Tucker Carlson Confirms He Hasn’t Gotten Any COVID Vaccinations

After months of discouraging people from getting any COVID vaccines, while simultaneously refusing to answer if he himself was vaccinated, Tucker Carlson has finally given an answer. He was not vaccinated, and continues to refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking at an event at Awaken Church in San Diego earlier this month, Carlson proudly boasted to the crowd about his lack of vaccinations, and maintained that he won’t be getting the second booster shot that is available to many Americans.

“I skipped the first three, I’m not getting that one either,” Carlson said.

Carlson has repeatedly dodged questions regarding his own status, as he’s continuously spread misinformation about the COVID vaccines — though at one point he did claim that he hadn’t doubted the vaccine — including the idea that they were killing people last Summer.

In September, Carlson voiced his frustration with vaccine mandates, calling those who enforced them “tyrants” who should be “punished for it.”

That said, in August of last year, Fox News did implement their own safety measures, and ran PSAs in favor of vaccines from some of their hosts. Staffers were required to upload proof of their COVID-19 vaccine status, regardless of if they were working remotely or in person at one of the company’s offices.

Employees were also told to continue masking “in small, confined spaces with limited opportunities for social distancing and where there are multiple employees, including control rooms.” Essential employees were required to be tested for COVID-19 on site once a week, either Monday or Thursday.

In December, Fox’s policy was changed, and all employees who worked in its New York City headquarters offices were required receive at least one coronavirus vaccination shot by Dec. 27.

Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.