Tucker Carlson Slips Anti-Vax Line Into Rant About Jill Biden's Vogue Profile

Tucker Carlson railed against first lady Jill Biden’s new profile in Vogue on his Fox News show Thursday, and tossed in an irresponsible line sowing doubt about the COVID-19 vaccine too.

Carlson said the fashion magazine’s August cover story about Biden was worse than North Korean propaganda.

“When it comes to authentic state media cult of personality hero worship, the propagandists at North Korea’s Communist Party news agency look on in awe at the reporters of Vogue magazine in New York,” he declared. “The Vogue guys do Stalinism the old-fashioned way. They are all in.”

Carlson mocked Biden being described as “driven, tireless” and “effortlessly popular” in the piece.

Then came the continuation of his skepticism about the shots that scientific studies and health experts say are a safe and effective way of combating the spread of the coronavirus.

“In one scene from the Vogue piece, Dr. Jill cradles the arms of nervous women as they get the jab,” Carlson recalled. “‘Look at me,’ she coos reassuringly. ‘It doesn’t hurt.’ That’s right. It’s only Kool-Aid. Drink the whole cup.”

