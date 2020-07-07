Tammy Duckworth Unloads On Tucker Carlson Over His Ugly Attack On Democrats

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) is calling out Tucker Carlson, who escalated his rhetoric yet again on Monday when he claimed that Democrats hate America. The Fox News host also reserved some extra vitriol for Duckworth, a decorated combat veteran who lost both her legs in Iraq when the helicopter she was piloting was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2004.

“You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military,” Carlson said. “Most people just ignore her.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Carlson described Duckworth as “deeply silly and unimpressive,” then questioned her patriotism and the patriotism of other Democrats.

“These people actually hate America,” Carlson said. “There’s no longer a question about that. And yet, paradoxically, at the same time, they desperately want to control America more than anything. And that leads to the most basic of all questions: Can you really lead a country that you hate?”

The senator fired back on Twitter:

Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America? — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 7, 2020

Although Carlson’s ratings have jumped to record levels in recent weeks, his increasingly racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric has caused major advertisers to flee. Disney, T-Mobile, Papa John’s and others have all pulled their spots from the show.

Carlson has one consistent supporter: MyPillow. CNN’s Brian Stelter said the pillow company is spending far more on Carlson’s show than any other advertiser:

My Pillow props up @TuckerCarlson: Mike Lindell's firm is advertising on Tucker's show "nearly 10x more than the next-largest brand by spend," according to @ispottv data. pic.twitter.com/c0Pwz0I0NZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 6, 2020

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.