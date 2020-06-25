Tucker Carlson claims Bubba Wallace is disappointed 'he can no longer pose as a victim'

On Tucker Carlson Tonight Wednesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson attacked NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, the first full-time Black driver to race in the Cup Series since 1971, after the FBI concluded that the noose found in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend was not a hate crime. It turns out the rope, which undoubtedly was fashioned into a noose, had been there since 2019 and was used as a garage door pull rope.

“The noose you heard so much about hanging in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage turned out to be what almost every other recent noose turned out to be: Not a noose at all. In fact it was a rope used to pull down a garage door,” Carlson said. “Yet even after we discovered this, last night on CNN, Bubba Wallace tried to keep the outrage going.”

Wallace told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday that even if he wasn’t the target of a hate crime, that doesn’t change the fact that it was “a straight up noose.” But Carlson disagreed and accused Wallace of just wanting to play the victim.

“Yeah, it wasn’t a straight up noose, it was a straight up garage door pull,” Carlson said. “And today Wallace sort of admitted that. He said the noose wasn’t what we feared it was. He may have been deeply disappointed to learn that he can no longer pose as a victim.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Wallace released a statement via Twitter in which he stated, among other things, “I think we’ll gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been.” And, also on Wednesday night, Wallace appeared on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah where he said he expected some people to react as Carlson did.

“I knew that this was gonna flip to the negative side, and all of that side of everything was just gonna come flowing out,” Wallace said, “because people say it’s a hoax, compare me to Jussie Smollett. Like, I mean, outrageous stuff.”

Wallace also said his was the only stall with a garage pull fashioned into a noose.

Tucker Carlson Tonight airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.

