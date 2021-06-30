Tucker Carlson Lashes Out At NSA “Lies” As Intel Agency Denies Spying On Fox News Host

The National Security Agency has given Tucker Carlson a lesson in spycraft and fake news. One which looks certain to crank up the volume in the now war of words, real and imagined.

In a rare social media rebuke the agency shot down the Fox News Channel host’s recent self-described “shocking claim” that he and his primetime show were caught in an intelligence web.

A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021

Just now Carlson on-air called the NSA’s comments “an infuriating dishonest formal statement.” He went on to call it, “a entire paragraph of lies written purely for the benefit of the intel community’s lackeys at CNN and MSNBC,” he went on to bloviate. Carlson reiterated that “the NSA has read my private emails without my permission, period. That’s what we said. Today’s statement from the NSA does not deny that.”

Like so much of the discourse in American public life, it feels and reads like alternative universes are colliding here.

“Yesterday, we heard from a whistleblower within the US government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air,” top rated rabble rouser declared on Tucker Carlson Live on Monday night in his bombshell of sorts

It did not escape notice that no one else on the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative outlet backed up Carlson’s outlandish assertion, nor covered what would be a huge story in almost any other context. That is a contrast to the headlines generated in The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN when their reporters were informed that Justice Department attorneys had secretly subpoenaed their phone and email records as part of a leak investigation.

Interestingly, Carlson himself did not mention the claim tonight until well into his show.

Instead the Daily Caller founder pounded on about immigration at the nation’s southern border, corresponding drug trade and how it is “killing America.” Carlson also took swipes at VP Kamala Harris and somewhat surprisingly Texas Gov. Greg Abbot not sealing the border with the Lone State’s National Guard.

On the other hand, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Carlson’s claim during a press gaggle Tuesday. A reporter wanted to know if the Biden administration is “aware of any espionage of listening efforts on U.S. citizens by the NSA, and is Tucker Carlson one of them?”

Psaki said that the NSA “is an entity that focuses on foreign threats and individuals who are trying — attempting to do is harm on foreign soil. So that is their purview. But beyond that, I would point you to the intelligence community.”

“For their part, the Biden administration did not deny the story,” Carlson asserted over 20 minutes into tonight’s TCT. “They can’t, they know it’s true,” he added, clearly ignorant on the NSA’s tweet and playing audio of Psaki’s response. “It’s like she reading Wikipedia …no denial.

