Tucows to ramp up hiring amidst a global downturn

TORONTO , May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) is looking to hire more than 50 people to join their team. New hires will be working remotely in roles throughout the organization, including software engineering, operations, marketing and front-line customer service roles.

Tucows prides itself on providing innovative and reliable services that help people stay connected. Amidst all the uncertainty wrought by recent events, the company is looking to bring on more staff to support and expand global demand for its services.

"This is a great opportunity for people to continue their career in software development or start a career in marketing or customer service. While Tucows is a technical company by nature, we're looking for great people with a positive outlook first and foremost. If you have that, we can train and teach the rest," said Tucows Chief Customer Experience Officer Ross Rader .

Tucows and its brands, which include OpenSRS, Enom, EPAG, Ascio, Hover, Ting Mobile, Ting Internet and others, insources all of its engineering, marketing, sales and customer support functions with its primary operations located in Canada . The company is looking to bring on a broad spectrum of talent to help maintain its industry-leading customer satisfaction.

As self-isolation and social distancing continue, Tucows is leveraging its established virtual workspace infrastructure to operate seamlessly remotely, managing recruitment, onboarding and training entirely online to connect with talent from all around the world.

"We are fortunate and grateful to be in a position where we can hire when so many are forced to take the opposite approach," said Tucows Chief People Officer Jessica Johannson . "While this is obviously a very challenging event for so many, we're pleased to be able to help people find a home at Tucows. We invite anyone, especially anyone whose employment status has been impacted by recent events, to consider our career opportunities on workattucows.com ."

For more information, please visit the workattucows.com page to see open requisitions.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting ( https://ting.com ) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS ( http://opensrs.com) , Enom ( http://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( http://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 37,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( http://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( http://tucows.com ).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Tucows investor contact

Lawrence Chamberlain

416-519-4196

lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com

Contact:

Stacy Pollack

(647) 490-4920

pr@tucows.com

