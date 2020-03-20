Tucker Carlson: If Allegations Against Sen. Richard Burr Are True, 'He Must Resign'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is calling on Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) to explain why he sold off between $628,000 and $1.72 million in stock after receiving advanced briefings on the looming coronavirus threat.

And if he can’t, Carlson said Burr must resign from the Senate and face prosecution for insider trading.

“He had inside information about what could happen to our country, which is now happening, but he didn’t warn the public,” Carlson said, adding:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“He didn’t give a primetime address. He didn’t go on television to sound the alarm. He didn’t even disavow an op-ed he’d written just 10 days before claiming America was, quote, ’better prepared than ever for coronavirus.′ He didn’t do any of those things. Instead, what did he do? He dumped his shares in hotel stocks so he wouldn’t lose money. And then he stayed silent.”

Carlson said there could be an honest explanation for Burr’s actions, and of so, the senator needed to provide it immediately. Otherwise, he should resign and face prosecution.

“There is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time of crisis, and that appears to be what happened,” Carlson said.

Since the allegations against Burr surfaced, it’s been revealed that several other senators may have also sold stock ahead of the coronavirus crisis.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.