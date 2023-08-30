Tucker Carlson Says He Fears for Trump’s Life: ‘We’re Speeding Toward Assassination’ (Video)

It’s no secret that Tucker Carlson, the incendiary news media personality previously of Fox News fame, is a fan of Donald Trump.

Having just hosted an interview with the twice-impeached, four-times indicted former president on Aug. 23 via his X social media talk show, Carlson joined conservative podcast host Adam Carolla on Wednesday to talk about his time with the embattled politician — and he ended up sharing that he continues to fear for Trump’s life.

“We’re speeding toward assassination,” Carlson said, energy rising.

Carlson’s logic was that, up until this point, the other efforts from what he’s coined “permanent Washington” have failed to move the needle against the Republican party’s leading 2024 presidential candidate.

“I mean, look: They protested him, they called him names, he won anyway. They impeached him — twice — on ridiculous pretenses. They fabricated a lot about what happened on Jan. 6 in order to impeach him again. It didn’t work. He came back, then they indicted him. It didn’t work — he became more popular. Then they indicted him three more times, and every single time his popularity rose,” Carlson said. “So if you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment, and none of them work — what’s next? I mean, graph it out, man! We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously. And no one will say that, but I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion.”

Carlson’s statement came moments after he accused the CIA of being “a totally illegitimate criminal organization unless it is following precisely the orders of the elected president” and that anything less is “the great threat to democracy.” He even appeared to connect the organization to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

“It’s unbelievable and it’s happening in front of all of us,” he said.

So that was the through line Carlson was toying with when asked about what “the future holds” going into 2024.

“I mean, are they going to let Trump be president?” Carolla asked him.

After expressing his fear for Trump’s life, Carlson suggested that he believes such an assassination effort may come from inside the government itself.

“They have decided, permanent Washington, both parties have decided that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them that they just can’t have it,” he said. “I mean, they’re putting him on trial in March of next year in the J-6 case, which basically consists of trying to send him to prison for the rest of his life for complaining about the last election. That’s literally what it is.”

He continued: “Again, if this were happening in Moldova, the state department would issue an all-hands-on-deck order to let the world know this is not a legitimate government. And yet our government is doing it. It’s really, it’s hard to overstate how bad this is, and I’m not, I don’t know where it’s going, but there’s a collision that’s clearly imminent… I’ve never been this worried about anything as I am about where this is going.”

Watch a clip from Carlson’s Carolla interview in the video above.

