ton of praise from the coach.

Carmel Christian senior forward Glenn Bynum Jr.’s box score totals won’t jump out at you. But the job he did defending a standout opponent is what coach Joe Badgett was talking about Tuesday night.

The host Cougars beat Concord Academy 95-74 in a nonconference game. Carmel Christian is No. 4 in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer N.C. statewide ranking. Concord Academy is No. 10.

“We needed No. 15, Glenn Bynum Jr., to play defense against the opponent’s best player,” Badgett said. “He had one of the best defensive games I’ve seen in my 20 years of head coaching.”

Bynum was assigned to defend Concord Academy’s Trae Benham, a 6-3 senior who entered the game averaging 22.8 points and 8.3 rebounds a game.

Benham finished with 19 points, but it was on 6-of-16 shooting, and he got only two rebounds.

“Those were 19 hard-earned points,” Badgett said of Benham’s total. “He’s an outstanding player, but our guy played defense against him tonight.”

While Bynum was doing his thing on defense, teammates Justin Taylor and Ben Burnham were making sure the rest of the job got covered.

Taylor scored 33 points, 23 of those in the first half; and Burnham finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Burnham, a 6-8 senior averaging 19.4 points and 9.8 rebounds a contest, hit 11-of-12 shots from the floor.

Concord Academy (3-2), the defending 3A private school state champion, started strong. The visitors hit four of their first five shots, including three 3-pointers, and took an 11-8 lead. The Eagles led 15-12 with 1:43 left in the first quarter, but the Cougars went on a 13-2 run into the early part of the second period and never trailed again.

Carmel Christian (6-0) led 48-31 at the half, but Concord Academy closed the gap to 60-52 with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter. The Cougars’ Cade Tyson then made two free throws and hit a 3-pointer. That made it 65-52, and Carmel Christian pulled away from there.

THREE WHO MATTERED

Justin Taylor, Carmel Christian: Taylor, a 6-3 senior guard, scored 33 points, hitting 14-of-20 from the floor. He connected on four 3-pointers

Logan Threatt, Concord Academy: With Trae Benham well-defended, Threatt led the Eagles offensively. He made 8-of-17 from the floor and finished with a team-high 21 points.

Glenn Bynum Jr., Carmel Christian: Bynum’s defense forced Concord Academy’s Trae Benham into an off shooting night. He also kept Benham away from the boards, holding him to a pair of rebounds.

WORTH MENTIONING

Carmel Christian has a pair of outstanding big players. Ben Burnham, a 6-8 senior, had 25 points and 12 rebounds. Cade Tyson, a 6-7 junior, added 22 points and five rebounds. Tyson can score with either hand around the basket.

The Eagles had a hot shooting night. They connected on 39-of-60 from the floor for 65 percent. Concord Academy made 28-of-58 for 48 percent.

Carmel Christian handled the ball well, committing only six turnovers.

In the girls’ game, Concord Academy (2-0) rolled to a 75-42 victory over the Eagles. Jael Hall, a senior point guard, and Zoey Ward, a junior forward, each scored 19 points. The Eagles led by 20 points at the half. Olivia Boyce led Carmel Christian (0-3) with 15 points.

THEY SAID IT

“This is a unique team. These players are willing to share the ball and do whatever it takes to win. It’s a special group.” - Carmel Christian coach Joe Badgett.

WHAT’S NEXT

Carmel Christian spends Thanksgiving weekend in Atlanta, competing in the Hoopsgiving Tournament. The Cougars play Friday afternoon against Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook. Concord Academy resumes play next Tuesday, hosting Gaston Day.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

---------------------

Concord Academy 15 16 25 18 -- 74

Carmel Christian 22 26 20 27 -- 95

CONCORD ACADEMY: Cannady 8; Johnson 2; Trae Benham 19; Tyler Fearne 11; Logan Threatt 21; Kelvin Perry 13; Mircic 0; Cvetkvic 0; Lambert 0.

CARMEL CHRISTIAN: Justin Taylor 33; Bynum Jr. 3; Cade Tyson 22; Krawczyk 2; Ben Burnham 25; Arias 4; Pisacano 0; Smith 0; Wilson 4; Coffey 2.

Concord Academy at Carmel Christian in high school basketball.

Tuesday’s Top Performers

Quave Propst-Allison, Providence Day: game-high 23 points, nine rebounds Tuesday at Victory Christian.

Jahseem Felton, Westminster Catawba: freshman had 16 points, 10 assists in an 81-55 win over the South Charlotte Thunder.

Xavier McKelvy, United Faith: Myers Park High transfer continued torrid start to his (repeat) junior season. McKelvy had a game-high 22 points in the Falcons 77-55 win over previously unbeaten SouthLake Christian.

Combine Academy still tops NC prep basketball boys poll. But who’s No. 1 in girls, football?

Country Day-Metrolina game postponed

Tuesday’s Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Metrolina Christian. Metrolina also postponed its game at Statesville Christian Friday.

Tuesday’s Boys Basketball Capsules

UNITED FAITH 77, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 55

SLCA 8 15 16 16 55

United Faith 15 26 16 20 77

SOUTHLAKE 55 -- Moore 13, Handlogten 13, Stubbs 3, McCullough 2, Monroe 19, Duguid 5

UNITED FAITH 77 -- Coxley 2, McKelvy 22, Gill 4, Quick 4, Johnson 7, Willis 24, Hester 4, Scheverman 10

Records: SouthLake is now 3-1 and United Faith is 4-1

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 63, PROVIDENCE DAY 52

Providence Day 12 9 17 14 -- 52

Victory Christian 11 18 13 21 -- 63

PROVIDENCE DAY 52 -- Quave Propst-Allison 23, Wertz 9, Asrat 5, McDonough 2, Gedeon 5, Scott 6, Villegas 2

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 63 -- Tajvan 15, Kaka 7, Coleman 5, Duarte 13, Aguilar 9, Thomspon 2, Ovaille 9, Anderson 2

PDS Record/Notable: PDS (0-4) VCC (4-1); Quave Propst-Allison 9 rebounds; Bryce Scott 11 rebounds and 3 assists; Liam Gedeon 7 rebounds

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 81, SOUTH CHARLOTTE 55

Westminster: 19 - 22 - 20 - 20 - 81

South Charlotte: 9 - 8 - 17 - 21 - 55

WESTMINSTER 81 -- M.J. Collins, 20, Jahseem Felton, 16, Heckaman 8, Jenkins 7, Black 6, A.J. Hamrick 6, Nick Hamrick 6, D. Johnson 6, Hoyle 4, Hammonds 2

SOUTH CHARLOTTE 55 -- Benjamin Miller 14, Elijah Miller 12, Jordan Dixon 11, C. Beso 8, Jefferson 6, Van Heerden 4

Notes: Felton posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists. Charleston Southern commit A.J. Hamrick suffered a sprained ankle...WCCS will open up in the MAC Conference at defending 3A State Champs Concord Academy Friday night, Dec. 4

ANDREW JACKSON 37, FORT MILL 36

Andrew Jackson 5 13 9 10 37

Fort Mill 12 5 15 4 36

Andrew Jackson - DJ Ealey 11, Sowell 9, Gilford 4, J. Ealey 4, Watkins 4, Newkirk 3, Truesdale 2.

Fort Mill – Kyle Neibch 18, Penosky 5, Tooper 5, Fanta 4, Wingo 4.

ROCK HILL 59, NATION FORD 44

Nation Ford: 8, 8, 18, 10 -- 44

Rock Hill: 22, 8, 19, 10 -- 59

Nation Ford 44 -- Devon Fletcher 4,Chris Roberts 1, Vinny Orlandi 5, Landon Coleman 7, Ben Wall 4, Khalid Washington 1, Malakai Branton 4, Quadeir Hand 10, Ethan Lewis 5, Caleb Dozier 3

Rock Hill 59 -- Jayden Cornwell 2, Donaven Brown 22, Chase Gibson 11, Avery Armstrong 4, Luke Bracey 10, Wells Lesslie 3, Nyjavis Moore 4, Lex Reynolds 1, Luke Peter 2

Records: Nation Ford 0--2

Notable: 2nd Annual Milltown Classic

LATE TUESDAY

SPARTANBURG 58, NATION FORD 36

Nation Ford: 10, 7, 9, 10 -- 36

Spartanburg: 24, 18, 4, 12 -- 58

Nation Ford 36 -- Ryan Smith 6, Vinny Orlandi 3, Landon Coleman 2, Khalid Washington 4, Malakai Branton 1, Quadeir Hand 13, Ethan Lewis 7

Spartanburg 58 -- Khalid Washington 21, Xavier Madison 13, Zyrell Linder 1, Drayton Watson 15, John Kurkis 4, Malachi Hiers 4

Records: Nation Ford 0--1

Notable: 2nd Annual Milltown Classic

ROCK HILL 55, FORT MILL 51

Rock Hill 14 20 13 8 – 55

Fort Mill 12 10 12 17 – 51

ROCK HILL 55 -- Donovan Brown 17, Cornwell 8, Bracey 7, Armstrong 6, Lesslie 6, Gibson 5, Moore 4, Peter 2.

FORT MILL 51 -- Kyle Neibch 21, Brandon Wingo 12, Fanta 5, Penosky 4, Scott 4, Fewster 3, Tooper 2

Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County-area girls basketball capsules

PROVIDENCE DAY 44, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 31

PDS 10-0-19-15—44

VCC 9-4-6-12–31

PDS-Jordyn Latter 12 Jensen 7 Booker 3 Levine 9 Brooks 4 Ferguson 3 Sanchez 6

VCC- Bethel Ekperigha 18 Val Batista 11 Cameron 2

PDS Record 3-0

ROCK HILL 49, NATION FORD 37

RHHS: 16; 09; 14; 10 = 49

NFHS: 08; 07; 05; 17 = 37

ROCK HILL 49 -- Laila Hankerson 13, Jada Jones 11, Gracie Wilson 9, MaKayla Street 8, Ashlee Creque’ 3, Alyssa Hankerson 3, Shamyah Patterson 2

NATION FORD 37 -- Payton Brookover 15, Harper McCain 7, Kailey Peagan 7, Elizabeth Cohen 5, Kalelyn Carroll 3

Records: Rock Hill 2-0; Nation Ford 1-1

Game notes: Rock Hill ranked #6 SC-5AAAAA Girls Basketball Poll. Nation Ford ranked #8 SC-5AAAAA Girls Basketball Poll; Jada Jones: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 7 steals, 5 assist; Laila Hankerson: 13 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds; Gracie Wilson: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assist; MaKayla Street: 8 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals

LATE MONDAY

CANNON SCHOOL 44 NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN 33

Cannon School 16 11 9 8- 44

North Raleigh Christian 11 14 4 4- 33

Cannon School 44- Reigan Richardson 23, McCorkle 6, Hicks 6, Cherry 4, Wood 3, Galloway 2

North Raleigh Christian 33- Imani Lester 10, Finster 2, Harris 1, Madison Mims 12, Powell 7

Notable: Cannon School 2-1; UGA Commit Regain Richardson 23 points, 14 Rebounds to lead Cannon School.

ROCK HILL 55, FORT MILL 30

RHHS: 12; 18; 09; 16 = 55

FMHS: 11; 10; 03; 06 = 30

ROCK HILL 55 -- Laila Hankerson 17, Gracie Wilson 11, Alyssa Hankerson 10, Jada Jones 7, Kayla Anthony-Durham 5, Katie Reed 3, Makayla Street 2

FORT MILL 30 -- Snearly 11, Wasiela 9, White 6, Laney 2, Pankoritz 2

Records:Rock Hill 1-0; Fort Mill 0-1

Notable: Rock Hill ranked #6 is SC 5-AAAAA Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll; Laila Hankerson: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assist; Gracie Wilson: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

