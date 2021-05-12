Tudor and Cashel council passes 2021 budget

·9 min read

At their special budget meeting on May 4, Tudor and Cashel Township council had a final discussion on the 2021 budget, making several more amendments before passing the budget at their regular meeting the same day. Overall, with the changes that were made over the past few weeks, the township can expect a zero per cent tax increase, down from the 3.6 per cent increase proposed with the draft budget at their draft budget meeting April 12. The final budget package should be posted on the township website (www.tudorandcashel.ca) soon.

Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer, presented the updated budget to council on May 4, telling them that it reflected the changes requested at the April 12 meeting with regard to things like the council honorarium, travel and other items.

According to Carrol, she drafted the budget in a format that takes capital projects out of the annual operating budget to allow for a clearer representation of the regular annual costs associated with the municipality.

“This has been a difficult budget to complete given the decrease in revenues due to COVID-19. I have utilized the grants that are being provided by the upper tier governments to offset the loss of revenue and any additional costs from COVID-19,” she says.

With regard to culverts, Carrol said that had been reduced from $30,000 to $20,000, while for legal that amount had gone down to $10,000 from $12,000.

Pursuant to the increase presented by McDougall Insurance and Intact Insurance earlier on in the meeting, Carrol reiterated that the insurance amount for the township would increase by around $15,000 this year. This does not include the additional amount for cyber insurance, which Debra Murphy from Intact strongly recommended earlier in the meeting. Carrol said they already had a cyber insurance policy in place with another firm, but it becomes due for renewal at a later date. Overall, Carrol estimated $84,000 for insurance for 2021.

Quotes from both Greer Galloway and Jewell Engineering had been received for the completion of a bridge study (mandated every two years and due for this year) and a road needs study, and Carrol included the estimate for $10,000 to reflect the quotes received.

According to Carrol’s notes on the final budget, the township received an HST rebate in the amount of $142,495.53, which she suggested be put into reserves to cover previously transferred funds for the HST on purchases like the tandem truck in 2020 and the amount paid for HST on the largely ICIP funded Weslemkoon Lake Road rehabilitation as well as the township’s financial obligation on that project. The portion paid by the government on the Weslemkoon Lake Road rehabilitation is $1,464,700 while the township’s share to be paid is $104,678. She revealed that the HST for the truck and the ICIP 2020 project came to $99,256 and the township portion of the project at the end of 2020 was $33,058, for a total of $132,314. The remaining $10,000 can be used, at Carrol’s suggestion, to offset the capital project costs.

Councillor Bob Bridger had some questions about the HST rebate, which Carrol could not answer fully, leading to some confusion on the whole concept. This led Bridger to suggest that the HST rebate issue be referred to the township’s auditors for advice, and he made a motion to that effect. However, with no support from the other councillors, the motion died on the table.

Bridger also had some concerns about the current lack of an up-to-date asset management plan, especially with regard to which roads within the township needed work sooner rather than later and their corresponding costs to the township, sooner or later. Carrol said that she and her staff were working on such an asset management plan and it should be done soon. She also cited the upcoming Road Needs Study and the expertise of roads superintendent Glenn Hagerman and staff, which also provide valuable roads needs information including what needs to be done and how much to potentially spend on said work.

Councillor Noreen Reilly had a question about the lease of the tractor for which they bought a new drag for in the amount of $14,500. Carrol said that the lease of that tractor, at a cost of $3,000 per month, was spread through multiple accounts like brushing, ditching, rock breaking and disposal for compacting. It came to light that the new tractor could not accommodate the township’s grass cutting attachment, so they either need to lease a second smaller tractor for this, or contract the grass cutting out. Council decided to continue contracting out the grass cutting at $13,500 as the most economically viable option.

Bridger brought up a health and safety issue with the turnaround on Egan Creek Road, where provincial health and safety protocols had not been followed and a complete repair had not been done yet. Glenn Hagerman, the roads superintendent, said the work would cost approximately $10,000, and council inserted a line item in the budget to get this work done.

Deputy Mayor Bob Carroll had a question about diesel, and why it was at $55,000 this year when last year it came in at $37,881.14. Council decided to amend this cost and lower it to $45,000.

For waste management, Carrol said that there had been an increase in the removal of bulky waste, so that number had gone up to $7,000. She also said there was a need for further safety equipment at the sites. Each site has a Porto potty, but they added handwashing stations to increase cleanliness and sanitation. That raised this particular cost from $250 to $2,250 for 2021. Carrol mentioned that this was also being covered by COVID-19 funding, for which the township received $25,000 in total for this year.

Carrol said she had also removed sustainability from the previous budget in the amount of $1,500, as she didn’t foresee providing any programs in the near future.

“We also have the $7,200 in seniors’ grant that has some community programs tied to it, I didn’t feel that $1,500 was necessary in the budget,” she says.

Reserves and contributions, which used to be line items in expenditures, according to Carrol, had been separated so it was easier for council to see them as their own entity. These are; administration at $12,000, roads (for surface treatments) at $100,000, waste management at $10,000, fire at $10,000, capital at $75,000, Glanmire Bridge at $25,000 and the Integrity Commissioner $11,000.

Reilly suggested reducing the Integrity Commissioner funding down to $2,000 to $4,000. Carrol recommended leaving it at $11,000 at least for another year, to build up a pool of money in case of an investigation. This was predicated on eight hours allotted to each councillor and a $275 per hour cost. From what she’d heard from her counterparts at other municipalities, Integrity Commissioner investigations were becoming more prevalent as council meetings become even more scrutinized during COVID-19 with more access to virtual meetings. Therefore, it could conceivably be more costly with the prospect of more complaints. Clarke agreed with this, and council decided to leave the amount unchanged.

Carrol also took council through the revenues. For community centre, she said there was a rental from the Family Health Team every month of $3,900 and they paid for their own cleaning in the amount of $780. For waste management, she said this was the first year with the bag tags and the amount of $2,000 was an estimate. For the tandem truck sale, they got $37,158. Carrol pointed out the dedicated funds in the reserve budget to council including the AMO and OCIF Gas Tax of $59,292, COVID-19 safe restart funding in the amount of $25,000, the seniors grant of $7,200, cannabis funding of $8,000 (of which $5,000 went to the township’s CSWB and another $3,000 went to CPR training for staff) and the accessibility grant of $88,885.

Council then had a look at the capital budget. For the work on Weslemkoon Lake Road, Carrol said that the work still needs to be tendered out, so it may not even happen this year if the bidding firms are too busy. Largely funded by ICIP grant, the work consists of a 2.3-kilometre portion from Hwy 62 to Sutton Road and a seven-kilometre portion from Tower Hill to the boundary. They both need a single surface treatment to protect the existing surface.

Carroll had an issue with spending $95,000 on Old Hastings Road as it was a lot of money for one road and other roads within the township need attention. Hagerman said that equipment was getting damaged by the condition of the road, so repairing it was important. After some discussion, council dropped the amount from $95,000 to $50,000.

Regarding the 2.3 kilometre stretch of Weslemkoon Lake Road from Hwy 62 to Sutton Road, the council decided to proceed with it, while the back portion of seven kilometres of that road from Tower Hill to the boundary, they decided to defer until next year.

Bridger brought up South Steenburg Lake Road, a section of which called Moose Hill, needed to be rehabilitated as soon as possible. Hagerman had gotten an estimate from Danford Construction that it would cost around $32,000 to make the repairs to the road. As it would usually need to be tendered out, as per the township procurement bylaw, and perhaps have an engineer’s report done, this would take too much time as this repair was already long overdue. Since according to Clarke, the road was all but impassable, council declared it an emergency repair to proceed with it as soon as possible.

Overall, Carrol told council that the revised final budget would result in a 0.0004 per cent tax increase, effectively zero per cent. The budget was passed by council, except Bridger, to be taken to the regular meeting. It was subsequently passed by council at this afternoon meeting, with Bridger again voting against it.

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times

Latest Stories

  • Rangers fire head coach David Quinn and 3 assistant coaches

    The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.

  • Conor McGregor was the world's highest paid athlete in the past year

    Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.

  • Tom Brady worried about what comes after football: 'I’m a little fearful of it ending'

    Tom Brady knows it's going to be tough to leave football behind.

  • USA Football condemns viral youth football video of boy getting violently knocked over

    The widely-shared video also drew immediate rebukes from former NFL players.

  • Novak Djokovic screams at Italian Open umpire, later apologizes for being 'not nice'

    The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.

  • Breanna Stewart leaves Nike for Puma with first women's signature shoe in a decade underway

    The last women's signature shoe was Candace Parker in 2010. Stewie is the perfect fit for the next one.

  • Victor Oladipo to undergo season-ending surgery on right quadriceps tendon

    The Victor Oladipo Era in Miami is over after four games.

  • Matt Harvey on returning to New York to face Mets: 'I was holding back tears'

    Matt Harvey wasn't sure what type of response he would get from Mets fans.

  • Ex-Bellator champ Michael Chandler out to prove his worth at UFC 262

    Michael Chandler spent many years on the outside looking in, the face of a promotion but still largely invisible to the burgeoning group of MMA fans who followed the UFC but nothing else.

  • Lions first-rounder Penei Sewell tests positive for COVID-19, will miss rookie minicamp

    The Lions may have to wait a while before getting their top 10 pick on a practice field.

  • James Harden will reportedly play Wednesday after missing month with hamstring injury

    The Nets went 10-8 while James Harden was out with the injury.

  • Vanessa Bryant's lawyers claim at least 18 county employees took or shared graphic Kobe crash photos

    The number of L.A. County employees accused of taking improper photos of the Kobe Bryant crash site has increased from four to 18.

  • NFL Week 1 schedule released: Cowboys at Buccaneers to kick off opening weekend

    The NFL season kicks off with a healed Dak Prescott facing a triumphant Tom Brady.

  • Leafs, Habs will face off in long-awaited playoff rematch

    The seeding for the four playoff teams in the North Division was finalized Tuesday night when the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks.

  • Everything you need to know about starting and dominating your NHL playoff pool

    Whether you’re a first-timer or a veteran when it comes to playoff pools, here are some tips and tricks you’ll find useful.

  • French Open players to get 1 hour of daily freedom in Paris

    Players at the French Open will be allowed a daily one-hour window outside their social-distancing bubble, tournament organizers said Wednesday.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Cincinnati FC set to debut new stadium Sunday

    The first of three new stadiums in Major League Soccer throws open its doors on Sunday. FC Cincinnati will host Inter Miami at TQL Stadium, the team's new $250 million home. The exterior of the 26,000-seat stadium is covered with LED lights that make for something of a nightly light show. Inside, there are 53 suites, most in MLS, and a massive video scoreboard. “For 20-plus years we’ve been building the league brick by brick and stadium by stadium. Everyone sort of takes the whole idea to an entirely new level, and that’s what happens here,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said recently. “I’ve been reminded that you can’t go to every stadium and say, ‘This is the best soccer stadium in MLS, the best soccer stadium in the world,’ because after a while it becomes hyperbole, but there’s something very, very, very special here." At least at first, only a limited number of fans, about 30% capacity, will be allowed at games because of COVID-19 restrictions. The new stadium includes The Bailey supporters' section, a feature at the team's former home, dubbed “The Bailey 2.0.” Owner Meg Whitman praised team President Jeff Berding for doing his due diligence. “I’ve been in business a long time, and it all starts with your consumers, your customers. We went out to customers in Cincinnati who’d been to games when we were a USL team and the first two years of being in Major League Soccer, and we said, ‘In the perfect world, what do you wish as a fan, that the stadium would have?’ And then delivered on it," she said. "Every business I’ve ever been in charge of, or worked alongside of, when you start with customers, when you start with what your fans need, you win.” MLS has emphasized soccer-only stadiums for years, with the idea that a team's identity is often linked to its home, Garber said. “What are the Yankees without Yankee Stadium? And yet when we built this league, we didn’t have that. We were tenants in other people’s homes. Fans deserve more, players deserve more," he said. Two other MLS stadiums are scheduled to open this season. Expansion Austin FC will debut Q2 Stadium on June 19 against San Jose after opening its inaugural season with seven straight road games. The defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew will play their first match at the $314 million New Crew Stadium on July 3. RISING RATINGS Could it be the Chicharito Effect? The game between Javier “Chicharito” Hernández's LA Galaxy and rival LAFC on Saturday drew 695,000 viewers on FOX and FOX Deportes, according to the league. That's the biggest ever combined viewership for the El Trafico rivalry game. Chicharito has been on a tear with six goals in four games to lead the league and the Galaxy is off to a 3-1 start. At the same time, the team has seen a 34% increase over last year in national network viewership, according to MLS. OK, so maybe it's not just Chicharito. The MLS, citing Nielsen ratings, says league viewership is up 30% over last year. The rivalry match between the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers on ABC and ESPN Deportes drew 641,000 viewers. On opening weekend, the match on FOX between LAFC and expansion Austin drew 485,000 viewers, down nearly 36% from the network's 2020 opener between Nashville and Atlanta, but last year's game was in prime time. That seems like kind of an anomaly in terms of the overall ratings picture four weeks into the season. The combined average audience for the season opener between Inter Miami and the Galaxy on ABC and ESPN Deportes was 558,000. It was the largest audience for an MLS match since 2011 for the ESPN networks. REBRANDING THE CREW The Columbus Crew has rebranded as Columbus Soccer Club. While “Crew” is still the team's nickname, it has taken a backseat. “The current direction of our Club and our city provides a natural time to examine our identity going forward,” Crew President and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “Our identity and brand evolution includes a shift in our mindset to be consistent contenders on the pitch, but also includes evolving our look both in the community and across competitions." The rebrand was not embraced by all the Crew's fans. The Nordecke supporters' group issued a statement decrying it and spread the hashtag #WeAreTheCrew on social media. “The Nordecke is deeply saddened by the decision to rebrand the club, in the process stripping it of its name and heritage. The Crew has been the club's name and heart since its inception, it has served (as) our rallying cry when we had to save the team from relocation and our unified cheer when we have seen victory,” the group said in a statement released on Twitter. “The Nordecke would also like to make clear that neither the Nordecke or any Crew supporters group was involved at any time with the conception, development, or design of this rebrand.” The group said it condemns the changes and the lack of transparency in the process and urges the club to reconsider. A petition protesting the rebranding has also been launched. The rebranding follows Montreal's offseason decision to drop “Impact” from its name and become Club de Foot Montreal. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press

  • Amed Rosario's hit in 10th gives Indians 2-1 win over Cubs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario's bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series. Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners. Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs' only run with a double in the sixth. Josh Naylor began the 10th at second base for Cleveland. Jordan Luplow walked, René Rivera sacrificed and pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez was intentionally walked. The Cubs employed a five-man infield and Thompson got César Hernández to pop out before Rosario ended it. Nick Martini was the Cubs' automatic runner in the 10th against James Karinchak (1-0). Jason Heyward walked, but ldemaro Vargas struck out attempting to bunt. Pederson popped out, and Eric Sogard took a called third strike. Willson Contreras was 4 for 5 for the Cubs. Kris Bryant, who was removed from Tuesday's game because of a sinus issue, came in to pinch-hit in the seventh. He was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Cal Quantrill to load the bases and replaced by Martini. Heyward flied out to end the threat. Shortstop Javier Báez returned after being scratched Tuesday because of lower back tightness. Báez went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts. Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin retired the first two hitters in the sixth before Vargas doubled to right. Pederson lined a 1-2 pitch from Bryan Shaw to right-center, breaking an 0-for-18 skid with runners in scoring position for the Cubs. Zach Davies gave the run back in the sixth on doubles by Hernández and Rosario. The right-hander worked 5 1/3 innings. Sam Hentges pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed a baserunner in every inning. Indians closer Emmanuel Clase and Báez exchanged words after the right-hander retired the side in the ninth. SLEEPLESS BRYANT Cubs manager David Ross said before the the game that Bryant wanted to be in the lineup even though he wasn't feeling well. Ross thought it would be best to let him rest until Chicago plays again Friday. “He’s just super under the weather,” Ross said. “He didn’t sleep much last night." TRAINER’S ROOM Cubs: Ross said 2B Nico Hoerner (left forearm) could return from the injured list Friday. Indians: C Roberto Pérez, who will miss at least two months because of a fractured right ring finger, figures he is due for some good luck. “I just cannot get a break,” he said. “In 2019 I had the bone spurs. In 2020 I had the shoulder injury. And then this year my finger. I don’t have much to say.” Pérez, a two-time Gold Glove winner, had surgery last week. UP NEXT Cubs: Ross hopes RHP Jake Arietta (right thumb abrasion) will come off the injured list and start Friday when Chicago opens a series at Detroit. Arietta (3-3, 4.31 ERA) threw a bullpen session Wednesday. Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-3, 3.83) will start Thursday night when Cleveland opens a four-game series at Seattle. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Herrick, The Associated Press