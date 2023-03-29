Tucker Turns Shooting Into Apocalyptic War Between Trans People and Christians

Fox News

Five days after Tucker Carlson voiced concerns about trans people arming themselves in light of a recent rise in attacks and harassment, the Fox News host pointed to the Nashville elementary school shooting by trans suspect Audrey Hale as evidence of an emerging movement of “trans terrorism.”

Their targets? Christians, Carlson argued.

“Why are some trans people so angry, and why do they seem to be mad specifically at traditional Christians?” Carlson asked Tuesday, echoing a similar line to that of other conservative commentators in the wake of Monday’s shooting.

To make his point, the Fox News host cited three examples of gender-nonconforming people who were responsible for threats or violence in recent years—largely without context. There have been more than 300 mass shootings in the United States since 2009, according to Everytown For Gun Safety, a pro-gun control nonprofit.

Carlson first mentioned Nicholas Roske, the suspect in a plot to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last summer, who described himself online as a “trans gamer girl.” Healso mentioned Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspected Colorado Springs gay bar shooter, whose lawyers said he has claimed to be non-binary, even though text messages sent by Adrich’s mother hours before the shooting refer to her child using male pronouns.

“And now this,” Carlson said, adding ominously: “And there could be more.”

He went on to make the stunning argument that the transgender acceptance movement was preparing for violent conflict with “traditional Christianity.”

The transgender movement “is the mirror image of Christianity, and therefore its natural enemy,” Carlson said.

“In Christianity, the price of admission is admitting [that] you’re not God,” he continued, explaining that Christians acknowledge that they “have no real power over anything.” The transgender movement, Carlson said, “takes the opposite view.”

“‘We can change the identity we were born with’: Christians can never agree with this statement because these are powers they believe God alone possesses. That … failure to acknowledge a trans person’s dominion over nature incites and enrages some in the trans community—people who believe they’re God can’t stand to be reminded that they are not.”

From there, Carlson depicted an existential struggle between the two sides that will likely turn violent in the coming years.

“Christianity and transgender orthodoxy are wholly incompatible theologies. They can never be reconciled. They are on a collision course with each other. One side is likely to draw blood before the other side,” he said. “That’s what we concluded last week. Yesterday morning, tragically, our fears were confirmed.”

The Fox host would go on to fret about a rally scheduled for Saturday outside the Supreme Court called the “Trans Day of Vengeance”—an event organized by the Trans Radical Activist Network.

“Vengeance for what? That’s not explained,” said Carlson, even though the organizer’s website specifically lists as points of contention state-level legislation like Utah’s ban on transgender surgeries for those under 18.

“But the suggestion is that there will be violence in Washington this weekend,” he concluded.

