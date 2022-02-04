Tucker Carlson film on George Soros is his latest antisemitic dog-whistle

Adam Gabbatt
·6 min read

Tucker Carlson has been accused of promoting “antisemitic tropes” in his documentary Hungary vs Soros: The Fight for Civilization, which attacks the billionaire Democratic donor – and frequent target of antisemitic hate – George Soros.

The film, which aired last week, sees Carlson, a Fox News host with a long history of inflammatory rightwing rhetoric, travel to Hungary, where he tees up a selection of politicians and commenters to attack Soros, a wealthy philanthropist who has donated billions of dollars to Democratic causes.

Soros, who is Jewish and was born in Hungary, has been subjected to antisemitic attacks from conservatives for decades. Far-right activists and believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory have accused Soros of funding violent protests, of supporting an imagined global ring of pedophiles and of driving illegal immigration, a recurring theme in Carlson’s film.

Carlson claims in the documentary that Soros has “spent decades” waging “a kind of war, political, social and demographic war on the west”. Carlson’s narration is accompanied by black and white images and screeching, dystopian music.

“Unlike the threats from the Soviets and the Ottoman empire, the threat posed by George Soros and his nonprofit organizations is much more subtle and hard to detect,” Carlson says. Later, he claims that Soros has plotted to “oust democratically elected leaders” and “install ideologically aligned puppets”, nodding to antisemitic tropes about a global cabal which controls the world’s politics and finances.

Soros has given at least $18bn to his Open Society Foundations organization, which offers financial grants to groups around the world, and has been a key donor to Democratic politicians and causes. He has long been a target of the political right, which has projected an array of conspiracy theories about the billionaire. In 2018 a pipe bomb was delivered to Soros’s home in Bedford, about 40 miles north of New York City.

“This so-called documentary, reviewed by Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, is nothing more than far-right propaganda at best, and at worst a dangerous antisemitic dog-whistle sure to be heard loud and clear by a large audience,” Jake Hyman, a spokesman for the ADL, said.

“Throughout the program, Carlson promotes antisemitic tropes that Soros controls world events and influences the global media, that Soros and the NGOs he funds are responsible for changing demographics in Europe, bringing in non-white immigrants and subsequently with that crime and violence to Europe.”

Hyman added: “It’s totally fair to criticize Mr Soros’ support of partisan policies or candidates, but casting a Jewish individual as some sort of puppet master who manipulates national and international events for malign purposes has the effect of mainstreaming antisemitic tropes and giving support to bona fide antisemites and extremists who disseminate these ideas knowingly and with malice.”

Billionaire investor George Soros is awarded the Schumpeter Prize in Vienna, Austria, on 21 June 2019.
George Soros is awarded the Schumpeter Prize in Vienna, Austria, on 21 June 2019. Soros, who is Jewish and was born in Hungary, has been subjected to antisemitic attacks from conservatives for decades. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

In the film, Carlson explains Hungary to his audience in easily understandable terms. It’s in Europe, he says, and is “about the size of Indiana, about the population of Michigan”. Carlson adds: “Like the midwest, it’s pretty flat here.”

Hungary, Carlson goes on to claim, is “an outpost of western civilization in the middle of Europe”. But for all Carlson’s fawning over the country’s direction under Viktor Orbán, its authoritarian prime minister, Hungary has lurched into political territory that demonizes immigrants, LGBTQ individuals and other groups.

In 2018 Orbán, who came to power in 2010 and was interviewed by Carlson in Hungary last year, described refugees as “Muslim invaders”, and also said: “We must defend Hungary as it is now. We must state that we do not want to be diverse ... We do not want our own color, traditions and national culture to be mixed with those of others.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, previously wrote an open letter to Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation, which owns Fox News, after Carlson’s previous documentary Patriot Purge aired on Fox Nation in October 2021. That film sought to sanitize the January 6 insurrection, airing conspiracy theories and attempting to absolve Donald Trump’s supporters of blame. Two Fox News contributors quit the network in protest against the film.

After Soros vs Hungary aired, Greenblatt tweeted: “On the eve of #HolocaustRemembranceDay, it’s appalling to see Tucker Carlson & FOX invoke the kind of antisemitic tropes typically found in white supremacist media. There’s no excuse for this kind of fear mongering, especially in light of intensifying #antisemitism.”

The documentary aired on Fox Nation, Fox News’s sister channel, which is a streaming-only service. But Fox News promoted it, too, in a tweet, while the documentary was given an uncritical write-up on the Fox News website, complete with an embedded video of a trailer for the film.

A Fox News spokesperson pointed to remarks Carlson made in previewing the film, in which the host said, “Orban may be the only world leader who stood up to Soros directly”.

“And so we thought that was interesting enough, enough of a metaphor for the struggle that is going on globally between nationalists and people who oppose them. We thought it was worthy of our season finale documentary for our series Tucker Carlson Originals,” Carlson said.

The film does not address the decades-long antisemitic attacks on Soros, although at one point in the documentary Carlson claims that the media is quick to “claim any attack on George Soros is antisemitic”.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Laura Silber, the vice-president of Open Society, said Soros and the group “have worked for more than 30 years to support vibrant and inclusive democracies whose governments are accountable to the people they serve”.

“Mr Carlson appears to prefer authoritarian rule, state capture of media and the courts, crony corruption and rigged elections,” Silber said.

Some prominent Fox News hosts, including Carlson, have a history of making comments or advancing arguments that have been deemed antisemitic or xenophobic. In September Carlson was criticized for promulgating the “great replacement” theory about immigration. Carlson denied that he was being antisemitic.

As recently as 27 January, Holocaust Remembrance Day, Laura Ingraham displayed a mocked-up image of Soros clutching bank notes on her show, as she claimed Democrats were using “dark money” to control the Supreme Court.

In December 2021 Fox News removed a cartoon from its Facebook and Instagram which showed Soros as a puppet master manipulating a Democratic district attorney and Democratic attorney general.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • San Francisco commits major mistakes at the worst time

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For 6 3/4 games, the San Francisco 49ers had dominated the Los Angeles Rams. Then came the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship game, when everything unraveled. Coach Kyle Shanahan decided not to go it on fourth-and-2 in Rams territory, followed by a dropped interception by Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing a pick at the worst time. All of that led to San Francisco’s bid for a second Super Bowl trip in three years falling short in a 20-17 loss. The Niner

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • ‘He’s a rockstar’: Fred VanVleet raves about Gary Trent Jr.

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet spoke to the media after Tuesday’s win over the Miami Heat. He praised Gary Trent Jr. for his recent play and his overall passion for the game. He also discussed adjustments made in the second half, and what it would mean to be named an all-star. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f