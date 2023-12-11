Tucker Carlson’s Subscription Website Launches With Interviews, “Ask Tucker” And Topic-Specific Shorts
UPDATED with new details: Tucker Carlson’s new streaming site has launched and on offer are an array of different media products, all featuring Carlson. They include the self-explanatory “Tucker Carlson Interview,” “After the Tucker Carlson Interview,” “Ask Tucker,” “TC Shorts,” “The Tucker Carlson Encounter” and “Tucker Carlson Films.”
First “Encouter” guests include golfer John Daly, GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswami, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy and, of course, Kid Rock. Among the “Interview” subjects are former president Donald Trump, UFC head Dana White and Argentine president Javier Milei.
The site offers access for what seems to be a temporarily-discounted rate of $6 a month.
PREVIOUSLY on Saturday: Tucker Carlson announced Saturday that he’s launching a news subscription site, TuckerCarlson.com, where subscribers can gain access to exclusive content.
“Hey, it’s Tucker Carlson. We’ve been out of work for 7 or 8 months now, hard to know. Time flies when you’re unemployed, but actually we have been working in secret and producing an awful lot of material for months now, interviews, etc. And all of it has found its way to TuckerCarlson.com,” Carlson said in a video posted Saturday on X.
Carlson hinted that the website may be a piece of a bigger pie.
“We’re launching a brand new thing very soon, and we’d love for you to see it. So go to TuckerCarlson.com to see it first.”
Carlson’s Tucker Carlson Tonight was on Fox News before he was fired last April.
Since then, he’s been actively posting to X, bringing in such guests as former President Donald Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Daily Wire host Candace Owens.
The series premiered on June 6, and 46 episodes have been released as of December 7.
