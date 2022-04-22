Tucker Carlson Suggests Auditing Zelenskyy's Finances Before Giving Ukraine Aid

Tucker Carlson has provided yet another soundbite for Russian propagandists, suggesting Thursday on Fox News that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be audited before the besieged country receives any more U.S. aid.

“So they’ve beaten you into submission with moral lectures. Meanwhile, the White House has sent more than a billion dollars to Ukraine in just the past week,” the Fox News host said. “And then today, as we told you, the secretary of the treasury announced they were sending half a billion to pay the salaries of Ukrainian government workers.”

“Shouldn’t we have an audit of Zelenskyy’s finances first?”

He immediately followed his statement by mocking those who criticize him for repeatedly pushing pro-Russia talking points, adding: “Ooh, shut up, that’s Russian disinformation.”

Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. would send a further $1.3 billion in military and economic support to Ukraine, including $500 million in direct economic aid that the Ukrainian government can use to help “stabilize their economy, to support communities that have been devastated by the Russian onslaught and pay the brave workers that continue to provide essential services to the people of Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy has remained in war-torn Kyiv, fighting with his people and meeting with various governments in continuous efforts to increase sanctions on Russia and bring aid to Ukraine. He rejected a U.S. offer to be evacuated at the start of the invasion, despite reports of a Russian bounty on his head.

Carlson was notably unconcerned about former President Donald Trump’s finances even after a bombshell New York Times report revealed he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and no income taxes at all for 10 of the preceding 15 years.

Carlson’s history of pro-Russia and anti-Ukraine rhetoric dates back years. In the lead-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he defended Russian President Vladimir Putin and claimed Ukraine was not a democracy.

Throughout the war, he has parroted Russian propaganda, apparently earning a convenient rapport with the Kremlin, which has featured his broadcasts on state TV and even reportedly directed state-controlled media to use his segments “as much as possible.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

