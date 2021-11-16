Tucker Carlson Suggests Kamala Harris Isn't Really 'From This Country'

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went down a familiar path on Tuesday, questioning whether Vice President Kamala Harris is really “from” the U.S. because she went to high school in Canada.

“The one thing we know for sure about Kamala Harris is we should all be very, very grateful to have her because she’s historic for reasons that no one ever explains,” Carlson said sarcastically of the first woman, the first woman of color, the first South Asian and first Black American to hold the vice presidency.

“But there’s a lot we don’t know about Kamala Harris. Most people probably don’t know she really grew up in Canada, where she went to high school,” he said. “She’s not from this country in that sense, or she’s certainly also from Canada.”

“Why haven’t we heard that?” he added.

Tucker claims the VP “is not from this country in that sense” because she went to high school in Canada pic.twitter.com/ASBvUH1mua — Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2021

Harris, who was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, went to high school in Montreal after her mother got a job as a teacher and cancer researcher there. Carlson also was born and raised in the Bay Area and has spoken of briefly attending a boarding school in Switzerland.

It’s not the first time Carlson has questioned Harris’ Americanness due to her stint north of the border. Last year, he suggested she doesn’t know American history because of it. He has also defended birther-esque claims questioning whether she can identify as Black, has continued to mispronounce her name even after being corrected on air, and has launched sexist attacks about her dating history.

In line with that trend, Carlson questioned the pronunciation of “Kamala” on Tuesday’s show and then dedicated a segment to examining her former personal relationships and accusing her of “dating powerful men” to get ahead in her political career.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

