Tucker Carlson Stuns Twitter Users With 'Most Racist' Thing He's Ever Said

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is coming under fire after a segment some critics called his most racist yet.

On Monday night, Carlson claimed Democrats and the Black Lives Matter movement were trying to eliminate the police and replace them with an armed “woke militia” to take over cities and increase the power of the Democratic Party.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Democrats hate the police because they don’t control the police,” Carlson said.

He said the left had taken over the Pentagon and now planned to do the same to law enforcement.

“Imagine if the Black Lives Matter rioters had weapons and immunity from prosecution,” Carlson said. “That’s what they are talking about: Partisan law enforcement.”

Carlson also declared that there was already a crackdown on free speech and thought happening.

“Here’s the new rule, and it defines everything: You are not allowed to question Black Lives Matter, in any way. Full stop,” he said.

But it was his comments later in the segment that received the most attention on social media. Carlson said if Democrats actually cared about Black lives, they’d do more to fight crime, close abortion clinics and keep families intact in cities. He then warned Fox News viewers, the left will “come for you” rather than fix the cities.

“This may be a lot of things, this moment we’re living through, but it is definitely not about Black lives,” Carlson said. “And remember that when they come for you ― and at this rate, they will.”

He added:

“Anyone who has ever been subjected to the rage of the mob knows the feeling. It’s like being swarmed by hornets. You cannot think clearly. And the temptation is to panic. But you can’t panic. You’ve got to keep your head and tell the truth. Tell the truth. If you show weakness of any kind, they will crush you.”

The reaction on Twitter was swift:

Story continues

“This may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through, but it is definitely not about black lives and remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will."@TuckerCarlson said black people are coming for you.



That just happened.pic.twitter.com/ATwYiwpOoh — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 9, 2020

WHEN THEY COME FOR YOU.



Guys I think Tuckety Tuck might not care about black people? He might be racist? I’m not sure though https://t.co/JEpBWA31lw — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) June 9, 2020

I know there are many to choose from, but is this Tucker's most outright racist comment in his broadcasting career? Good lord. What a disgusting prick. https://t.co/tkdN98hawI — Fire the Fool (@FIRE_THE_FOOL) June 9, 2020

Strong “Birth of a Nation” vibes. Tucker always doing the most to fill old white people with unnecessary, racist fear. https://t.co/e0hGJCMdFA — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) June 9, 2020

Tucker Carlson is a dangerous racist. https://t.co/Nohmy1PX6T — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 9, 2020

Not even hiding it. https://t.co/PjocyCWs1v — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 9, 2020

This guy is so overtly racist. https://t.co/K3sdRqnJjo — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 9, 2020

“Black people are coming for you” says racist Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/IF6yTGUuGe — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) June 9, 2020

Tucker Carlson gets paid $6 million a year to tell white people to be scared of Black people and advertisers foot the bill. https://t.co/WTgHMd3SNx — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) June 9, 2020

Fox News literally cannot survive without racism. As in, it is part and parcel of its business model. The protests right now are a threat — not because “black people are coming for them” — but because this is a moment of strong cross-racial solidarity.



It’s their Kryptonite. https://t.co/n176WXRHht — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) June 9, 2020

That was hands down the most racist you've ever been...and thats quite an achievement considering every other racist thing you've ever said. — Crystal Warren (@happyenchilada2) June 9, 2020

This is shockingly racist, even for Fox News and Tucker Carlson. The fear mongering and politics of hated is just going to keep getting worse.



Buckle up, this is going to be a bumpy ride. #ONEV1 #PresidentBiden



pic.twitter.com/EoAAC3U69q — Chris Thompson (@chris_maconlaw) June 9, 2020

That was perhaps the most racist thing I’ve ever seen! — Brian Just Another "Coastal Elite" (@2016bucketojunk) June 9, 2020

Wow, even for Tucker, that's racist https://t.co/0Fn4yHvwNI — preppa pig (@RaisingOneBrow) June 9, 2020

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.