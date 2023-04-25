Tucker Carlson was offered a new job — on Russian state TV

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson may no longer have a job at Fox News, but it appears he could gain some steady employment in Russia.

Just hours after Fox unexpectedly announced Carlson's departure, the right-wing pundit appeared to be offered jobs by multiple Russian state television networks. Vladimir Solovyov, an anchor on Russia-1, wrote a message to Tucker on the social media site Telegram telling him, "The United States mainstream media has lost its remaining voice of reason."

"We have heard about your decision to quit working for Fox Corp., and wholeheartedly support your decision," Solovyov added. "We'll happily offer you a job if you wish to carry on as a presenter and host! You are always welcome in Moscow and Russia." Solovyov, who is described by the U.S. State Department as "the most energetic Kremlin propagandist around today" that spreads "diatribes of anti-Western and anti-Ukraine disinformation, hatred, and vitriol on a daily basis," also told Carlson that he should run for president of the United States.

Solovyov added that Tucker should "come join us" because "you don't have to be afraid of taking the piss out of Biden here."

Solovyov was not the only Moscow-based pundit to pitch Carlson, though. RT, Russia's most prominent state-owned broadcaster, tweeted that Carlson "can always question more with @RT.com," appearing to offer him a gig on their website.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Russian networks are extending their hands to Carlson. The now-former Fox News host "would regularly use his air time to share points of view on the war in Ukraine that were eerily similar to Russian talking points," Insider noted.

In March 2022, Mother Jones obtained a memo from the Kremlin to Russian state television which read, "It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson."

