Tudor Tech and Qylur Announce Strategic Alliance and Vision for an Integrated City-Scale Solution Portfolio

AI-Powered, Connected Solutions Will Deliver Market Disruptive Detection, Awareness, and Control

SAINT-IMIER (BERN), SWITZERLAND AND SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mircea Tudor San Tech SA, based in Switzerland, and Qylur Intelligent Systems, based in California, today announced that the two companies have signed a strategic alliance agreement with the vision to bring to the market the first-ever integrated city-scale portfolio of AI-powered, end-to-end automated security screening solutions.

Under the announced alliance, the companies will join forces and closely integrate their respective automated screening technologies, creating a comprehensive portfolio for intelligent security screening that will cover the entire range of checkpoints, from borders, seaports and airports, through entries to facilities and critical infrastructures sites and smart cities.

The visionary concept of a completely integrated portfolio will cater to architects and designers of large-scale projects that require a tight security layout that behaves consistently and intelligently connects all layers. The partners will also tightly collaborate in sales, coordinating across channels and geographies for an expanded global reach.

“This strategic partnership brings about a new concept in large-scale security projects, introducing innovation and smart solutions provided by our two companies, recognized globally for highly dynamic and market-adapted security solutions,” said Mircea Tudor, the inventor, founder and CEO of Mircea Tudor Scan Tech SA. “It is the time now for the large security consumer to trust SMEs as reliable, innovative and fast-reacting providers of intelligent, integrated solutions.”

The initiative will combine the strengths of the two companies, who are regarded as some of the most innovative category disruptors in their advanced security screening domains. These include Tudor Tech AREIA DV, the only aircraft scanners used for both threat detection and aircraft preventative maintenance purposes, Tudor Tech Robotic cargo and cars scanners, Tudor Tech boats scanner, and Qylur Q Entry Experience, an AI-based automated self-service entry security solution for people’s belongings.

The companies expect to leverage Qylur’s technology platforms to power a portfolio that’s automated, networked and AI powered. These platforms are Qylur’s SNIM™ AI (Social Network of Intelligent Machines), based on patented technology for evolving customized detection, predictive and preventive maintenance; and Qylur’s C4I global monitoring and control platform.

“We are excited to partner with Tudor to fulfill our common vision and focusing our talents and know-how to ensure we protect life and our way of life,” said Dr. Lisa Dolev, the inventor, founder and CEO of Qylur Intelligent Systems and Quartz AI. “This alliance shows again how we are leading with a concept that gives extraordinarily powerful security, operational and business advantages to facilities and entire cities, and delivering seamless safety to the public. With the level of advanced technologies we are bringing to the table, we believe our upcoming solutions to be market disruptive at a whole new level.”

About Mircea Tudor Scan Tech

Mircea Tudor Scan Tech SA, twice-winner of the Grand Prix of Geneva International Invention Exhibition. The company combines high-level innovation with more than 25 years of expertise in development and manufacturing of advanced non-intrusive screening of road vehicles, shipping containers and aircraft. With a footprint spreading already on four continents, our advanced scanning systems and integrated solutions provide unparalleled operational advantages and low cost of ownership for customs / law enforcement agencies, transportation sector and other homeland security operators. For more information , visit www.tudor-tech.ch

About Qylur Intelligent Systems Inc

Qylur Intelligent Systems Inc, based in Silicon Valley, California, is a deep-tech company specializing in innovative 4th wave intelligent machines technology. The company has been a proven innovation leader, with solutions that can power networks of intelligent edge devices, from industrial through micro and nano machines, combining smart machines, cognitive AI, adaptive machine learning, Industrial IoT, and a human-oriented design. Qylur’s security business leverages its technology stack to fundamentally transform security at public venues, public transportation hubs, critical infrastructure and buildings. The Q Entry Experience helps venues continuously optimize entry operations and provide the best possible security, while offering guests a fun, respectful and personalized self-service entry process. It was the first to use fused sensor technology and AI-based automated detection for customized screening. Qylur’s solutions for the wider industry include C4I smart city control platform and the SNIM™ AI peer-based ongoing optimization platform for smart machines. For more information, visit qylur.com.

CONTACT: info@qylur.com office@tudor-tech.ch


