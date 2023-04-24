Tucker Carlson & Don Lemon Exits Draw Strong Reactions From ‘The View’ Hosts, Sean Hannity, ‘The Daily Show’ & Many More

As the news that both Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon were out at their respective networks hit the front pages this morning, a slew of boldfaced names began to react, chiefly to Carlson’s departure.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy used it as an opportunity to plug his own network.

“For a while Fox News has been moving to become establishment media and Tucker Carlson’s removal is a big milestone in that effort. Millions of viewers who liked the old Fox News have made the switch to Newsmax and Tucker’s departure will only fuel that trend,” wrote Ruddy.

Keith Obermann, who is no stranger to cable news and a multiple network guy himself, wrote, “I’d just like to congratulate @TuckerCarlson on getting fired from the middle @cnn and from the left @msnbc and from the fascist right @foxnews.”

The women at The View announced and applauded the Carlson’s departure before former CNN contributor Anna Navarro led the audience in a round of “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

The Daily Show went at both hosts, quipping of the Carlson news, “This leaves a huge white power vacuum at Fox News,” and of the CNN anchor, “Don Lemon got fired doing what he loved: being wrong.”

Sean Hannity, while not mentioning Carlson’s exit, tweeted, “*LATER LEMON!*”

See all the reactions below.

Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, effective immediately. This is an earth-shaking moment in cable news. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

I am positively shocked regarding Tucker Carlson. Greatest talent at Fox News. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 24, 2023

Confirmed: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News. OMG. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 24, 2023

I'd just like to congratulate @TuckerCarlson on getting fired from the middle @cnn and from the left @msnbc and from the fascist right @foxnews



There is a majesty to this burning of bridges and the rivers beneath them that I could never hope to attain 👏 pic.twitter.com/FFEh5wY0oP — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) April 24, 2023

👀 — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 24, 2023

After all Tucker’s lies and defamation, it’s about time. https://t.co/RMTytoy1WL — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 24, 2023

The studio audience at @TheView broke out in applause when Tucker Carlson's ouster was announced. Then the co-hosts did a wave and led the crowd in singing "GOODBYE." pic.twitter.com/BVNnMDLzdq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow!



Thank you for being one of the greatest and most powerful voices in the conservative movement.



Can’t wait to see what’s next! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 24, 2023

They probably got rid of him because he was too biased. https://t.co/idRsvDJcUe — Al Franken (@alfranken) April 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson & Don Lemon on vacay down in St. Bart's… pic.twitter.com/MOjq1skbs3 — Jeffrey Wright 🥜 (@jfreewright) April 24, 2023

This leaves a huge white power vacuum at Fox News https://t.co/hAE7Tci8AK — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 24, 2023

Don Lemon got fired doing what he loved: being wrong https://t.co/8a52INZuxf — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 24, 2023

Shouldn’t have apologized bro https://t.co/csOFaqcVTm — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 24, 2023

WTF! — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 24, 2023

